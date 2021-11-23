Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region

Dynabook’s expanded Satellite Pro product range is now available in Australia and New Zealand.

The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J notebooks are designed for performance and productivity, and according to Dynabook A/NZ general manager Angela Walker, the company wants to provide appropriate tech for all work environments, whether users are students or professionals.

Both notebooks feature the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors, Windows 11, and solid-state drives all housed in a dark blue exterior. They are also treated with antimicrobial paint additive that limits bacterial growth on the devices.

According to Dynabook, the 14” Satellite Pro C40-J weighs 1.55 kilograms and provides up to 9.8 hours of battery life. The 15.6” Satellite Pro C50-J weighs slightly more at 1.80 kilograms and provides up to 7.6 hours of battery life.

Both notebooks include an HD webcam, stereo speakers, and an internal microphone. An additional port provides the option to plug in a headset, or users can connect external devices via Bluetooth.

The notebooks also feature Gigabit LAN and WiFi connectivity. Users will also find a multi-functional USB Type-Cport for charge, display, connectivity and data transfer with two additional USB Type A ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a Gigabit-LAN port, and a MicroSD card slot.

Dynabook also states, “With data security being a major concern for everyone today, these new Satellite Pro laptops feature firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 so information is encrypted on the device and helps to reduce the risk of data tampering. In conjunction with user and admin password capabilities, which help inhibit unauthorised access, as well as sign-in via an optional fingerprint scanner (SecurePad), the device acts as the first line of defence against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals. A Kensington lock slot gives users the peace of mind that the device will be exactly where they have left it.”

The Satellite Pro notebooks are available from Dynabook resellers. Pricing starts at AU$928/ex (RRP) and NZ$974/ex (RRP), with multiple configurations available to suit individual user needs.

Earlier this year Dynabook announced that its Portégé, Tecra, and Satellite Pro laptop families would ship with Windows 11 pre-installed from the final quarter of 2021.

Walker stated at the time, “Dynabook is excited about Windows 11 and ready to pair the new operating system with our world-class portfolio of business laptops.

“We are ready to assist. Whether your organisation is looking to be a Windows 11 early adopter or choosing to stay with Windows 10, Dynabook will have the right laptops available.”

For large orders, customers can take advantage of Built to Order (BTO), where customers can choose the specifications of the laptop’s processor, memory, storage, screen, security options and operating system under this program.