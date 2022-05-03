FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Solutions
Design
Graphics
Dynabook
Security
Laptop

Dynabook launches new Tecra A40-K and A50-K models

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

Dynabook has announced two new additions to its Tecra range, with both said to help promote flexible working solutions while also reducing the strain on IT managers.

The company says the new 14 Tecra A40-K and the 15 Tecra A50-K models have been put to market to address the security and manageability challenges faced by changing workplaces while still being lightweight and well designed.

Both models meet Microsoft's Secured-core PC requirements on the vPro models, and contain a variety of key security features such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication.

There is also a camera privacy shutter included as an extra layer of security and personalisation to suit a variety of working operations.

IT departments can keep close control of workers' Tecra devices through intelligent manageability capabilities, with Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) allowing remote management of devices in a secure way.

Windows 11 Pro is included with both models, which are also powered by the latest Intel 12th generation Core processors up to i7 running at a 28-watt power rating. A significant selection of memory and storage capabilities is also a key feature, including up to 32GB of RAM on 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 plus up to 1TB of SSD storage Gen4 with faster speeds. 

Intel Iris Xe powered graphics technology will also boost performance, and Dynabooks dual fan cooling technology, including the advanced control, lowers fan noise.

Charging and power functions are also significantly improved, with 10.4 hours of battery life and a quick charge function that provides 40% battery in 30 minutes, meaning users won't be left short of power when away from the mains.

At a standard weight of 14.5kg and an anti-bacterial paint coating, the devices are also set to promote better work solutions on the go and in the office. Two different screen size options also allow for more personalisation.

Dynabook A/NZ general manager Angela Walker says the new devices promote the longstanding history of innovation in the Dynabook portfolio and will help solve many workplace challenges.

"Built-in line with our rich 35-year heritage, our range of best-selling Tecra devices are world-renowned for their robustness, portability and style.

"Dynabook ANZ. The new A40-K and A50-K are packed with enhancements which reflect Dynabooks vision for the B2B PC market and future devices, which is to provide products that promise uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration wherever the working day may take them."

The Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K are both priced from AUD$1385 and will be available from the end of April 2022. The prices quoted are RRP and inclusive of GST.

Related stories
Hands-on review: The A500 Mini Retro Gaming Console
Are Kiwis winning or losing when it comes to gaming security?
Dynabook A/NZ announces new Portégé X40L-K hyperlight laptop
Game review: MLB The Show 22 (PS5)
Vulnerabilities in Lenovo laptops expose users to UEFI malware
Hands-on review: Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5)
Top stories
Story image
Design
Dynabook launches new Tecra A40-K and A50-K models
Dynabook has announced two new additions to its Tecra range, with both said to help promote flexible working solutions while also reducing the strain on IT managers.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: The A500 Mini Retro Gaming Console
Retro Games, the UK outfit responsible for a range of retro gaming devices from joystick to full-sized Vic-20s and C64 emulators, have launched their A500 Mini Retro Gaming Console.
Story image
Review
Hands-on-review: Creative Outlier Air V3
Creative is back with the third version of its affordable Outlier Air wireless earbuds range - aptly named the ‘V3’. And this time, they come boasting ambient mode and active noise reduction.
Story image
IDC
IDC finds 3.9% decline in worldwide tablet shipments
Preliminary data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker has found tablet shipments reached 38.4 million units during Q1 2022, a year-over-year decline of 3.9%.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)
There have been many games released over the years based on the wild west era, but Weird West is one of the most unique.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: MLB The Show 22 (PS5)
Historically the MLB The Show series has been exclusive to PlayStation consoles, but now the franchise is expanding.
Story image
GeForce
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards
PC component manufacturer, Colorful Technology, has launched its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series of graphics cards.
Story image
Sustainability
Can bots succeed where humans have failed in sustainability?
People want businesses to turn talk into action, and believe technology can help businesses succeed where people have failed.  
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
The Lego Star Wars games have always been popular with both kids and adults as they are a cute way to relive the famous movies.
Story image
Review
Hands-on-review: GoPro Hero 10
I have a long history with GoPro; I still remember getting my first camera when I was 16, using it to film Parkour and the day I lost it down a dingey crag. 
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ Windows users at risk of devastating cyber attacks
"While businesses are less at risk of encountering a threat than consumers, they more often than not have more to lose if they do fall victim."
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 32GB PNY XLR8 Gaming MAKO 6000MHz DDR5 memory kit
PNY’s XLR8 Gaming MAKO DDR5 memory modules are designed to get the most out of systems based on Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
E-waste
NZ’s first and only e-waste sorting machine launched
Computer Recycling launches e-waste shredder and MSS optical sorting machine BLUBOX, which is able to sort out a tonne of e-waste per hour
Story image
Music
Hands-on review: JBL Partybox 110 Bluetooth speaker
My first review in a long time is sure to create a lot of noise, if the experience in my household has been anything to go by.
Story image
NFT
Emirates to launch NFTs and experiences in the metaverse
"Emirates has embraced advanced technologies to improve business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees' skills and experiences."
Story image
Collaboration
TikTok launches community-inspired effect capability
TikTok has announced the launch of its Effect House feature to allow its users to create and share Community Effects.
Story image
Finance
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Open finance is expected to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to an Aotearoa fintech research report.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton 360 Premium
So it's been about a month since I reviewed Norton 360 for Gamers, and to my surprise, that was mostly a pleasant experience.
Story image
Epson
Epson launches its most advanced home theatre projector to date
Epson has launched its most advanced home theatre projector to date, with the release of the EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Laser Projector.
Booster
Booster Innovation Fund. A fund of Kiwi ingenuity – for Kiwi investors.
Link image
Invest in tech behind motion-capture gloves that will enable the Metaverse, and other leading edge Kiwi innovations
booster.co.nz
Learn more
Story image
Gaming
Are Kiwis winning or losing when it comes to gaming security?
As a country, it's clear we love gaming and are entering the realm at rapid speed. But as with all online activity, significant risks come with this kind of rising engagement.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)
The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5)
Although a bit of a tonal departure for Bethesda, Ghostwire Toyko is a good-looking and eerie action game that is aimed at a very select audience.
Story image
Phishing
Kiwis being defrauded at record levels since COVID-19 began
"We are seeing scams becoming very highly sophisticated, which makes them hard to spot and it unfortunately means more Kiwis are being caught out."
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra GN PanaCast 20 webcam
We get our hands on a Danish-designed high end webcam that has some rather unique artificial intelligence (AI) features.
Story image
Webcam
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Tiny 4K PZT Webcam
We get our hands on a very reasonably priced business webcam with a bunch of unique features driven by artificial inteligence.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
The Flow PRO are waterproof, true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds designed specifically for active sport. I've finally found my true match.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC)
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off that joins Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Intel Core i7-12700 CPU
Intel’s middle-of-the-road 12th generation Core i7-12700 offers performance at a lower price than the pricey Core i9 for users that are not fussed by overclocking.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
There have been many Final Fantasy spin-off games released over the years, with varying degrees of success.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Russian, Ukraine-themed war lure of choice for cyber espionage
Russian and Ukraine-themed war documents have become the lure of choice for cyber espionage, according to a new analysis from Check Point Research.
Story image
Malware
Vulnerabilities in Lenovo laptops expose users to UEFI malware
Researchers at ESET have discovered three vulnerabilities affecting various Lenovo consumer laptop models.
Story image
Dark web
The dark web in Aotearoa: Is it as bad as we think?
Encountering the term 'dark web' might bring thoughts of criminal activity and harmful behaviour to mind, but what exactly is it, and is it all bad?
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
When you speak to your Echo 10, the screen automatically rotates to face you, and will continue rotating to follow you around the room as you move.
Story image
Gaming
The Quarry re-imagines the teen slasher movie genre as a video game
British game studio Supermassive Games has quickly gained quite a reputation for its dramatic horror games.
Story image
Gaming
Study reveals Minecraft the hardest mobile game ever
According to a study by Mozillion, Minecraft: Pocket Edition tops the list as both the most searched for game and the one players need help with and try to cheat the most.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Significant spike in consumer fraud, new report finds
Reported cases of consumer fraud more than tripled in the years 2020-2021 from prior years, according to a new report by Accenture.
Story image
HCL
HCL brings TechBee IT education programme to New Zealand
HCL is bringing its TechBee early career programme to NZ in an effort to help close the country's IT skill gap.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
If you’re a city dweller like me, you might be used to the noise of traffic waking you up now and again, especially if your apartment lacks air conditioning and the weather is as humid as it has been in Auckland this summer.
Story image
Online shopping
A/NZ shoppers plan to spend less, be more selective
For retailers, 2022 is set to be a year of introspection as shoppers across Australia and New Zealand indicate they plan to spend less.
Story image
Dynabook
Dynabook A/NZ announces new Portégé X40L-K hyperlight laptop
Dynabook A/NZ has unveiled the all-new Portégé X40L-K, a hyperlight 14.0" modern laptop utilising cutting-edge, high-performance computing power.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
For the umpteenth time since the game’s original launch back in September 2013, I find myself playing another polished-up version of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grid Legends (PC)
Is Codemasters’ latest entry in its Grid road-racing series ready for another lap or is it time to pit in? We find out. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Tell-tale hints before volcanic eruptions found using AI
Researchers have pinpointed precursors to volcanic eruptions, in data collected before explosions including the deadly 2019 Whakaari surge that killed 22 people.