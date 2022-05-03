Dynabook launches new Tecra A40-K and A50-K models

Dynabook has announced two new additions to its Tecra range, with both said to help promote flexible working solutions while also reducing the strain on IT managers.

The company says the new 14 Tecra A40-K and the 15 Tecra A50-K models have been put to market to address the security and manageability challenges faced by changing workplaces while still being lightweight and well designed.

Both models meet Microsoft's Secured-core PC requirements on the vPro models, and contain a variety of key security features such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication.

There is also a camera privacy shutter included as an extra layer of security and personalisation to suit a variety of working operations.

IT departments can keep close control of workers' Tecra devices through intelligent manageability capabilities, with Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) allowing remote management of devices in a secure way.

Windows 11 Pro is included with both models, which are also powered by the latest Intel 12th generation Core processors up to i7 running at a 28-watt power rating. A significant selection of memory and storage capabilities is also a key feature, including up to 32GB of RAM on 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 plus up to 1TB of SSD storage Gen4 with faster speeds.

Intel Iris Xe powered graphics technology will also boost performance, and Dynabooks dual fan cooling technology, including the advanced control, lowers fan noise.

Charging and power functions are also significantly improved, with 10.4 hours of battery life and a quick charge function that provides 40% battery in 30 minutes, meaning users won't be left short of power when away from the mains.

At a standard weight of 14.5kg and an anti-bacterial paint coating, the devices are also set to promote better work solutions on the go and in the office. Two different screen size options also allow for more personalisation.

Dynabook A/NZ general manager Angela Walker says the new devices promote the longstanding history of innovation in the Dynabook portfolio and will help solve many workplace challenges.

"Built-in line with our rich 35-year heritage, our range of best-selling Tecra devices are world-renowned for their robustness, portability and style.

"Dynabook ANZ. The new A40-K and A50-K are packed with enhancements which reflect Dynabooks vision for the B2B PC market and future devices, which is to provide products that promise uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration wherever the working day may take them."

The Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K are both priced from AUD$1385 and will be available from the end of April 2022. The prices quoted are RRP and inclusive of GST.