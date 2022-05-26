FutureFive New Zealand logo
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K

By Mitchell Hageman
Yesterday

Dynabook has refreshed its Portégé X30L series by introducing the hyper-light 13.3 Portégé X30L-K laptop.

The new model contains hybrid-architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options, Wi-Fi 6E, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. In addition, it has a magnesium alloy chassis and 13.3 IGZO non-reflective touch display screen.

The device is also more lightweight, weighing in at as little as 904g and containing an ultralight magnesium alloy chassis.

Dynabook says the new Portégé. model provides an ideal balance between durability, lightness, and strength, making it suitable for a wide range of business and leisure situations.

The X30L-K also offers up to 32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz dual-channel memory paired with ultra-fast PCIe Gen4 SSD storage (up to 1TB). Dynabook says this allows data-intensive business applications to run continuously at high speed, making it easier for workplace operations and efficiency.

Dynabook A/NZ general manager Angela Walker says the new device will help by providing expert computing services that fit well within today's ever-changing tech landscape.

"Dynabooks range of premium Portégé. laptops deliver the very best in mobile computing so that professionals can continue to go where the workday takes them, without compromising on performance," she says.

"As more workplaces shift to hybrid working, the Portégé. X30L-K has been engineered to meet the future needs of professionals - meaning users need devices that not only keep pace with everyday demands but enhance it. The Portégé. X30L-K certainly delivers that."

The company says the Portégé is equipped for productivity and collaboration. This is through a variety of common ports, dual pointing devices, HD webcam, dual microphones, DTS audio system, and other key tools.

The device also has a battery life of up to 11 hours, so it can last for an extended period of time without having to rely on a power plug. Additionally, the product has a quick charge function that allows workers to achieve a 40% battery charge in just 30 minutes. This is often enough for most of the working day. 

Heightened security features with optional facial and fingerprint biometric activation are also included, and the device can be unlocked in under a second. All Portégé models also meet Microsoft's strict Secured-Core PC requirements (available on vPro models) and address many of the security and manageability challenges posed by increased hybrid working situations.

Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats, and numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and enterprise-grade encryption provide protection against data, device, and identify threats.

Pricing for the device will start at AUD$1790 and will include three years of standard warranty. All prices quoted are inclusive of GST.

