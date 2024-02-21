EcoFlow launches portable DELTA 2 Max power station in Australia

EcoFlow, one of the leading eco-friendly energy solution companies, has officially launched its latest portable power station in Australia - the DELTA 2 Max, a power ally designed for adventures and home comfort. The powerful and lightweight power station has been designed with an emphasis on portability, reliable power supply, and versatility in use.

The DELTA 2 Max houses 2kWh of power and can be expanded up to 6.14kWh with the addition of two extra batteries. This powerhouse is capable of powering a portable fridge for almost 29 hours, running a coffee maker for 1.6 hours, or charging a phone up to 143 times. These capabilities position the DELTA 2 Max as a versatile power solution for varied electricity needs like RV trips, 4WD excursions, other outdoor adventures, or even home use.

Incorporating EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, the DELTA 2 Max delivers ultra-fast charging speeds that lead the industry. By utilising both AC and solar inputs, it achieves remarkable charging efficiency. It can be charged from 0 to 100% by AC in 81 minutes or by solar in 2.3 hours. Moreover, its unique dual charging feature allows it to reach 80% capacity in just 43 minutes. Coupled with compatibility with mobile chargers, it supports faster in-vehicle charging. Notably, the charging noise level is significantly lower - only 30dB - making the user experience more enjoyable and non-disruptive.

Designed with portability and reliability, the DELTA 2 Max weighs only 23kg, making it 30% lighter than similar 2kWh LFP power stations on the market. Furthermore, the DELTA 2 Max offers reliability that is above par - its advanced LFP battery chemistry provides a lifespan of 3000 cycles until it reduces to 80% capacity, promising daily use for over a decade. The product also comes with a five-year warranty from EcoFlow, highlighting their commitment to quality.

Equipped with a 2400W AC output, the DELTA 2 Max powers 99% of appliances and can support up to 13 devices simultaneously. Its bundled EcoFlow Anderson to Cigarette cable delivers an extended range of capabilities. With the inclusion of X-Boost mode, the power station can even accommodate appliances up to 3100W, making it an ideal off-grid power solution.

Starting on February 1st, the DELTA 2 Max will be available for purchase from EcoFlow’s official website. A bundle including the DELTA 2 Max and a 400W Portable Solar Panel will be available with a $300 discount at a retail price of $4,198. Purchased separately, the DELTA 2 Max is priced at $2,999, and an extra DELTA 2 Max battery is available for $2,499. The DELTA 2 Max will also be available in prominent physical retailers, including Anaconda, Autobarn, Autoone, Autopro, Battery World, Bunnings, Harvey Norman, TJM, and Total Tools.