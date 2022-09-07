FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Education
Education Perfect
EdTech
Maori Education

Education Perfect accelerates Māori language through tech

By Shannon Williams
Today

The New Zealand Government's target is to have 1 million speakers (about 20% of the New Zealand population) of basic Te Reo Māori by 2040, and for 150,000 to be very proficient.

According to Education Perfect (EP), with its technology and reach, it can fast-track this goal, and well before 2040.

Following the strong uptake of its Māori language and cultural programs delivered in primary and secondary schools across the motu (50,000+ students and 7,000+ teachers participating to date), EP launched its Te Ao Māori for Professionals and Te Ao Māori for Everyone courses in 2021. These online courses are designed specifically to assist business people and everyday Kiwi to learn about Māori language, culture and Aotearoa New Zealand histories while helping to normalise the use of Te Reo Māori in the workplace and at home.

Since launch, over 75 companies across Aotearoa, including Spark NZ, EY, 2degrees, Z Energy, PwC, Amazon Web Services, Chorus and South Island District Health Boards, have partnered with EP to provide Māori language and cultural education to their kaimahi (staff).

"Having a well structured, informative and highly engaging course that is accessible to all of our employees was the initial draw card for our organisation," says JB Rousselot, chief executive at Chorus.

"The fact that the course is fully customisable and provides rich data and analytics to track our teams progress and company goals, made EP the best choice for us," he says.

Joseph Tyro, director Māori Health, Te Whatu Ora | Health NZ: South Canterbury, adds, "EP Te Ao Māori for Professionals is an accessible and flexible online course that can be offered to all of our staff, regardless of location, that directly supports our strategic plan to build cultural confidence and capability within our organisation and teams." 

EP is a digital learning platform used in over 60+ countries around the world, but it is still significantly under-utilised in its home country and not supported by the New Zealand Government.

"Today, EP has the ability to support every school and student in Aotearoa New Zealand if the government partnered with this Kiwi Edtech company," it says.

"This would significantly boost the normalisation of the Māori language and culture across the country. In addition to this, any business of any size in New Zealand could start to build awareness, confidence and proficiency in the language immediately."

To celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), Education Perfect is again launching the largest online Māori language competition in the country, with challenges to test everyone - from school students, to business professionals, and everyday New Zealanders. In 2021, 515 schools participated in the free online competition, and record participation is again expected this year.

"A language cannot be learnt in isolation; to be authentic, one must immerse themselves in the culture and connect with its people. Therefore, our akoranga (lessons) are not Māori language focused alone, participants are also introduced to tikanga (etiquette) and thuhu krero (Aotearoa New Zealand History)," says Te Rau Winterburn, Kaiwhakahaere Kaupapa Māori - Head of Māori Initiatives at Education Perfect.

"We are passionate about playing a major role in scaling Māori language and cultural education in the schooling system, in the professional world and for every Kiwi," adds Alex Burke, the CEO of Education Perfect. 

"Running the largest online Māori language competition in the country each year during Māori Language Week is a great way to create awareness and encourage people to get involved."

Anybody can join the fun and test their own Māori language knowledge and skills during Māori Language Week, beginning 9am Monday 12th September through Friday 16th September. The official school competition will run until 4pm Wednesday 14th September, with the Professionals and Everyone competitions kicking off 9am the same day.

"We are hoping that people will pick up simple words and phrases that they may be able to use every day at the dinner table, for example, or while shopping and we can begin to build social momentum and normalise the use of Te Reo Māori," says Te Awe Davis, Kaikkiri Māori - Māori Initiatives Implementation Lead.

The competition is free and open to all New Zealanders. It can easily be accessed using an active EP Student account, or via the dedicated EP App called EP Student.

"With the whakataetae (competition) now open to all New Zealanders, this kaupapa is a really fun and accessible way for all Kiwi to engage in Te Reo Māori while celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori regardless of where they are in motu," says Winterburn.

Related stories
Virtual reality app reduces phobias through NZ trial
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
WolfVision announces new range of visualisers
HCL brings TechBee IT education programme to New Zealand
NZ's first year for Diploma in Cyber Security a success
Top stories
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Education Perfect
Education Perfect accelerates Māori language through tech
"Having a well structured, informative and highly engaging course that is accessible to all of our employees was the initial draw card for our organisation."
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
Gaming
Attacks on gaming companies more than double over past year
The State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts are at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic.
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
The Pathfinder earphones, or IEMs (in-ear monitors), are a collaboration between premium earphone manufacturer Campfire Audio and the high-fidelity digital audio system gurus at Astell & Kern.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Who hasn't wanted to own a powerful vacuum cleaner that fits perfectly into the design of their home?
Story image
Home security
Hands-on review: Eufy Wire-Free Dual Cam Video Doorbell 2K
We have had our house secured by Eufy products for over seven months now. We love the brand, and it has never let us down.
Story image
Sustainability
NZ program recovers and recycles more than 177 tonnes of e-waste
The TechCollect NZ pilot program says its milestone of recovering and recycling more than 177 tonnes of ICT e-waste recognises the efforts of many.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.
Story image
Samsung
New range of Samsung Smart Watches announced with health focus
Samsung has announced new additions to its SmartWatch portfolio, with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to be released in late August.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone
With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices.
Story image
PIJF
Aotearoa's new Privacy Commissioner shares focus moving forward
In early June 2022, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced the appointment of the new Privacy Commissioner.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Xencelabs Graphic Display Tablet
Xencelabs seemed to show up out of nowhere on the market. I had no idea who they were or what they were about, but I was very intrigued.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Digimon Survive (PlayStation 5)
Since there’s little actual gameplay in Digimon Survive, the biggest draw card to the game is its long and interesting story.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Chromebook and tablet shipments see another rapid decline for the year
According to research from Canalys PC Analysis, Chromebook and tablet shipments have fallen for the fourth quarter in a row for Q2 of 2022.
Story image
Distribution
Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre
The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.
Story image
Malware
Research shows attacks on the gaming industry are getting worse
Web application attacks in the gaming sector have grown by 167% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, according to new research from Akamai.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
These new headphones are engineered to offer you a flexible and enjoyable experience through their impressive battery, connectivity, sound quality, and many other features.
Story image
Broadband
MyRepublic unveils 'choose the speed you need' mobile plans
Broadband provider MyRepublic has announced the details of its new 'choose the speed you need' mobile plans, designed for New Zealanders. 
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Flip 6 portable speaker
Once you switch it on, and listen away for up to 12 hours, you will quickly realise that this is a little speaker looking for a party.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: James Donkey RS4 Knight Wireless Gaming Keyboard
I have always liked mechanical keyboards, and this is no exception. I find the action much easier to use than the modern keyboards with limited travel.
Story image
Phishing
Norton research finds NZ threat landscape diversifying on social media
Norton's quarterly report has highlighted the seriousness of the threat landscape in New Zealand.
Story image
Servers
New Zealand cloud provider challenges Google's claims on data control for region
A Wellington cloud services provider says Google's claim it will offer New Zealanders complete control over their own data is not true.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
5G
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Vodafone New Zealand intends to have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G by the end of August 2024, at which point it will begin to shut down its legacy 3G network.
Story image
AWS
AWS re/Start graduates to help fill the skills gap in Aotearoa
Amazon Web Services has recently celebrated the graduation of newly certified tech professionals from the AWS re/Start course in Aotearoa.
Story image
Arlo
Hands-on review: Arlo Go 2 security camera
In my humble opinion, Arlo Go 2 offers security for anyone needing to keep a remote eye on prized possessions or premises at different locations.
Story image
Dark web
Beware the darkverse and its cyber-physical threats
A darkverse of criminality hidden from law enforcement could quickly evolve to fuel a new industry of metaverse-related cybercrime.
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.
Story image
Apple
2degrees unveils eSIM functionality for selected devices
2degrees has enabled eSIM functionality to work with a variety of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices, including a range of iPads.
Story image
Gaming
Chorus announces Hyperfibre sponsorship deal with NZ Esports
Chorus has put its support behind New Zealand's Esports community with a newly announced three-year Hyperfibre sponsorship deal with NZ Esports.