Empowering businesses: T4 Group’s strategic Data Centre acquisition

In a strategic move aimed at meeting the escalating demands for secure and reliable data colocation, T4 Group has recently acquired the East Tāmaki Data Centre. This acquisition not only bolsters T4 Group's position in the colocation market but also presents a unique opportunity for businesses seeking green, secure, and cost-effective solutions.

With the East Tāmaki Data Centre now under T4 Group's stewardship, 500 rack spaces are now available for organisations seeking a cost-effective solution in one of the country's most advanced Data Centres. This expansion in rack space signifies a significant milestone in T4 Group's commitment to providing cutting-edge infrastructure tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital landscape.

Known as New Zealand’s green colocation Data Centre provider, T4 Group's Data Centre also sets itself apart by its focus on providing the highest-quality and most secure environment for its clients' data. The East Tāmaki Data Centre boasts state-of-the-art security measures, including robust access controls, advanced surveillance systems, and redundant power and cooling systems, ensuring uninterrupted operation and maximum uptime for critical business operations. 100% uptime is guaranteed.

T4 Group's East Tāmaki Data Centre is AOG (All of Government) approved and designed to meet the stringent compliance requirements of various industries. It provides peace of mind to businesses operating in sectors with regulatory mandates such as finance, healthcare, and government.

In addition to its robust infrastructure and ample rack space, T4 Group's East Tāmaki Data Centre is backed by a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to providing round-the-clock support and proactive maintenance, ensuring optimal conditions for clients' critical operations.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the importance of a reliable and secure Data Centre cannot be overstated. With T4 Group's acquisition of the East Tāmaki Data Centre, organisations now have access to a premier facility equipped to safeguard their most valuable asset - their data - while enabling innovation and growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.