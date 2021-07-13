Today

Enable set to launch Hyperfibre broadband in Christchurch CBD

Enable wants to ‘bring the future to Christchurch’ with the launch of its Hyperfibre internet services, expected to launch in Christchurch CBD from next month.

Enable CEO Steve Fuller says Hyperfibre will bring some of the fastest broadband speeds available anywhere in the world right to Christchurch’s front doorstep.

“Christchurch has a fantastic central city designed to reflect the way people want to work and live today, and in the future. Hyperfibre... will be another ingredient that makes our city a great place to live.”

Hyperfibre will be available to businesses, schools, and residences inside the boundaries of Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey, and Deans Avenues.

Enable says that Christchurch businesses and communities that rely on broadband connections will find that fibre broadband is the fastest, highest-performing, and most reliable broadband on the market.

Hyperfibre takes that one step further, with expected upload and download speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second (8Gbps).

Fuller adds, “For our community having access to truly world-class fibre connectivity – in terms of speed, performance, and reliability – is a huge enabler of how we live now and will play an even bigger role in our future.”

He adds that Enable recognises this is an important investment in New Zealand’s infrastructure.

“Hyperfibre will meet the growing needs for greater upload speeds – which are critically important in areas like telehealth, remote working and distance learning, not to mention for technology and digital businesses looking to reach global markets.”

The Hyperfibre connection in Christchurch CBD is just the first stage in Enable’s rollout plan. The rollout is expected to take between 18-24 months and will eventually cover the entire city.

Enable’s Hyperfibre products include 2Gbps, 4Gbps and 8Gbps offerings.

At launch, Enable is offering a promotional wholesale price to internet providers of $75 per month for 2Gbps, 4Gbps and 8Gbps Hyperfibre products suitable for homes and most businesses. This introductory price will apply for 24 months from launch.

Enable is also seeking expressions of interest from anyone in the Christchurch CBD who wants to make the most of Hyperfibre.

Enable delivers broadband services to more than 200,000 businesses, schools and homes in Christchurch and towns in the Waimakariri and Selwyn districts.