Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband

31 Aug 2020
Catherine Knowles
Enable, the Christchurch fibre broadband network provider, has announced that now more than 120,000 customers in the region are utilising fibre broadband for their internet connections. Customers include homes, businesses and schools.

Enable states the growing number of customers highlights the growing local community awareness of the importance of having quality fibre broadband that can be relied on, particularly when faced the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Enable CEO Steve Fuller says, “The Christchurch community continues to embrace fibre broadband in large numbers - with more and more people connecting."

On the increase in demand and customers, Fuller says, "We’re seeing over 2,000 orders per month - made up of new customers realising the difference fibre can make for them and existing customers who have moved house or their business, who know they cannot do without fibre broadband.

"Almost 7 out of 10 homes and businesses connected to fixed broadband are on Enable fibre, and almost half have connected or moved to speeds of 200Mbps or greater as they use more and more data.”

He says, “We saw a 12% increase in order volumes in July against the monthly average for the preceding six months. Christchurch people are choosing the higher speed fibre broadband plans at more than twice the national average."

Fuller also highlights the importance of fibre broadband during unprecendented times such as COVID-19 related lockdowns.

He says, “We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.”

According to the Commerce Commission’s latest quarterly broadband performance report, published on 21 August 2020, the activities many people like to do online are more likely to work uninterrupted over fibre broadband – such as video conferencing, video streaming in ultra-high definition and gaming.

The previous report also highlighted that fibre broadband delivered its usual high speeds during the national COVID-19 lockdown, while other broadband technologies like fixed wireless performance dropped by 20-25%.

Fuller says, “This is important information that consumers, especially those not yet on fibre broadband, need to know. It could mean the difference between families being able to do the things they want online at home or not.”

“I hope we never see a return to a lockdown in Christchurch, but I urge local people to be prepared by switching to fibre broadband now. Enable and our world-class fibre broadband network is owned by the people of Christchurch, so I want to ensure they are making the most of the services we provide,” he says.

