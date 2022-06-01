FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Data
Ransomware
Encryption
Hacking
Cybersecurity
Internet Privacy
NortonLifeLock
scam

Encryption: What it is, how it can help, and what to watch out for

By Contributor
Wed 1 Jun 2022

Article by NortonLifeLock APAC senior director, Mark Gorrie.

Were you ever guilty of passing notes at school? If so, you'll remember all-too-well the dread of those notes being intercepted by someone not meant to read them – like a bully or worse, your teacher. 

Sending data over the internet is much the same. Your digital life, including bank and credit information, personally identifiable information, and even social site login details, is vulnerable when sent on unprotected networks. In fact, a recent cyber safety report showed that 33 per cent of New Zealanders experienced cybercrime in the past 12 months. 

That's where VPN encryption may help.  

What is encryption? 

Encryption is a process that scrambles readable text so it can only be read by the person who has the secret code or decryption key. It helps provide data security for sensitive information. 

Encryption takes plain text, like a text message or email, and scrambles it into an unreadable format — called "ciphertext." This helps protect the confidentiality of digital data stored on computer systems or transmitted through a network like the internet. Then, when the intended recipient accesses the message, the information is translated back to its original form - decryption.
 
To unlock the message, both the sender and the recipient must use a "secret" encryption key — a collection of algorithms that scramble and unscramble data back to a readable format. 

How does encryption keep the internet secure? 

It's nearly impossible to do business of any kind without your personal data ending up in an organisation's networked computer system, which is why it's important to know how to help keep that data private. Encryption plays an essential role in this task. 

Most legitimate websites use the encryption protection called "secure sockets layer" (SSL), which is a form of encrypting data that is sent to and from a website. This keeps attackers from accessing that data while it is in transit. 

Want to make sure a site is using this technology? Look for the padlock icon in the URL bar and the "s" in the "https://". If you see these signs, you'll know that you are conducting secure, encrypted transactions online. 

Why does encryption matter? 

  • Internet privacy concerns are real.
    Encryption helps protect your online privacy by turning personal information into "for your eyes only" messages intended only for the parties that need them — and no one else. You should make sure that your emails are being sent over an encrypted connection or that you are encrypting each message.  If you check your email with a web browser, take a moment to ensure that SSL encryption is available.
  • Hacking is big business. 
    Cybercrime is a global business, often run by multinational outfits. Many of the large-scale data breaches in the news demonstrate that cybercriminals are often out to steal personal information for financial gain. 

A 2022 cyber safety report, conducted online in partnership with The Harris Poll among 1,000 adults in New Zealand, revealed that cybercrime victims in New Zealand surveyed spent an average of 4.8 hours trying to resolve their issues, with an average loss of $135NZD from cybercrime.  

Can scammers use encryption to commit cybercrimes?

Encryption is designed to protect your data but can also be used against you. Targeted ransomware is a cybercrime that can impact organisations of all sizes, including government offices.  Ransomware can also target individual computer users.

How do ransomware attacks occur? 

Attackers deploy ransomware to encrypt a victim's various devices, including computers and servers. The attackers often demand a ransom before they will provide the key to decrypt the encrypted data. The goal is to persuade victims to pay to recover access to their important files, data, video and images.

Ransomware attacks against government agencies can shut down services, making it hard to get a permit, obtain a marriage license, or pay a tax bill, for instance.

Ransomware attacks aimed at large organisations and government agencies tend to generate the biggest headlines. But ransomware attacks can also happen to you.

How can you protect yourself against ransomware?

Here are some tips to protect your devices against ransomware attacks and the risk of having your data encrypted and inaccessible.

  • Install and use trusted security software on all your devices, including your mobile phone, and keep it up to date. It can help protect your devices against cyberattacks. 
  • Use a VPN that provides bank-grade encryption. Good online security products have them built-in and can empower you to live your digital life safely. 
  • Update your operating system and other software. This can patch security vulnerabilities.
  • Avoid reflexively opening email attachments. Why? Email is one of the principal methods for delivering ransomware. 
  • Be wary of any email attachment that advises you to enable macros to view its content. If you enable macros, macro malware could infect multiple files. 
  • Back up your data to an external hard drive. If you're the victim of a ransomware attack, you'll likely be able to restore your files once the malware has been cleaned up.
  • Consider using cloud services. This can help mitigate ransomware infection since many cloud services retain previous versions of files, allowing you to "roll back" to the unencrypted form.

What is encryption used for?

It's important to encrypt the messages, files, and data you send whenever they are personal, sensitive, or classified. For example, you don't want hackers to intercept your doctor's emails about an illness. You don't want criminals to access your financial information after logging into your online bank account. And you don't want scammers to snag that confidential report you are reviewing for your employer. So it's essential to encrypt all this data to keep it secret.

What is the strongest encryption method?

Several encryption methods are considered effective. Advanced Encryption Standard, better known as AES, is a popular choice among those who want to protect their data and messages. AES is trusted, effective, used worldwide, and might just be what stands between you and a cybercriminal attack. 

Related stories
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Māori and cyber safety - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
Top stories
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Google
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
Digital Marketing
Getty Images delves into the world of NFTs with Candy Digital
Getty Images and Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, have announced a new multi-year partnership agreement.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The threat landscape is significantly increasing worldwide, and the opportunities it presents are a growing concern in Aotearoa.
Story image
Sony
Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series
Sony says the LinkBuds S will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair 32GB Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM kit
Corsair’s Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM offers PC users an entry-level upgrade to the new memory standard allowing them to get a little bit more out of their new Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
Gaming
PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ
PNY has launched its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz memory products in Australia and New Zealand.
Story image
Sustainability
The AI Forum helps NZ pave the way with AI sustainability practices
Non-profit organisation The AI Forum is helping Kiwis learn about addressing climate change issues through the use of AI technology.
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Apple
Apple previews new features for users with disabilities
Apple says new software features that offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health and communication, are set to come out later this year.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
TUANZ
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Mobility
Hands-on review: STM laptop bags
The advent of hybrid working has meant we need laptop bags. We got our hands on two of the most popular laptop bags from STM.
Story image
Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
Wireless Nation and Network for Learning (N4L) have rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.
Story image
Wireless
Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market
Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning wireless headphones, with the 1000X series WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling model.
Story image
Dynabook
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K
The new model contains hybrid-architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options, Wi-Fi 6E, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Story image
WolfVision
WolfVision announces new range of visualisers
WolfVision has announced a new range of visualisers to help meet multiple industry demands for remote learning and educational solutions.
Story image
Ransomware
Encryption: What it is, how it can help, and what to watch out for
When sending information on unprotected networks you leave your digital life, including bank and credit information, personally identifiable information and even social media login details, vulnerable to cybercriminals.
Story image
Malware
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
While the hybrid work model may have offered protection from COVID-19, have small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained as safe from outside threats?
Story image
Storage
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Data storage can often be a low priority but the consequences can be devastating. Why is this so important and what should NZ companies be thinking about?
Story image
Mobility
Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band
Celebrity Tyson Beckford has collaborated with STM Brands' Element Case brand to create a rugged new accessory.
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Cybercrime
The ups and downs and runarounds of catching cybercriminals in NZ
We're becoming more and more aware of cybercrimes but how many criminals actually get caught? The New Zealand police explain why the answer is complicated.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
First Table
First Table set to revive restaurant commerce in NZ with platform launch
A new restaurant booking platform has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwi diners the opportunity to save and book at a variety of restaurants around the country.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Gaming
Mastercard users can now use rewards points in gaming
Mastercard has launched Mastercard Gamer Xchange (MGX), allowing APAC consumers to convert their rewards points into gaming currency.
Story image
PIJF
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
A significant amount of today's business and leisure activity relies on IT supply chains. From complex international freight trades to local small business distribution channels, any supply chain that involves IT infrastructure serves as a crucial tool in our daily lives. 
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft backing Māori and Pacific wāhine in tech industry
A new initiative focused on getting Māori and Pacific wāhine into the tech industry and backed by Microsoft, NZTech and the government is calling for tech companies to get involved.
Story image
Microsoft
Māori and cyber safety - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Government-funded and non for profit research have proven over the years that there is a significant online risk for many minority communities in Aotearoa, with Māori often being singled out as a particularly vulnerable group.
Story image
PaaS
New digital traffic light system to tackle construction defects
Smarter Defects Management launches its PaaS digital system and says it will revolutionise managing defects in the construction industry.
Story image
Chorus
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Google to enter the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch
Google has provided a first look at its new Google Pixel Watch, which is set to make an entry into the competitive smartwatch market.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital expands its WD_Black range of NVMe solid-state drives with the WD_Black SN770 Game Drive.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WIFI motherboard
It’s all change with Intel’s 12th generation CPUs. We have a new chipset in the 600-series, a new socket with the LGA 1700, and new DDR5 memory.
Story image
Hisense
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
Digital Signage
MAXHUB's Digital Signage range to bolster boardroom productivity
The new MAXHUB Digital Signage technology is purpose-built to make every kind of team meeting more effective.
Story image
D-Link
D-Link launches new G415 Smart Router as part of EAGLE PRO AI range
D-Link A/NZ has announced the launch of its new G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router as part of the new EAGLE PRO AI Series.
Story image
Surveillance
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
The new i-PRO mini network camera is now available, with a pocket-sized form factor and full AI analytics functionality.