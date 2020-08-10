f5-nz logo
Story image

Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment

10 Aug 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

Epic Games, the games software giant behind Fortnite and the Unreal Engine, last week announced it had raised US$1.78 billion in its new round of funding, further cementing its status as a top player in the video games industry.

The company said in a statement that this funding mostly came from primary capital and secondary purchases. One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.

Some existing investors, like KKR and Smash Ventures, increased their holdings in the company, and numerous new investors were added into the fray. 

“Having the support of leaders in the financial community accelerates Epic’s efforts to build a new kind of digital ecosystem using real-time 3D technology, services that connect hundreds of millions of people, and a digital storefront that offers a fair business model,” says Epic founder and chief executive officer Tim Sweeney.

“We are delighted to have them as part of the Epic family.”

Since the immensely popular Fortnite made its mark on the public consciousness several years ago, Epic has been going from strength to strength – culminating in last Friday’s announcement, which also made public the company’s 2020 valuation: $17.3 billion. 

While much of this comes from the Epic’s rampant success with Fortnite, it’s secondary to the income brought in by the company’s equally successful game engine, the Unreal Engine, according to analysts.

And, according to GlobalData associate project manager for thematic research Rupantar Guha, it’s this engine that will allow for significant expansion.

“[The Unreal Engine] demonstrates the company’s capabilities in computer graphics, 3D technologies, cross-platform offerings, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and its power and flexibility are garnering the company’s success and will allow it to reach beyond the gaming sector to film-making, architecture and medical systems,” says Guha.

The recent boost in funding will most likely be used to expand Unreal’s platform and leadership position in game development, esports, social media, e-commerce and mobile gaming, according to GlobalData.

“[Epic Games] currently ranks second in GlobalData’s gaming software thematic sector scorecard, preceded only by Tencent (which itself owns 40% stake in Epic Games), and ahead of Valve and Microsoft,” says Guha.

The announcement from Epic Games comes as the video game industry in general continues to see boosted revenues, in large part due to the millions staying at home because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Many video game companies have posted significant profit boosts this year, and the industry itself is set to generate revenues of $159.3 billion this year – a 9.3% increase year-on-year, according to Newzoo, the games market analytics company.

Related stories:
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
Game review: Hellpoint
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Story image
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Story image
TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste
The Ministry for the Environment today granted the not-for-profit organisation funding to bolster its work in collecting and recycling e-waste around New Zealand.More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Story image
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Story image
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Story image
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Story image
TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste
The Ministry for the Environment today granted the not-for-profit organisation funding to bolster its work in collecting and recycling e-waste around New Zealand.More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Story image
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
Game review: Hellpoint
Unlike Nioh or Sekiro, I don’t think Hellpoint manages to carve an identity of its own to really stand out from the rest. More
Story image
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030
The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.More
Story image
Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August
According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Story image
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Story image
Hybrid way of working the new normal - Microsoft
"As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19, life and work were changed overnight for everyone."More
Story image
Mozilla launches first ever VPN, Kiwis amongst first to access
The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the new normal discussion."More
Story image
LG VELVET smartphone lands in Australia
The company says the device ushers in a new era of user-centric design, innovative multi-media features and a 5G compatible user experience. More
Story image
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
The city is the first location in New Zealand to have access to 5G on both mobile and wireless broadband.More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset
Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 is a solid unit that really does justice to the immense effort developers put into modern game audio. This is a wireless headset that I whole-heartedly recommend.More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Story image
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
3.96 billion people now use social media
“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."More
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Almost 10,000 unsecured databases with more than 10 billion credentials exposed
Research has identified a total of 9,517 unsecured databases containing 10,463,315,645 entries with such data as emails, passwords, and phone numbers.More
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market
The Chinese vendor has managed to nab 20% of the market, taking out Apple and Samsung after years of trailing in second or third place.More
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Spark completes stage one of Optical Transport Network project
The first piece of the new OTN 2 fibre network was installed between Glenfield and Papakura in Auckland, and is now live and operating at 800 Gigabit per second (Gb/s). Spark’s previous links operated at 100 or 200 Gb/s. More
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
The Aorus K1 is very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys.More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Game review: F1 2020 (PC)
A while back Codemasters nailed the franchises graphical fidelity, but it seems that every year they squeeze little bit more realism out of the visuals.More
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
NZ's iconic Eden Park will be a new home for Oceania esports
famously home to physical sports like cricket, the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks, will now be home to the Eden Park Esports High Performance Centre.More
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Hands-on review: JBL Bar 5.1 Surround
To quote John Wick, if you were to ask me if I’d want one of these as part of my home entertainment, my answer would have to be, “Yeah.”More
PNY launches HP memory products in Australia and NZ for the first time
"These HP products are part of PNYs major and continued commitment to launching high-quality memory products into Australia and New Zealand."More
More stories