f5-nz logo
Story image

EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing

26 Mar 2021
Darren Price
Share:

EPOS’ EXPAND Capture 5 draws upon the company’s audio expertise but also offers automatic transcription - overcoming the inherent difficulties when minute-talking virtual meetings. With more and more client meetings occurring remotely, the need for a professional meeting room audio solution has never been more important.

A new smart audio solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, the Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office. Now, meeting participants joining from an onsite meeting room can have a high-quality speaker that automates live transcriptions, allowing remote participants to follow what is being said and by whom - for optimal collaboration and communication.

As the latest addition to the collaborative Microsoft Teams Rooms experience, the Expand Capture 5 combines advanced audio with communication, AI, and collaboration technology. The speaker features a speaker driver and a seven-microphone array that all together enable audio and voice recognition to ensure a natural lifelike conversation as if all meeting participants were in the same room.

The intelligent speaker is designed for meeting rooms for up to 8-10 people, and identifies in-room participants by their voice, attributing their remarks to their name in the automatically-generated meeting transcript.

Epos vice president of product management, Theis Moerk, comments, “We are thrilled to launch the Expand Capture 5 together with Microsoft. Being one of the first of its kind on the market, the Expand Capture 5 rethinks the modern meeting room at a crucial time where we all adapt to a more hybrid way of work and ensure that our joint customers can be productive as never before regardless of their location.”

Microsoft Corp's Microsoft Teams Devices general manager, Ilya Bukshteyn adds, “Microsoft Teams is helping our customers to adopt remote and hybrid work models across different meeting rooms and meeting spaces, and the Expand Capture 5 will enable our joint customers to deliver even richer experiences for remote and in-room meeting participants.

"We are grateful to Epos for their collaboration in bringing the Expand Capture 5 to the Microsoft Teams Rooms ecosystem, and look forward to seeing how customers will use Teams rooms with the Expand Capture 5 to connect and collaborate in a rapidly changing world.”

Building on Epos’ Expand product line, Expand Capture 5 is a true audio tool for collaboration specially designed to address the varying needs of professionals working together across workspaces, locations, and time zones.

Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and suitable for up to 8-10 in-room participants, the Expand Capture 5’s core focus is on medium-sized meeting rooms to empower businesses to better communicate and collaborate between customers and colleagues.

The Expand Capture 5 will be available throughout North America as of April 2021 through Epos sales channels and a newly established relationship between Epos and Lenovo. The speaker is expected to launch in EMEA and APAC during 2021.

Related stories:
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news
Dig deeper:
Epos Microsoft Unified Communications / UC Microsoft Teams
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
The latest in the veteran series of underwater shooters, does Aquanox: Deep Descent sink or swim?More
Story image
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
The latest in the veteran series of underwater shooters, does Aquanox: Deep Descent sink or swim?More
Story image
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Story image
Stalkerware remains significant problem throughout COVID lockdowns
Stalkerware remains a significant problem with more 50,0000 users affected globally in 2020.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
EPOS’s GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming wireless earbuds provide gamers with an audio solution that can fit in their pocket.More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Story image
Connected car technology vulnerable to cyber attacks - Trend Mirco
there are ample opportunities for attackers looking to abuse connected car technology."More
Story image
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Samsung’s strategic partnership with Spark marks the country’s first new network vendor in a decade.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Story image
Fujifilm launches compact projector with 'spatial presentation' in mind
The projector is able to ‘throw’ large images up to 100 inches from a short distance (as close as 720mm) thanks to the folded two-axial rotatable lens.More
Story image
Men unsure how to support gender equality, need to step up
New research has revealed men are unsure of how to support gender equality, while the majority of women want men to be more involved in helping to reduce inequities.More
Story image
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Story image
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre."More
Story image
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum
Spikes in vaccine-related phishing activity centred around new updates, announcements and ground-breaking approvals from around the world.More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Story image
Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Models such as the X13 have received a complete redesign and better hardware.More
Story image
Why mobile messaging can improve the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
For vaccines to work, governments on both sides of the Tasman will need to work closely with healthcare providers to deliver communications to build and maintain citizen trust in the integrity of the process.More
Story image
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
There has been a 350% increase in the number of advertisements selling alleged COVID vaccines within the last three months.More
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Hands-on review: Terramaster F2-210 NAS
TerraMaster’s F2-210 two-drive network attached storage offers a solution for all those media files and backups.More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
The intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. More
New Zealand telcos to support Commerce Commission changes
New Zealand's three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice.More
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty
Locals and businesses in parts of Tauranga can now connect to Vodafone 5G and the coverage footprint will soon expandMore
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
More stories