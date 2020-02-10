New Zealand
Epson large format printers win design award

10 Feb 2020
Shannon Williams
Epson's SureColor SC-P7500 and SureColor SC-P9500 series (SC-P7560 and SC-P9560 in Australia and New Zealand) large-format printers have been named iF Design Award 2020 winners by iF International Forum Design.

Created in 1953, the iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.

Products are evaluated based on a wide range of criteria, including practicability, workmanship, consideration of environmental standards, degree of elaboration and innovation, functionality, usability, safety, aesthetics, and universal design.

This year's winners were selected from 7298 entries from 56 countries and regions by a 78-member jury comprised of experts from around the world.

Details of the award winning Epson products:
SureColor SC-P7500 and SureColor SC-P9500 Series
Adding to the SureColor SC-P9000 series, regarded highly as the industry standards for reproducing high-quality images in fine art, proofing, and photo laboratories, these products provide the functional operability of high-quality professional tools, such as internal lighting to immediately check printed material and a neutral colour that does not interfere when making colour adjustments.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

In January, the company announced it will be launching a subscription printing service called ReadyPrint for use with its high-capacity ink tank printers as well as ink cartridge models. The service will be launched first in the Netherlands, in early February, and will then be rolled out across Europe. Epson also plans to deploy the service globally, initially in consumer markets in developed economies, in the fiscal year beginning April 2020.
 
Epson will also launch a subscription service for users of Epson ink cartridge printers. Subscribers will automatically receive replacement ink cartridges for a fixed monthly fee. There are three fee plans based on monthly print volume.

"Through subscription-based services like this, Epson believes it can capture the needs of an increasingly diverse market and continue to improve convenience and customer satisfaction," the company says.

The company forecasts an approximately 30% increase in sales of ReadyPrint-compatible models over the next several years in Europe.

"Epson is committed to using its unique inkjet technologies and services to enable more users to print as needed and without hesitation," it says. 

Epson Australia offers an array of image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography and graphic arts markets, and is also a supplier of value-added point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail market. Epson is the market leader in Australia and worldwide in sales of projectors for the home, office and education. Established in 1983 Epson Australia is headquartered in North Ryde NSW and is a subsidiary of the Epson Group headquartered in Japan.

