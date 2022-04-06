Epson launches its most advanced home theatre projector to date

Epson has launched its most advanced home theatre projector to date, with the release of the EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Laser Projector.

The model incorporates a new laser array light source, next-generation image enhancement and processing algorithms, expanded HDR10+ and HDMI 2.1 support and real-time scene adaptive correction.

Epson says this will help produce an advanced degree of brightness, colour accuracy and image detail for the most immersive 4K viewing experiences.

A specially designed laser optical engine will help bring advanced picture technology to the floor, and the engine's long lifespan of up to 20,000 hours provides effective operation and management options.

The projector does not have to warm up or cool down either, so it can reach maximum brightness and turn off almost immediately.

Installation is also highlighted as a simple process, as users can shift the lens up to +/- 96% vertically and up to +/- 47% horizontally without any loss in picture distortion or clarity thanks to the EH-LS12000Bs 3-axis motorised lens.

A front exhaust enables the projector to be installed on a shelf at the back of any room, and with a highly sealed optical unit, this allows less light to escape. This combination aims at creating a fully immersive experience without picture interruptions.

New Epson picture processor and precision pixel shift technology help the EH-LS12000B deliver a clearer 4K picture with 2,700 lumens of both colour and white brightness.

Another feature included in the new device is the addition of the True 3-chip 3LCD projector engine, an advanced 3LCD technology that uses three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100% of the RGB colour signal for every frame.

This allows for a better colour gamut while still maintaining brightness without any rainbowing or colour brightness issues seen with other projection technologies.

HDR Full 10-bit HDR colour processing accepts 100% of the HDR source information to reproduce HDR, HDR10+ and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) content for increased visual performance.

Real-time HDR curve adjustment also allows for 16 steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance regardless of the content.

Gamers will also be able to receive better quality sessions with the projector, with gaming up to 4K at 120 frames per second, along with input lag times below 20 ms. This allows serious gamers to take full advantage of the latest generation of gaming consoles and even higher-end gaming PCs.

The Epson EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD1 laser projector is retailed at AUD$8,999.00 and is now available from authorised Epson resellers across Australia.