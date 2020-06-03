f5-nz logo
Story image

Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers

03 Jun 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. 

The new additions replace the SureColor P600 and SureColor P800 and incorporate the same large format printing technology.

Epson says the new printers allow for the creation of "exhibition quality prints" from the convenience of the desktop.

"With the introduction of the SureColor P706 and SureColor P906, a new generation of photographers will experience a real breakthrough in printing technology which truly redefines not only the photographic print but also the printing workflow," it says.

The new SureColor P706 and SureColor P906 are the smallest professional A3+ and A2+ printers in their class, with a 30% size reduction from Epson's previous generation printers and are designed for use in photography, graphic design, fine art, and illustration businesses.

The printers tout a new 10-channel MicroPiezo- printhead to increase productivity, with dedicated channels for both Photo and Matte Black ink types and with no ink switching necessary. Featuring new UltraChrome PRO10 pigment ink with Violet, the SureColor P706 and SureColor P906 deliver a wide colour gamut and support Advanced Black and White Mode to create professional black and white photographs.

Epson says the new printers and inks are undergoing comprehensive ten-factor testing at the Wilhelm Imaging Research, an independent print permanence testing laboratory, with a range of papers and canvas and with both colour and B&W prints made using Epson's Advanced Black and White Mode. 

For the first time, users can easily print directly from iOS devices2 to the SureColor P706 and SureColor P906 in a colour managed workflow. Using an updated mobile version of Epson Print Layout software, full support and colour management tools are provided for iPhone and iPad printing. These printers also feature a new print driver mode Carbon Black, which dramatically increases Dmax by up to 5%, for best-in-class black density and reduced bronzing and gloss differential on glossy papers.

The SureColor P706 can accommodate both roll and cut sheet media, and the SureColor P906 accommodates cut sheet media and an optional fully enclosed roll media adapter supports both 2-inch and 3-inch rolls and roll printing up to -18m long. Additional features include a 4.3-inch customisable touchscreen, upgraded wireless connectivity including 5GHz and an interior LED light to watch the progress of a print. 

Pricing and availability

The SureColor P706 (RRP $1,295 including GST) and SureColor P906 (RRP $1,995 including GST)) will be available from July onwards on www.epson.com.au and through Epson Authorised Resellers across Australia.

Related stories:
Epson large format printers win design award
Kiwi photographer wins Sony's 10K grand prize
UNISOC releases Octa-Core SoC with improved image processing and AI
Epson expands scanner portfolio
DJI’s new selfie stick has plenty of awesome features
Gaming consoles are the most secure smarthome devices
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
The Core i5-10600K seems a good gaming CPU, whilst the Core i9-10900K is a real boost for multi-CPU applications. More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
The Core i5-10600K seems a good gaming CPU, whilst the Core i9-10900K is a real boost for multi-CPU applications. More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
Story image
Interview: Thriving in lockdown - how a coding school in Vietnam beat the odds
It's March 10 2020, and CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh just went entirely online. A success story followed - here's how a lockdown helped a school thrive.More
Story image
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell site attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Apple MacBook Air 2020
Every year Apple improves on this beloved product and tweaks it to make it even better, and 2020 was no different. More
Story image
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Story image
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Story image
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
Link image
How to get cash back for your HP computer
For a limited time only, you can get your money back on your HP ProBook, ProDesk, ProOne, and more. Here's how. More
Story image
Swann releases two new smart security cameras
The solutions include tracking, night vision, and other features, supported by a connected application.More
Story image
Cybercriminals exploiting virus fears to gain access to corporate IT systems
COVID-19 may have changed the way many people work, but this doesn’t have to mean companies must accept lower levels of security. More
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
Story image
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Story image
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Story image
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
Story image
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Story image
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
New Zealand businesses are scrambling to adopt automated tracking technology as alert level restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ease and people move around more freely.More
Story image
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
The perfect desk setup goes beyond what's on your desk - it includes your surroundings too.More
Story image
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
We take the world lightest 13" laptop for a spin and in particular test its battery life claim.More
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Game review: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
Deep Silver has decided to remaster Saints Row: The Third instead since it remains the best selling game of the franchise. To my surprise though, Saints Row: The Third – Remastered is more than just an ordinary remaster.More
'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
It's all thanks to a partnership between global robotics stalwart Boston Dynamics, a Kiwi startup called Rocos, and a robotic dog called Spot.More
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
More stories