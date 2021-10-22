Epson launches next-generation EcoTank home printers

Today

Epson has done rather well with its sales of EcoTank continuous ink tank printers. The company states that it has now sold over 60 million EcoTank printers. Epson goes on to boast that it is officially the number one ink tank printer vendor worldwide, occupying over 62% of large ink tank printer sales globally – 45% more than any other printer manufacturer.

Epson’s EcoTank refillable printers are an easy-to-fill alternative to cartridge-based printers. They do away with the need for hundreds of empty cartridges, most of which end up in a landfill.

To celebrate its sales milestones, the company has announced the next generation of its EcoTank range for the Home and Home Office. As with previous models, none of the new EcoTank printers use ink cartridges. Instead, they use refillable tanks. Replacement ink bottles that provide thousands more printed pages start at just NZ$17.99/AU$14.99.

This new range of printers works with Epson’s new Epson Smart Panel app. The app joins a legion of other apps that provide fingertip control, via our mobile phones, over our modern home appliances. The Epson Smart Panel app transforms iOS or Android mobile devices into an intuitive control centre for select Epson printers and scanners. Users can customise the Smart Panel app to their preferences and requirements.

The app has been designed to offer everything users need including easily accessing troubleshooting tips in one convenient app.

Four new EcoTank home printers have been announced, with the home office models to follow shortly. The new ET-1810, ET-2810, ET-2820 and ET-2850 models are specifically targeted and priced at entry-level and budget-conscious homes. They are ideal for families and, in particular, homeschooling. They also include Wi-Fi for easy connectivity.

Due to the pandemic, the home has had to be adapted as many have has to turn them into hybrid work and school environments. With two kids homeschooling right now, I can attest that a reliable printer that can meet those new demands has become an absolute necessity. From printing important presentations to endless school assignments and entertainment, families are increasingly dependent on performance printing technology to streamline workflows and stay productive.

Epson’s new EcoTank range uses heat-free, cartridge-free printing technology, which delivers value and convenience. The new EcoTank all-in-one printers use high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks for zero ink cartridge waste. Users can save up to 90% with replacement ink bottles versus traditional ink cartridges, and each ‘low-cost’ replacement ink set for the new EcoTank printers is equivalent to about 145 individual ink cartridges – and enough ink to print many thousands more pages.

The new EcoTank Home printers include thousands of pages worth of ink in the box and with every replacement ink set for fewer out of ink frustrations. The new models utilise special EcoFit ink bottle connectors to ensure that the right colour ink is placed in the right tank as well as mess-free and worry-free filling.

The four new EcoTank printers offer a range of functions and prices according to usage and budget. They range from the simple ET-1810 printer to the multi-function, 2-side printing of the EcoTank ET2850. The full specifications are below:

EcoTank ET-1810

Main function – Printing

Connectivity - Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, five pages in colour

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600 black / 6,500 colour

EcoTank ET-2810

Main functions - Print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity - Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, five pages in colour

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600 black / 6,500 colour

EcoTank ET-2820

Main functions - Print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 10 pages per minute black and white, five pages in colour

Display screen – 1.44’ Colour LCD

Number of printed pages out of the box – 3,600 black / 6,500 colour

EcoTank ET-2850

Main functions - Print, Auto 2-sided print, Copy and Scan

Connectivity - Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Apple AirPrint

Print speed – 10.5 pages per minute black and white, five pages in colour

Display screen – 1.44’ Colour LCD

Number of pages out of the box – 6,500 black / 5,200 colour

The prices range from around AU$299/NZ$299 for the EcoTank ET-1810 to AU$499/NZ$499 for the EcoTank ET-2850. The printers will come with Epson’s one-year warranty with a bonus second year free upon registration. The four new EcoTank home printers are available now in Australia directly from Epson and from all authorised Epson resellers and retailers and in NZ soon.