Epson releases 4K laser display poised to transform classrooms & workspaces

Epson, known for pushing the boundaries of visual technology, has released its first 3LCD extreme short-throw lamp-free laser display with 4K Enhancement Technology. The launch represents a response to the shifting trends in the display market which increasingly centre around people, content and collaboration. The new EB-810E promises to be a game-changer for classrooms, hybrid workspaces, museums, and immersive installations.

The compact solution crammed with features produces an impressive 5,000 lumens of colour and white brightness, thanks in part to 3-chip 3LCD technology and 4K Enhancement. These contribute to the creation of sharp, bright and virtually glare-free displays, all from a device under 14kg in weight. Epson's commercial visual product team, whether by aiding artists in crafting mixed reality experiences or designing equipment to engage students and meeting participants, is driven by one goal: to simplify the delivery of powerful content.

The EB-810E projector not only heralds advances in display technology category but also introduces a new cooling and optical engine. This enables the creation of an ample 80- to 160-inch, 4K, 5,000-lumen image from a very short distance. The device, available in a white chassis, shatters limitations of what a single, lightweight display device can achieve.

Key to the EB-810E's capabilities is its carefully engineered, virtually maintenance-free laser light source, which boasts an impressive lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. The sophisticated cooling system, together with the laser source, permits the creation of a vast digital canvas, enabling an enhanced viewing and interactive experience. The chassis design simultaneously maximises space, ensuring a .16 throw ratio capable of producing an 80-inch image as close as one inch from the wall for an unobstructed, punchy viewing experience.

Supporting ultra-wide 21:9 and 16:6 displays in addition to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, combined with a built-in split-screen feature and free Epson iProjection app, the EB-810E facilitates straightforward, multi-device casting. The projector's capacity extends to deliver breath-taking images up to 160 inches – four and a half times the size of a standard 75-inch flat panel – a mere 14 inches from the wall, augmenting the visual landscape and viewer engagement.

The EB-810E projector also accommodates a variety of connectivity options, encompassing HDBaseT, HDMI, USB, and RS-232, along with a built-in dynamic dual speaker sound system, plus wired/wireless networking with Miracast support. The product's ability to move effortlessly between rooms or be fixed permanently with an optional wall mount further increases its adaptability, whilst also conserving valuable space when not in operation.

The EB-810E, beyond providing an extraordinary 4K viewing experience, is equipped with tools to assist end users and integrators. Features include astonishingly smooth display with Epson's advanced pixel-shifting technology and HDR, streamlined setup complete with digital zoom and easy installation through the new Epson Setting Assist app. Additional handy tools for PC-free displays and ease of installation, as well as Epson's projector management software that simplifies the task of monitoring the health of a fleet, further bolster the projector's appeal.

The EB-810E 3LCD Extreme Short Throw Lamp-free Laser Display with 4K Enhancement in a white chassis is now available for purchase. The recommended retail price is AUD$6,499.00 inc. GST and NZ$6,999.00 inc. GST. With its compact size, impressive feature set and easy installation, the EB-810E offers a potent solution for modern hybrid environments, immersive installations and traditional classrooms.