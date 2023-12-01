Epson unveils EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

Epson has introduced the new EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector, utilising a proprietary 3-Chip 3LCD technology to deliver a brighter and more colourful visual experience for users seeking an immersive big-screen spectacle in their living spaces.

Designed with the end-user in mind, the Epson EH-LS650 amalgamates 4K PRO-UHD1 technology with optimal colour and white brightness to create sharp, larger-than-life images in various settings. This makes it suitable even for well-lit spaces.

The ultra-short-throw projector market has witnessed substantial acceleration recently, owing to simplified streaming compatibility and growing demand for big-screen images. As a result, customers can enjoy a broader range of entertainment options. Epson aims to cater to this increasing consumer need for ultra-short-throw projectors, expanding their best-selling lineup for big-screen entertainment with the new EH-LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector.

The new EH-LS650 serves as Epson’s latest 4K PRO-UHD1 model, adept at supporting high content resolution. It aims to revolutionise traditional gaming and movie viewing practices. Whether movie buffs, sports fans, or gaming enthusiasts, the projector aims to impress users with big, clear, and immersive experiences.

The new model comes equipped with the proprietary 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD technology, delivering 3,600 lumens of colour and white brightness2. This allows customers to enjoy an especially colourful and sharp picture up to 120 inches. Furthermore, the projector features a modern, ultra-short-throw design, enabling close-to-wall placement for convenient viewing in any sized room, combined with the Epson Setting Assistant app3 for hassle-free setup and display size adjustment.

For sound quality, the EH-LS650 boasts built-in sound by Yamaha, designed exclusively for Epson. The 2.1 virtual surround system with its sleek new metal grille enhances the sound performance with minimum distortion to the sound quality. Furthermore, if the in-built speakers do not suffice, users can utilise one eARC4 HDMI port to switch easily from the built-in speakers to other external AV receivers or soundbars using the projector’s single remote controller.

The EH-LS650 also offers smart TV capabilities, enabling easy access to popular streaming channels5. For additional convenience, it also enables users to stream live TV and conduct voice-enabled searches courtesy of the built-in Google Assistant.

The Epson EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector is available now via all authorised Epson resellers and partners for an RRP of AUD$3,999.00 and NZ$4,299.00.