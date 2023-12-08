Epson unveils new WorkForce Pro printers with high-capacity ink packs

Epson has introduced two new mono WorkForce Pro printers, the single-function WF-M5399 and the multifunction WF-M5899. These printers usher in a new eco-friendly A4 document delivery standard, providing increased efficiency due to their use of high-capacity ink packs.

The printers designed with high-workload workgroups in mind have a strong reliability quotient. They can efficiently manage a recommended monthly volume of 5,000 pages, making them ideal for today's demanding business landscape.

The revolutionary replacement ink packs can print up to 40,000 ISO pages without operator intervention. Besides improving productivity by cutting down on downtime due to ink changes, the high ink yield decreases landfill waste over the product's lifespan, boosting an organisation's green credentials.

These exciting new models bolster productivity with a much-needed increase in both single-sided and double-sided scanning speeds, along with double-sided printing capabilities. They come with a sizeable 1,830-sheet capacity, boasting three optional trays, and print speeds of 25 ISO pages per minute (ppm), all without any warm-up time. Hence, the WF-M5399 and WF-M5899 can sustain high-volume business operations without causing any operational disruption.

Equipped with PrecisionCore Heat Free technology, these printers offer low power consumption. Consequently, considerable cost savings can be achieved by using replacement ink packs instead of laser toner.

Moreover, the option to add three more paper trays allows for more extended operation before needing to replenish paper. Also, these printers supersede their predecessors, the WF-M5299 and WF-M5799, by offering double the durability, thereby providing an extra layer of cost-efficiency for businesses.

Users will benefit from the 4.8-second initial page out time, significantly reducing waiting time for document output and maximising productive business time. As with all Epson business inkjet printers, there is no warm-up time or heat production due to the application of the patented, environmentally friendly PrecisionCore technology.

WF-M5399 and WF-M5899 are designed with a noticeably low total cost of ownership (TCO). After factoring in the cost of the hardware over the product life, these power-efficient printers turn out to be perfect for small workgroups with high print volumes.

Furthermore, they offer multiple software and tools for secure print options, efficient scanning and remote device management. The intuitive, touch-enabled, smartphone-like user interface also facilitates mobile device printing.

The WorkForce Pro WF-M5399 and multifunction WF-M5899 printers are available now at all authorised Epson resellers and partners.

A subsidiary of the Epson Group headquartered in Japan, Epson New Zealand and Australia offers an extensive array of award-winning image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography and graphic arts markets and is also a leading supplier of value-added point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail market. Epson's goal is to become carbon-negative and eliminate the use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.