espresso Displays releases next-gen 17" portable touchscreen

espresso Displays has announced the launch of its groundbreaking new product, the espresso 17 Pro. This next-generation portable touchscreen is designed to deliver professional-grade performance with unrivalled features, ultimately setting a new benchmark in the realm of portable displays.

The espresso 17 Pro flaunts premium specifications, including 4K resolution, 1 billion colours in a 10-bit spectrum, and 450 nits of brightness. Innovatively introducing unique new ways to interact with applications, it operates via a single USB-C connection compatible with thousands of devices. For those devices not supporting USB-C, alternative compatibility options are available.

"espresso 17 Pro has been judiciously crafted to serve professionals and creatives who need to put their best foot forward, irrespective of their work location and platform," stated Will Scuderi, co-founder and CEO at espresso Displays. He also emphasised that every aspect of espresso 17 Pro has been developed and refined to grant an unrivalled experience, thereby helping users deliver their best performance, irrespective of their task.

The newly launched product brings together strong aesthetics and a sleek, lightweight design crafted from aerospace aluminium. It is tailor-made for users in pursuit of high-performance tools to assist their work across various settings such as corporate, production, and creative environments, as well as hybrid and on-the-move situations.

Evolving from thousands of hours of interviews, focus groups, and feedback, the espresso 17 Pro employs a user-centric design philosophy. "From animators, artists, illustrators, content creators, and producers to business executives, our innovation is a direct response to the evolving work trends and needs we've identified," added Scuderi.

Moreover, espresso Displays have redesigned their touchscreen software from scratch, offering enhanced and intuitive gesture controls. This will enable Mac and Windows devices to integrate smoothly with espresso's touch features, supporting pro-level drawing and creative touchscreen functions. The company is also introducing Jot by espresso, a new touch software that facilitates seamless note-taking and drawing experiences compatible with hundreds of desktop and web-based applications. Jot will be available to all 17 Pro customers as a free download.

In line with the launch, espresso Displays will offer a range of custom accessories, including the espresso Stand Pro and espresso Creator, providing a smooth writing and drawing experience. Additionally, Case 17, a folio-style protector and kickstand, along with the espresso Charge battery pack, will also be available, adding new dimensions to user convenience and functionality.

To mark their innovative strides, the espresso 17 Pro packaging boasts bold and vibrant artwork in rich purple tones, a creation of Barcelona-based hand-lettering artist and graphic designer Jimbo Bernaus.

As of October 10, espresso 17 Pro is available for pre-sale, with shipping set to commence in November. Launch bundle offers are accessible via a deposit. Prospective buyers can look forward to the 17 Pro pre-sale Studio Bundle, which will include an espresso Charge for free and the 17 Pro-pre-sale Essentials Bundle, which offers a Stand Pro for free.