Story image
Cybersafety
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking
Penetration testing

Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?

By Nick Forrester, Today

There’s a big difference between hacking and ethical hacking.

One is illegal; one’s not. One is a common method of breaching cybersecurity defences; one is a tool that is a highly recommended means of bolstering them. And both are ramping up in New Zealand in tandem with an escalation of cyber-attacks.

Both hacking and its ethical variant, in effect, have an identical method: to bypass cybersecurity defences, identify and exploit vulnerabilities, and forcibly break into applications. Their goals, however, are worlds apart — threat actors seek to perform malicious activities, while ethical hackers use their newfound knowledge of security vulnerabilities to strengthen the defence they’ve penetrated.

Another key difference is the presence of permission. Before releasing an application for general use, a cautious software developer will give penetration testers free rein to perform a simulated cyber-attack and break the app’s security barriers — giving developers a better idea of its overall security posture.

But not all software and application developers seek an evaluation from professional penetration testers before launching their software, despite research pointing to penetration testing's role in ‘drastically reducing’ security incidents while also validating the effectiveness of the current security measures employed by organisations. 

Should organisations, especially those with substantial cybersecurity requirements, implement ethical hacking as an integral part of their cybersecurity approach? Shofe Miraz, a security consultant from Auckland says yes — with haste and as early in the process as possible.

“In any situation where software is about to deploy, penetration testing should be early on,” says Miraz. “It should absolutely be included as part of a broader security product release.”

In his experience as a penetration tester, Miraz has learned that the earlier that ethical hacking is introduced in the development of a system or product, the better the security outcome will be. 

In general, with big organisations, security can often be an afterthought. In cases like these, there could be a clash of ideologies, because the organisation has a deadline and doesn’t want to wait before the product is deployed. But if penetration testing is integrated into the development phase, he says, security won’t become a roadblock further down the track. 

Miraz now says it's best to regularly perform penetration tests before products are in production. And this is possible because of a strong connection between the security, development and integration teams.

“The development team builds it, the security team tests it, the integration team deploys it,” says Miraz. “We’ve found that this cycle builds more confidence in the final product.”

This is, by and large, the model employed across the many cybersecurity companies that specialise in penetration testing in New Zealand. Several follow the mantra that penetration testing should always be carried out whenever a new application, ICT system or device is being deployed, or the configuration of an internet-facing service has changed.

So, with these standards common throughout the ethical hacking community in Aotearoa, how do we fare on the world stage?

“It’s hard for me to say that we are the best in the world,” Miraz says with a smile, “but I’ve seen some really good work coming from boutique companies in New Zealand.”

Miraz says there’s a particular emphasis on reporting quality in Aotearoa — in the actual data gleaned from breaching the product’s defences, as well as how it’s presented to the client. If the client doesn’t understand the results of the test, there’s little chance that any of the discovered issues will be remediated. 

It also makes good business sense to invest in quality reporting: “If they understand the issue and remediate it, they will come back for a retest. It’s a win-win.”

As for awareness and spotlighting the ethical hacking community in Aotearoa, there’s Hack and Learn.

Founded by Dylan Clark, a manager of cyber-threat emulation and defence at IAG, the Auckland-based InfoSec group was borne out of Clark’s desire to form a community around those who wanted to learn more about ethical hacking. The group’s monthly sessions, where participants simulate penetration testing on purpose-built servers, attracted up to 50 patrons before COVID struck.

“I really wanted to have a team of people who could learn together — a hands-on community. That didn’t exist, so I set it up,” says Clark. 

Hack and Learn sessions focus on web application hacking, where penetrators (also known as the ‘red team’) employ the ‘kill chain methodology’: a laundry list of reconnaissance, weaponisation, delivery, exploitation, installation, and finally, control. 

“During the session, we’ll give them the time to figure out the application’s logic flaws, and then they can weaponise a payload and exploit it. We walk them through it and make sure everyone’s up to the same stage.”

Clark co-presents Hack and Learn with Shofe Miraz. The pair created their own purpose-built machines complete with custom web applications — designed to be hacked, but not easily. The applications are strictly in-house and offline: the group does not attempt to breach real-life applications or websites. 

Clark and Miraz often reinforce this point at their sessions — the primary goal is learning, not wanton destruction. Of course, building a dedicated community of penetration testers is about more than just teaching people ethical hacking: it’s about growing awareness and interest in cybersecurity in general — and ultimately getting more people in the industry.

“That’s the main reason I started it: to get people motivated, get them excited, get them learning,” says Clark. “It’s a very niche skill set, so it can be difficult to get into cybersecurity in New Zealand.”

And what better way to get people into the industry than exposing them to cybersecurity’s most notorious — and, some may say, glamorous — activity?

“Yes, hacking is cool,” says Clark. “But so is the defensive side, too.”

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Related stories
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity>>
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies>>
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?>>
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks>>
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products >>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Apple iPhone
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone
The STM Goods MagSafe range of products is designed squarely with the iPhone in mind.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories
On the threshold of Windows 11, this is the largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history.>>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks
“Gone are the days of the bulk spam and phishing attacks, and here to stay is the highly targeted spear phishing email.">>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes
The vulnerabilities currently putting Azure customers at risk are just the latest in a staggering number of crippling threats in internet software.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
This PS5 Director’s Cut adds a few new features that make the game a little bit more enjoyable than the original version from two years ago.>>
Story image
VMware
Interview: Ingram Micro on why VMworld 2021 is an event not to be missed
"VMware is broadening its portfolio as technology needs have changed. These new areas are perhaps VMware's best kept secret," says Adam Saunders.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup
Vodafone New Zealand has unveiled a new business marketplace for New Zealand business owners to purchasing different top-tier software solutions.>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green
IT leaders have grown an environmental conscience, and a big one at that.>>
Story image
Video games
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly here!
In just under a month, Eidos-Montréal will be bringing the adventures of Star-Lord and his motley crew to PC and Consoles with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.>>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products
A patch is currently available for this vulnerability, however many sysadmins are potentially unaware they have the OMI product installed and are at risk. >>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'
Microsoft today pushed software updates to plug security gaps in its Windows software and related products.>>
Story image
Apple Watch
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7
Apple has today announced the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini
Apple has introduced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the next generation of the tech giant's smartphone.  >>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices>>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach>>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand>>
Story image
Review
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment>>
Story image
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta launches Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying IT and app management>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work>>
Story image
Scams
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?>>
More stories