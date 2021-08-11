Today
Story image
Palo Alto Networks
Ransomware
Cybercriminals

Extortion payments hit new records as ransomware crisis intensifies

By Shannon Williams

The highest ransom paid in 2020 was $12.9 million, almost doubled from the year before, new research from Palo Alto Networks has revealed.

New data from the Palo Alto Networks Threat Intelligence team has found that the average ransom demanded by hackers has seen an 83% increase from 2020 in the first half of 2021, with a new technique of quadruple extortion being used by cybercriminals. 

According to the Unit 42 Ransomware Threat Report, 1H 2021 Update, the ransomware crisis has intensified this year as cybercriminals implemented new cyber extortion techniques, improved their hacking tools and enhanced business models that helped cybercriminals generate record ransoms in 2020. 

The average ransomware payment climbed 82% since 2020 to a record $570,000 in the first half of 2021, as cybercriminals employed increasingly aggressive tactics to coerce organisations into paying larger ransoms.

The increase comes after the average payment last year surged 171% to more than $312,000. These figures, compiled by the Unit 42 security consulting group, quantify what many of us already know – the ransomware crisis continues to intensify as criminal enterprises boost investment in highly profitable ransomware operations.

"We already knew it was getting worse from following the news, and many of us also knew from personal experience. Ransomware attacks have prevented us from accessing work computers, pushed up meat prices, led to gasoline shortages, shut down schools, delayed legal cases, prevented some of us from getting our cars inspected and caused some hospitals to turn away patients," the company says.

The Rise of Quadruple Extortion
The rise of “quadruple extortion” is one disturbing trend identified by Unit 42 consultants as they handled dozens of ransomware cases in the first half of 2021. 

Ransomware operators now commonly use as many as four techniques for pressuring victims into paying:

  • Encryption: Victims pay to regain access to scrambled data and compromised computer systems that stop working because key files are encrypted.
  • Data Theft: Hackers release sensitive information if a ransom is not paid. (This trend really took off in 2020.)
  • Denial of Service (DoS): Ransomware gangs launch denial of service attacks that shut down a victim’s public websites.
  • Harassment: Cybercriminals contact customers, business partners, employees and media to tell them the organisation was hacked.

While it’s rare for one organisation to be the victim of all four techniques, this year the company has increasingly seen ransomware gangs engage in additional approaches when victims don’t pay up after encryption and data theft. 

The 2021 Unit 42 Ransomware Threat Report, which covered 2020 trends, flagged double extortion as an emerging practice – and the latest observations show attackers again doubling the number of extortion techniques they use. As they’ve adopted these new extortion approaches, ransomware gangs have gotten greedier. 

Among the dozens of cases that Unit 42 consultants reviewed in the first half of 2021, the average ransom demand was $5.3 million. That’s up 518% from the 2020 average of $847,000.

The highest ransom demand of a single victim rose to $50 million in the first half of 2021 from $30 million last year. Additionally, REvil recently tested out a new approach by offering to provide a universal decryption key to all organisations impacted by the Kaseya VSA attack for $70 million, though it quickly dropped the asking price to $50 million. Kaseya eventually obtained a universal decryption key, but it’s unclear what payment was made, if any.

The largest confirmed payment, so far this year, was the $11 million that JBS SA disclosed after a massive attack in June. Last year, the largest payment observed was $10 million.

The Ransomware Trajectory
Palo Alto Networks expects the ransomware crisis will continue to gain momentum over the coming months, as cybercrime groups further hone tactics for coercing victims into paying and also develop new approaches for making attacks more disruptive. 

"For example, we’ve started to see ransomware gangs encrypt a type of software known as a hypervisor, which can corrupt multiple virtual instances running on a single server," it says.

"We expect to see increased targeting of hypervisors and other managed infrastructure software in the coming months. We also expect to see more targeting of managed service providers and their customers in the wake of the attack that leveraged Kaseya remote management software, which was used to distribute ransomware to clients of managed service providers (MSPs)."

While the company predicts that ransoms will continue their upward trajectory, it does expect to see some gangs continue to focus on the low end of the market, regularly targeting small businesses that lack resources to invest heavily in cybersecurity. 

So far this year, it has observed groups, including NetWalker, SunCrypt and Lockbit, demanding and taking in payments ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. 

"While they may seem small compared to the largest ransoms we observed, payments that size can have a debilitating impact on a small organisation."

Related stories
Global cyber attacks up as ransomware surges by 93%>>
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates>>
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks>>
Govt to launch full inquiry into DHB ransomware attack>>
Kaseya ransomware attack reminder that attackers still have the upper hand>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ
“Harmful experiences, directly and indirectly, cause physical, financial, and psychological harm, decrease user confidence, and undermine investment in the digital economy and society,” says Netsafe chief Martin Cocker.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)
Codemasters’ Formula One racing franchise returns with F1 2021 and a little bit of a twist.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC)
Capcom’s much-loved Monster Hunter series gets another spin-off title with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.>>
Story image
Mobile technology
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone
The first mobile phone call was made 75 years ago, in a car. How has technology changed since then and what does the future of communication technology look like?>>
Story image
Employment
Gartner: Gaps between employer and staff sentiment on the future of work
"If left unaddressed, this division may lead to a critical failure to build trust and employee buy-in for future of work plans.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Google Nest Hub 2nd generation
It's small enough that it can fit on your nightstand, while having a screen large enough to see, so you always know what you've got on and what's happening around your smart home.>>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound
Sony has unveiled its new home theatre and soundbar systems, which promise to bring the bass and multi-dimensional sound to every corner of a room. >>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory
It's possibly a bit extravagant, but with a distinctive look and RGB lighting, this RAM could be the icing on the cake for your PC gaming powerhouse.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund
"We will deliver thought-provoking coverage with real-world advice and commentary from security experts, and stories from people just like you and me.”>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time
"This is perhaps the biggest technological change in the broadcasting industry for more than half a century.">>
Story image
Cyber Threats
Chance of PC users encountering cyber threats increase
"The risk ratio has increased worldwide for all malware attacks.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
90% of crypto enthusiasts expecting inflation to be a real problem
“As an asset in limited supply, fast growing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can be a strong inflation hedge against devaluing fiat currencies.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030
The tech giant has announced it will aim to power all its global data centres and offices with zero-carbon energy by 2030.  >>
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results
The University of South Australia finds overwhelming evidence in favour of using VR in the courtroom by putting jurors in the middle of a crime scene.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Cris Tales
There have been many modern JRPGs released over the years, although the more recent ones are different from the games of the past.>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Story image
Gaming
Kingston launches FURY DDR4 range built for gamers and overclockers>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Why a US company called Framework could change laptop design forever>>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)>>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Ready, set, scam: Cybercriminals targeting Olympic Games fans>>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office>>
Story image
Internet of Things / IOT
Vodafone increases IoT network footprint>>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right overdue, but privacy crucial, advocates warn>>
Story image
Online dating
Online dating users doxed as personal data exposed>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) >>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Story image
Ransomware
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
More stories