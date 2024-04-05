ExtraHop hires Simon Howe, eyes expansion in Australia & NZ

ExtraHop, a player in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), has confirmed the appointment of Simon Howe as Area Vice President for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This announcement follows ExtraHop's recent securement of US$100M in growth capital in January 2024 and signals its intent for substantial international expansion, specifically in the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Sydney, Howe will bear the responsibility of expanding ExtraHop's presence in ANZ and fostering sales growth within the enterprise security market. Furthermore, Howe will pioneer the partner strategy for the region. This comes amid a growing market demand for network visibility solutions that aid organisations in the management of their cyber risks.

Howe is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of industry experience. His most recent role was Regional Director for Asia Pacific and Japan at AttackIQ, where he was in charge of the region's go-to-market strategy and expanded the company's enterprise customer and partner portfolios. Prior to this, Howe contributed significantly to the increase of LogRhythm's roster of large enterprise and public sector customers over his eight-year tenure. He also held sales positions at Symantec and Acronis, driving market growth and sales accelerations through strategic channel relationships.

Speaking of Howe, Ken Chen, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, ExtraHop, stated: "Simon understands the unique risk, compliance, and cybersecurity challenges ANZ customers face, and he knows what it takes to execute successful customer engagement in a key region of growth for ExtraHop. Amid an ever-expanding threat landscape, he will play an important role in further establishing ExtraHop as a trusted cybersecurity partner, empowering ANZ organisations with stronger network visibility that will elevate their operational resilience."

In response to his appointment, Howe commented: "ExtraHop is at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The company is poised for success, having experienced tremendous momentum partnering with key technology partners like CrowdStrike and Netskope, expanding its channel strategy with managed services and leading distributors, and continuously iterating on its innovative AI technology. Despite ANZ enterprises facing a sharp increase in cyber threats, I'm confident that together we can better manage their risk for brighter business outcomes."

The appointment of Howe signifies ExtraHop's commitment to extending its influence in the Asia Pacific region and its dedication towards providing world-class security solutions to its customers in an increasingly prevalent landscape of cyber threats, the company shared in a statement.