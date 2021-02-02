f5-nz logo
Story image

Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds

02 Feb 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. 

When examining Facebook activity frequency, a typical user on average likes 11 posts per month, and also clicks on 11 in-platform adverts per month, posing the question - is Facebook just as much an advertising platform as it is a social network?

According to the Hootsuite and We Are Social's Digital 2021 Global Report, Australia is the fourth highest country for median monthly Facebook ad clicks (21) globally, behind Israel (#1), Denmark (#2) and Romania (#3), which is almost double the global average (11).

From a demographic segmentation perspective, women are more likely to click on Facebook ads, particularly those aged 45-64. However, when looking at males, those aged 35-44 are more likely to engage with Facebook ads.

The way we discover products and brands is shifting with 28% of internet users aged 16 to 64 saying they discover brands and products through ads on social media, compared to search engines at 33.9%.

Facebook remains the world's most used social platform, followed by YouTube and WhatsApp. Facebook-owned apps account for four of the top five most-used social platforms globally.

Individual social platforms are also subject to significant audience overlaps, with 85% of TikTok users aged 16 to 64 saying they use Facebook, and almost 95% of Instagram users in the same age group saying they also use YouTube.

"The Digital Report for 2021 demonstrates that the digital world we live in is being driven by the power and breadth of social, and accelerated by the pandemic, which is fundamentally transforming our personal and professional lives," says Henk Campher, vice president corporate marketing, Hootsuite.

"With social media usage averaging close to two and a half hours per day, 37% of internet users looking to social media to stay updated on news, brand discovery finding its home on social over search engines, and 2 in 5 professionals using social media for work purposes, brands have never had more incentive to authentically connect with their target audiences through relevant channels," he explains. 

"Australia is also being influenced by these global trends, with 63.9% of Aussies revealing their concern about misinformation and 'fake news' on the internet and the country being the fourth highest for median monthly ad clicks (21) behind Israel (#1), Denmark (#2) and Romania (#3), at almost double the global average of 11 ad clicks."

Suzie Shaw, managing director of We Are Social Australia, adds, "Every year for the last decade, we have seen growth in the penetration of social and digital, and last year was only different in that the growth rate was even steeper than the year before. 

"The other notable shifts in Australia were the growth in penetration of online shopping and social gaming; two areas for brands to explore and master, if they haven't already."

Related stories:
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
Trump social media ban too little, too late
Times Square brings New Year's Eve to homes around the globe
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Dig deeper:
Facebook Hootsuite Social Networking Social Media
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Story image
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
Story image
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
Story image
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Story image
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Story image
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
Story image
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
Story image
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Story image
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
I expected the M1-powered MacBook Air to be better than the Intel one, but I did not expect to notice it this much. More
Story image
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Story image
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Story image
DLC review – Nioh 2: The First Samurai
If you loved the base game of Nioh 2, the DLC packs are worth buying if you want more of a decent challenge. Avoid the DLC though if you haven’t finished playing the main game yet!More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
The 1TB hard drive is “set and forget” meaning you have free local recording for up to 12 months, “with no fees ever.” More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro portable SSD promises a fast and light way of carrying about huge amounts of data.More
Story image
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Story image
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Trump social media ban too little, too late
"Big Tech has made mega profits by turning a blind eye to the true extent of misinformation on their platforms."More
Story image
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
"Nothing is truly free, and, unfortunately, the current business model for free services means that, essentially, we pay with our data."More
Story image
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
“A DDoS attack was foreseeable, and an attack of sufficient magnitude to take down servers — and with them NZX’s market announcement platform — was at least possible and should have been planned for,” the FMA says in its review. More
Story image
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
The record, 5Gbps for a single smartphone, was announced today by Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm.More
Story image
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
D-Link A/NZ has launched the latest addition to its COVR mesh range. More
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."More
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Chch offers start-up support for COVID-19 impacted jobseekers
Residents of Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are invited to submit their start-up ideas to a new programme.More
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Majority of professionals believe employers should require proof of COVID vaccination
New research has revealed 67% of professionals believe employers should require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before returning to the office.More
Samsung debuts Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
The company has revamped the design of the phones from their predecessors, updated camera arrays and features, and debuted new processors — and all are 5G capable.More
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
New year, time to update your passwords
The most popular passwords of 2020 were easy-to-guess number combinations, such as 123456, the word password, qwerty, iloveyou, and other uncomplicated options.More
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Poly A/NZ explains how to master the art of working from home
“If you don’t get out, you can get a bit stir-crazy if you focus on your work and you’re not socialising."More
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Game review: Deliver Us The Moon (PC)
Dutch developer, KeokeN Interactive, with their first game, Deliver Us The Moon, invites players on a solitary journey to the lunar surface in order to solve a mystery.More
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
More stories