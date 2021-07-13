13 Jul 2021
Story image
IT Governance
Facebook
Auckland University

Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance

By Shannon Williams

Facebook has teamed up with the University of Auckland to support a new information governance course.

"As the opportunities of data and information flows grows for society, so does the complexity of the challenges associated with how this ever increasing volume of data is managed and governed," says Nick McDonnell, head of public policy - New Zealand & Pacific, at Facebook.

"Over the last two years in particular as the world has grappled with COVID-19 and more rapidly digitised, there has been a sharp increase in demand globally for information governance roles such as privacy officers, compliance officers and data protection professionals - across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors" he says.

"Facebook is excited to be partnering with the University of Auckland's Department of Commercial Law to provide two academic prizes as part of the university's new programme of study in Information Governance."

McDonnell says the Facebook Scholarship in Information Governance will be provided to cover tuition fees for a Postgraduate Certificate in Information Governance. Applications are now open for this course beginning in September, and students from communities underrepresented in data and technology fields, including Maori and Pasifika students, are particularly encouraged to apply.

"In addition, we will be awarding the Facebook Prize in Artificial Intelligence Regulation to this papers top student," he says.

"Technology and data offers significant economic opportunities for the New Zealand economy and needs to be underpinned by talented professionals schooled in the ethics and benefits of this growing field," McDonnell says.

"We are happy to support that next generation of Kiwi data privacy and information governance professionals," he says.

According the University of Auckland's website, the postgraduate programmes in Information Governance are designed for new graduates as well as working professionals from a range of disciplines who are seeking to upskill in privacy law and compliance.

Students will be able to acquire a platform of knowledge and skills that will equip them for roles related to privacy and information governance within organisations where an understanding of regulatory issues relating to the collection, storage and use of information is critical.

Professor Susan Watson, Dean of the Business School at the University of Auckland, adds, "I welcome the new programme and am grateful for the corporate sponsorship of prizes and scholarships.

"The attendance of both the regulator and private and public sector stakeholders at the symposium is testament to the central role played by data in today's economy," she says.

Related stories
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates>>
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news>>
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks>>
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds>>
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook>>
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft playing pivotal role in Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Microsoft has been working actively with the Victorian Government since January to provide an end-to-end vaccine management solution for Victoria.>>
Story image
Huawei
Huawei showcases solar portfolio
"One of Huawei's strategic initiatives is to develop innovations that reduce energy consumption for a low-carbon world.">>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog
I had one main reason for wanting a smart home device: to spy on my dogs when they were home alone and see what they got up to. Turns out, the latest version of the Echo Show 8 helps me do exactly that, plus a whole lot more. >>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
NZ businesses lacking right technology for hybrid working as digital transformation accelerates
"The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation roadmap for a lot of New Zealand businesses, forcing everyone to re-evaluate the workplace.">>
Story image
Lenovo
Lenovo releases latest generation of mobile workstations, targeted at hybrid workers
Lenovo has released its latest generation of mobile workstations, targeted toward hybrid work situations.>>
Story image
COVID-19
Tech-savvy Kiwis able to use scripts to snap up MIQ spots before others
Tech-savvy New Zealanders are effectively locking others out of managed isolation and quarantine booking systems by using a computer programming code to snap up available spots within seconds. >>
Story image
Data leak
Risk of data leaks high as employees unsure about confidentiality
"If confidential information falls into the wrong hands, it could harm the company in a variety of ways.">>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft showcases what's new in Windows 11
The design, according to Microsoft, has been simplified to be ‘modern, fresh, clean, and beautiful’, but a new design aesthetic isn't the only thing that has changed.>>
Story image
Gaming
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic
"We are observing a remarkable persistence in video game industry defenses being tested on a daily - and often hourly - basis.">>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Fixture’s S1 mount allows Nintendo Switch owners to connect their screen to the Switch Pro controller, whilst the S1 Carrying Case allows the upgraded set-up to be packed away nicely.>>
Story image
Amazon
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers
“We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)
I was scared the game was going to be similar to Code Vein which was Bandai Namco’s take on a Dark Souls game. >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI
The draft includes a framework to ‘ensure digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals’.>>
Story image
BitCoin
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200%
“Accelerating interest and demand for bitcoin has provided cyber criminals with a payments method that is virtually untraceable, enabling a multi-billion economy of ransomware.">>
Story image
Shopify
Shopify unveils major platform investments and upgrades
"The internet is the world's largest city, and Shopify is building its commerce infrastructure.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Gamifying cybersecurity key to preventing attacks>>
Story image
Surveillance
Review finds NZSIS use of CCTV surveillance 'lawful & responsible'>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chivalry 2 (Xbox One/Series X)>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Hands-on review: AG-WHP01K wireless headphones>>
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband>>
Story image
Stalkerware
Threats of stalking and doxing still loom on dating apps>>
Story image
Sustainability
Audio company Jabra takes steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across entire product range>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NICE announces AI ethics framework as industry booms>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right could empower Kiwis to have more control over their data>>
Story image
Ransomware
Govt to launch full inquiry into DHB ransomware attack>>
Story image
Space
Virgin Galactic completes first fully crewed spaceflight>>
Story image
Robotics
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones>>
Story image
Surveillance
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates>>
Story image
New Zealand launch
New brain supplementation brand launches in NZ>>
Story image
LinkedIn
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum>>
Story image
LEGO
Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)>>
More stories