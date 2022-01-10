Story image
Logistics
International
Transport
Supply chain
E-commerce
FedEx
Network

FedEx Express launches new priority service for international market

By Mitchell Hageman, Mon 10 Jan 2022

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., has announced the launch of FedEx International Priority® Express (IPE), which offers customers who ship internationally the flexibility to schedule delivery by 10:30 am or noon to select destinations worldwide.

By adding time defined priority shipping as a service, the company now hopes businesses across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region can expand their choices and create a convenient solution to suit their business while also providing enhanced convenience and flexibility in general.

The time-definite cross-border delivery options are part of FedEx's efforts to support businesses amidst the soaring demand for cross-border commerce, heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At USD $3.9 trillion, the Asia Pacific logistics market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2020-2025. And, across the Middle East and Africa, it is expected to reach USD $315 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4% by 2027. This significant growth spectrum is a signal for the rise in better solutions for businesses and ecommerce providers that rely heavily on time-sensitive international freight.

"Adding International Priority Express (IPE) is an important enhancement to our portfolio and we're launching it at a critical moment in time," says FedEx Express president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region, Kawal Preet.

"As economies begin to recover, businesses and consumers alike are placing heightened value on trackable, time-definite delivery, and the segment is set to grow."

Preet also believes the system advancements and offerings will help businesses better grasp their complex delivery needs, hoping the ease will help expand growth potential.

"IPE is an enhanced service with delivery windows early in the day for critical time sensitive shipments. The expanded range of solutions we now offer gives businesses of all sizes greater control, by providing them with more choices that match their needs."

The new service adds to a growing portfolio of FedEx services that have already seen a significant uptake.

Last September, FedEx enhanced its cross-border e-commerce capabilities with the launch of FedEx® International Connect Plus (FICP), an international, day-definite, ecommerce shipping service that combines competitive speed with attractive prices. 

Available across ten AMEA markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, this implementation looked to improve logistical supply chains. 

The company says that with express logistics forming a critical part of the cross-border ecommerce value chain, consumers today expect fast, customisable, and convenient delivery options, and close to 15% of online shoppers would not make a repeat purchase if their shipment doesn't arrive on time.

FedEx Express hopes to remedy this by continuing to expand its growing portfolio. The company is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing services and delivery to more than 220 countries and territories.

Related stories
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items>>
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas>>
Digital trade pivotal in unlocking economic benefits for NZ, report finds>>
Delivery delays during holiday season could damage brands' reputation - survey>>
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake>>
Is your online shopping as anonymous as you think? New research reveals shock analysis>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
SaaS
6 significant changes to online fraud we saw in 2021
After a busy year in the cybersecurity and online fraud prevention space, the co-founders of SEON Fraud Prevention weigh in on the top trends that changed fraud in 2021.>>
Story image
Sustainability
Here come the Greenfluencers: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition in 2022
Employees are not willing to wait for their companies to get climate friendly.>>
Story image
PIJF
Investigation: The NZ Govt is weakening its grip on nuisance spam
The nuisance spam has decreased markedly in 2021, but in 2007, a widely-disseminated factoid, of unknown origin, suggested that up to 85% of email sent in that year was unwanted spam.>>
Story image
Ransomware
January promises rise in ransomware, Business Australia offers 7 top tips
Following an alarming rise in cyber attacks against Australian businesses, experts are warning that January is a prime time for ransomware attacks, Business Australia states.>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The Great Resignation will drive cyber attacks in 2022
AI cyber security experts Darktrace predict that the Great Resignation we’ve seen during the pandemic will drive cyber attacks in 2022. >>
Story image
Vodafone
Huge jump in data use over new year period - Vodafone NZ
55% more data was used by Vodafone customers this year, compared to NYE 2020/2021.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone data use jumps more than 50% over Christmas
“With international travel still on hold, we expected a large amount of internet traffic around the holiday season but once again we've been blown away by the sheer volume.">>
Story image
Gaming
Is the Metaverse really the next big digital thing?
"Understanding the metaverse is complicated, especially because it doesn’t exist yet.">>
Story image
Microsoft
SOLD: Microsoft acquires Xandr from AT&T in a billion dollar deal
"As the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, Microsoft and Xandr together will help shape the digital ad marketplace of the future.">>
Story image
Remote Working
New Linksys 5G outdoor and industrial routers ready for ultra HD, large-scale IoT, VR , AR, and smart cities
Linksys has launched new 5G outdoor and industrial routers with a comprehensive approach to network connections.>>
Story image
Gaming
CES 2022: ASUS ROG announces an impressive line up of gaming laptops and tablets
ASUS Republic of Gamers has announced a host of new gaming products at the CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of Gamers launch event. >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
A new radar and computer vision-based IoT AI platform creates smart spaces easily
Ulisse is launching the only radar and computer vision-based IoT AI platform to help retailers, businesses, cities, and more turn areas into intelligent spaces. >>
Story image
Manufacturing
New robotics deal paves way for innovative industry applications
A new partnership between global robotics company Nexxis and Invert Robotics will see the new technology become available across multiple industries.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered
"The level of sophistication we are witnessing within the botting community is at an all-time high as they continue to collaborate and improve upon their methods to conduct online fraud and generate profits through the use of malicious automation.">>
Story image
Displays
LG to demonstrate new ways of using flexible OLED displays
LG will demonstrate its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022, showing how it can create new and different experiences in the home. >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Robopreneurs to emerge amid pandemic triggered disruptions>>
Story image
Gaming
University of Waikato says it's 'game on' for esports>>
Story image
Remote Working
Acer unveils a trio of Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers>>
Story image
Gaming
ASUS showcases latest lineup at the Incredible Unfolds virtual launch event>>
Story image
Gaming
Board games go digital for the festive season>>
Story image
Social Media
TikTok's unveils plans to safeguard and diversify recommendations>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin's in a slump but expert says ignore the crypto deniers to build long term wealth>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Future of work is about people, not tech - APEC report>>
Story image
Vodafone
2degrees, Orcon merger to take on telco powerhouses Vodafone and Spark>>
Story image
Fintech
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items>>
Story image
WelTec
Whitireia and WelTec preparing graduates to fill ICT skills shortage>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
More countries to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022 - expert>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Gaming company Polemos to enable the monetisation of NFT gaming assets from blockchain games.>>
Story image
Wireless
COVID-19 pandemic to fuel wearables, wireless growth in 2022>>
Story image
Research
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas>>
More stories