New Zealand
Story image

Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist

06 Mar 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

The internet something of a double-edged sword at times – while it’s a great platform in which to share your life (and pictures of animals), social media in particular can be a lonely place for some.

To address some of the more negative aspects of online life, pet food brand Pedigree and a bunch of New Zealanders have created a new app that asks people to post pictures of their pets. 

The app uses an algorithm that scans social media for negative sentiment and then asks people to create animal pictures or positive content in response.

Cormac van den Hoofdakker is a spokesperson for Pedigree. He hopes the algorithm will help to minimise some of the more negative parts of social media.

“We wanted to find a way to encourage Kiwis to share images of their dogs in a way that would provide some balance to some of the darker side of social media that many of us and, particularly teenagers are exposed to each day,” he says.

He cites a recent study by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, which found that 89% of survey respondents who got a pet to address loneliness felt less lonely. What’s more, A further quarter of pet owners interviewed stated they got a pet to improve their mental health, and 55% of respondents aged over 55 years old doing even more likely to do so.

Another study found that dogs can help to reduce stress levels, depression and loneliness.

Sara Chatwin is a psychologist who says that many Kiwis seek help for issues like body image, bullying, isolation, and loneliness.

She says that when people are repeatedly exposed to negative content on social media, it can all add up to have a detrimental impact.

“Social media followers often forget that the images on social media do not depict “real life” and therefore they are comparing their reality to an ‘unreality’. This is dangerous, unhealthy and has resulted in more Millennials reporting depressive symptoms, anxiety and discontent with their lives,” she says.

She also notes that Generation Z buys into social media to the extent that they may neglect other parts of their lives.

“This age group are becoming needy with respect to “likes” and social judgement so much so that when they don’t get the positivity from these kinds of media they become desperate - It’s no coincidence the suicide rate amongst this age group has increased,” she says.

The Pedigree DentaStix Studios app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.
 

Related stories:
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
Hays: Jobseekers must 'self-disrupt' their career in 2020
Christchurch startup looks to fix voicemail headaches
#AltTextForAll: Improving the visual experience for blind & low vision people
Social media a growing business risk across Asia Pacific
Church group crowdsources 'I forgive you' emoji design
Dig deeper:
Story image
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Story image
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Story image
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Story image
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Story image
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Story image
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Story image
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Story image
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Story image
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Story image
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Story image
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Story image
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Story image
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Story image
Etsy completes Google Cloud migration in two years
“Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and technology plays a vital role in this."More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
SEGA backs Flutin as it sets its sights on the music industry
Flutin uses artificial intelligence (AI) to promote emerging artists and offers recommendations based on listeners’ music preferences, activities, and locations.More
Story image
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Oskar Howell spoke to UE principal product manager Doug Ebert about UE’s latest speaker, and how UE plans to change the sound system landscape.More
Story image
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Players will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
JBL Link Bar is one of the devices out there that propose a solution to the 'too many devices' problem by having three devices in one: A sound bar, an Android TV and Google Home.More
Story image
Fortinet introduces new AI to combat cybersecurity threats
FortiAI leverages deep learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain.More
Story image
New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp
A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ. More
Story image
Inland Revenue to stop accepting cheques
The news comes following similar moves by the Accident Compensation Corporation, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post.More
Story image
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
Story image
Kiwis keen to reduce workplace screen time - for a $250 bonus
The poll shows an appetite for workplaces to assess the amount of time their employees are on a screen, and provide an incentive for people to switch off.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
When I discovered the Satisfye Grip, I was excited about the possibility of a product that fixes the Switch’s biggest flaw. More
Story image
Kiwis not exactly fizzing for Samsung S20
All signs point to savvy Kiwi consumers waiting a few months before shelling out the big bucks on a flagship device.More
Story image
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
Story image
InternetNZ to up fees for .nz domains
InternetNZ has announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.More
Story image
Virgin Galactic relocates SpaceShipTwo, moves closer to commercialisation
“Today marks another step closer: We will have a genuine Space Valley in Southern New Mexico, a hotbed of innovation and achievement and space tourism development."More
Story image
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Story image
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
Story image
HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.More
Story image
Is smartphone innovation dead?
Have Apple, Samsung and co run out of ideas? Or is there something big waiting around the corner?More
Number of global online gamers to hit 1 billion in 2024
The number of online gamers had been increasing by nearly 50 million per year. More
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. More
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Global consumers to trade in 810 million smartphones in favour of 5G devices
68% of consumers would be willing to trade-in their device in favour of a 5G-capable upgrade, according to research from Blancco Technology Group.More
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
The market is the single largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, and downloads have been rising steadily since 2016.More
IDC: Smartphone market bounce-back delayed by COVID-19
The disruption to the manufacturing centres in China will cause a huge dip in the growth of the global smartphone market for 2020.More
DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences
“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent."More
The tech on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19
GlobalData explains how emerging technologies are being deployed to help keep the spread of the virus in check.More
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
How to independently track the performance of your campaign
We explain how you can independently track clicks that are coming from your Techday campaignsMore
Cambridge Quantum Computing teams up with CERN to advance quantum technologies
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is looking to explore and advance the application of quantum technologies to particle physics as part of the QUATERNION project in the CERN openlab.More
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
More stories