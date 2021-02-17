f5-nz logo
Story image

First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live

17 Feb 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

The first West Coast fibre enabled cell site, called Fox West, has gone live. 

Located along the Haast Highway 8kms west of Fox Glacier township, the site will provide 4G wireless broadband and mobile calling services to homes, businesses, the farming community across the area, and to approximately 20km of SH6 covering Haast Highway to the Cook River.

The Chorus fibre roll out, which is primarily Government funded from the Provincial Growth Fund will enable upgraded broadband services and provide backhaul to the RCG network along the West Coast route. The Fox Glacier to Lake Hawea link will create diversity in providing an alternative route to existing fibres and will also mean the Haast township is added to those getting Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB).

The roll out will also enable RCG to connect over 20 mobile cell sites from Fox Glacier to Haast in the Westland District Council area, and from Haast to Lake Hawea in the Otago region, to the Chorus fibre. 

Funded under the governments Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2) and Mobile Black Spot Fund (MBSF) programmes, these sites will deliver 4G wireless broadband and 3G mobile services to over 400 homes and businesses, nearly 140km of State highway and 13 tourist hotspots. 

Chorus CEO, JB Rousselot, says he is delighted to see Fox West come online and begin bringing greater digital connectivity to the West Coast.

"Chorus is pleased to partner with Rural Connectivity Group in upgrading the telecommunications performance, capacity and resilience and bring West Coasters much improved phone and broadband services," he says.

"Having seen the part communications infrastructure played during the Covid-19 lockdown, we are proud to be further supporting this investment regionally.

"The 250km of fibre running along the West Coasts SH6 will provide additional resilience to our network, something we know will be welcomed in the region," Russelot adds.

"From a health and safety perspective, this is a huge milestone in having reliable coverage as Kiwis traverse the beautiful coastal roads.

"We are also pleased that, as part of this work, fibre will be made available to Haast residents, adding to the hundreds of towns nationwide already able to connect to world-class, fast fibre broadband," he says.

"This truly is a game changer for providing telecommunications services to the West Coast."

 Rural Connectivity Group CEO, John Proctor, says, "We are delighted to have livened RCGs Fox West site. 

"We have a significant build programme across the West Coast and Otago regions and livening this site marks the start of a vastly improved modern telecommunications network across the West Coast," he says. 

"We are very aware what this means to West Coasters and how eager they are for services to be delivered via our network.

"We know our network across rural New Zealand is making a huge difference to the daily lives of rural people by allowing reliable and fast access to the internet," says Proctor. 

"Now more than ever, a greater number of Kiwis are working, schooling, and running businesses from their rural homes. 

"The feedback we have received from communities already benefiting from the RCG network is overwhelming as they can now complete tasks that most of us take for granted for example paying wages, ordering inventory, attending online meetings, and helping their children with homework," he says. 

"We've seen how rural Kiwis lives are transformed once they are able to connect."

Once the Government Funded RBI2 programme is fully completed in 2023, approximately 84,000 rural homes and businesses will receive improved broadband. The Mobile Black Spot Fund programme will provide approximately 1,400 kms of state highway coverage and connectivity to 168 tourism sites across New Zealand.

Related stories:
Chorus looking to spend $1.6 billion - ComCom seeks feedback
Online traffic surges as Kiwis head online over festive season - Vodafone
Sky confirms Vocus as a key service partner for Sky Broadband
Kiwis have "world-class" broadband - TCF
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
Dig deeper:
Chorus Fibre Broadband
Story image
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships
New Zealand’s technology sector is in great need for more digital apprenticeships and internships, according to a new survey.More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility
"Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever amid COVID-19, and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities."More
Story image
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks
Microsoft has maintained its position as the brand most often found in phishing emails, followed by Facebook and PayPal.More
Story image
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships
New Zealand’s technology sector is in great need for more digital apprenticeships and internships, according to a new survey.More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility
"Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever amid COVID-19, and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities."More
Story image
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks
Microsoft has maintained its position as the brand most often found in phishing emails, followed by Facebook and PayPal.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
This phone is definitely worth a look if you’re after a smartphone with some brunt and without an intimidating price tag.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
“I knew this scarcity provided an opportunity, an opportunity to big to miss out on,” says founder.More
Story image
High demand for hackers on the dark web
"Since March 2020, we have noticed a surge of interest in website hacking, which is seen by the increase in the number of ads on forums on the dark web."More
Story image
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Story image
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
“Unfortunately, until all students are back in the classroom full-time, educational institutions will continue to be a popular target for criminals."More
Story image
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
While the retail winners of 2020 have enjoyed a phenomenal rise in online sales, they should not get too smug about it.More
Story image
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Story image
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Story image
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
Story image
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Story image
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
The two popular action games have now been re-released featuring better performance and visuals thanks to the power of the PS5 console.More
Story image
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Story image
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Story image
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
D-Link A/NZ has launched the latest addition to its COVR mesh range. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Story image
Game review: The Medium (PC)
The game follows Marianne, the titular medium, as she seeks out the origin of her powers.More
Story image
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Expand 80 Bluetooth speakerphone
With their Expand 80, Epos provides a corporate solution to our ever-evolving workplaces. More
Story image
Game review: MXGP 2020 (PlayStation 5)
MotoGP 2020 on PlayStation 5 is probably the best off-road motorcycling game I’ve played in years.More
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Tablets and Chromebooks set all-time high shipment records in Q4 2020
“The growth momentum enjoyed by tablets shows just how important easy access to computing power has become in the current time."More
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
“A DDoS attack was foreseeable, and an attack of sufficient magnitude to take down servers — and with them NZX’s market announcement platform — was at least possible and should have been planned for,” the FMA says in its review. More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news
"Google and Facebook's threat to tamp down their services or pull out of a country entirely creates a new vulnerability for democracies and underscores the need for new rules for digital markets."More
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
They retail for around half the price of the AirPods Pro but can compete with them in every way.More
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Destruction AllStars is a different type of driving game where the main goal for you is to create as much destruction as possible. More
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."More
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Chorus looking to spend $1.6 billion - ComCom seeks feedback
The Commerce Commission is consulting on a proposal from Chorus to spend $1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. More
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
A look at the Poly Sync 20 vs the Jabra Speak 510
What separates Poly Sync 20 from the rest? For starters, the Poly Sync 20 wins on battery life by up to five hours and has more microphones.More
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
More stories