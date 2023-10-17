Fitbit unveils Charge 6, its most advanced tracker yet

Fitbit is setting new standards in health and fitness tracking with the launch of its most advanced tracker to date, the Fitbit Charge 6, which is available for pre-order now. The device aims to "work out smarter and understand your body better," according to the company.

The Charge 6 comes with advanced health sensors and a new machine learning algorithm that provides "our most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit tracker yet," the company stated. One of its standout features is its improved accuracy during high-intensity activities like HIIT workouts, spinning, and rowing. Heart rate tracking in these conditions is "up to 60% more accurate than before, giving you added confidence in your health stats," Fitbit announced.

The device also offers a new way to stay connected during workouts, both at home and in the gym. It can be connected to "compatible exercise equipment with encrypted Bluetooth—from partners like NordicTrack, Peloton and Concept2—to see your real-time heart rate displayed live during a workout." Moreover, users can sync their Charge 6 with popular Android and iOS fitness apps such as Peloton to keep tabs on their heart rate in real-time.

Fitbit Charge 6 isn't just about heart rate monitoring. It also offers more than 40 exercise modes, including 20 new options like HIIT, strength training, and snowboarding. If you prefer to leave your phone at home during outdoor workouts, the built-in GPS on the Charge 6 allows you to easily track your distance.

For those who like to keep the beats pumping during their exercise routine, the device comes equipped with YouTube Music controls, allowing you to "start, stop and skip over 100 million songs right from your wrist." Alongside these features, the Charge 6 also integrates "helpful Google tools" for the first time on a Fitbit tracker. It offers Google Maps and Google Wallet, meaning you can get turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist and make contactless payments easily.

Another significant introduction is the device's first Accessibility feature—Zoom + Magnification. "With just a couple of taps anywhere on the screen, you can magnify on-screen words if it's difficult to read small text or you prefer a larger font," said Fitbit.

Moreover, the device aims to assist you in stress management through its electrodermal activity (EDA) scan feature, and other health metrics like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate variability, and breathing rate are also available.

Fitbit is offering six months of Fitbit Premium included with the device purchase, providing access to thousands of workout and mindfulness sessions. The device comes in three colour options: Obsidian, Porcelain and Coral, and is priced at $289.95. It will be available from October 12th at the Google Store, Fitbit.com, or major retailers.

By offering an all-encompassing experience—from enhanced heart rate tracking to lifestyle features like Google Maps and Wallet—Fitbit Charge 6 aims to be a game-changer in the world of health and fitness trackers.