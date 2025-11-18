Flexibility tops pay as New Zealanders eye job market shifts

A new recruitment platform has entered New Zealand's employment market, targeting what it calls the 'poachable majority'-the three in four workers open to considering new opportunities if the right one appears. GoGetta, which has evolved from Trade Jobs NZ, aims to extend its reach beyond the trades industry to support recruitment across all sectors.

Workforce mobility

Recent research conducted by Ipsos for GoGetta reveals that a significant proportion of the New Zealand workforce is open to change. According to the Job Mobility Survey of 1,000 workers, 73% would consider leaving their current job for an improved role, with 31% willing to depart for less than a 10% pay increase. Among those earning less than NZD $100,000, this figure rises to 34%. Conversely, among those with salaries above NZD $100,000, just 19% would move for less than a 10% increase, with four out of five in this group requiring at least an 11% pay rise or showing no inclination to leave at all.

Flexibility drivers

The survey highlights a shift in what New Zealanders value in potential new roles. Flexible working conditions are now a priority, with 35% of respondents saying that either a four-day work week or hybrid working is the most important factor when evaluating job opportunities. This compares to just 15% who favour career development, training, or growth prospects as their leading consideration.

"It was once true that after pay, the most attractive thing to lure new employees was the prospect of growth and learning within a business. Now, hybrid working and flexibility is the chief concern for so many people in their jobs as they consider their work-life balance," said Colleen Getley, CEO and Founder, GoGetta

Job security perceptions

The survey reports mixed sentiments regarding job security. Sixty percent of Kiwi respondents said they feel secure in their current positions, with those having longer tenures expressing higher levels of security: 29% of those with 11-20 years' tenure and 26% with more than 20 years' tenure feel "very secure." In contrast, those with shorter tenures tend towards a neutral stance.

Certain sectors demonstrate heightened insecurity. Workers in information media and telecommunications (20%) and in professional, scientific and technical services (17%) are significantly more likely to feel insecure in their roles compared to other sectors.

Automation unease

The introduction of artificial intelligence in recruitment workflows is met with apprehension by many New Zealanders. According to the research, 52% of respondents reported feeling uncomfortable or very uncomfortable about AI being used to decide who gets a job. Only one in five is explicitly comfortable with the prospect.

Getley acknowledges the complex role technology will play in recruitment, noting the need for human judgement alongside digital tools. "Realistically for recruiters they're going to be left behind if they don't take AI seriously and incorporate it into their hiring procedures," said Getley. "But recruitment is also so deeply personal and based on whether someone is going to be a cultural fit. The truth is, AI could never screen for the real personality or attitude of a candidate, and how they might represent your business."

Hiring challenges

New Zealand's tight labour market is posing recruitment challenges even as job seekers compete in high numbers for each vacancy. As Getley stated, "The best candidates often aren't scrolling job boards, they're busy doing great work somewhere else. We built GoGetta to find them, to blend the reach of technology with the intuition of real people who know how to spot the right fit."

GoGetta has reported early successes, claiming it quickly filled essential trade roles in the Chatham Islands where traditional job platforms had struggled. Getley pointed to the use of alternative channels to reach high-quality candidates when local employers faced a shortage of suitable applicants. "People aren't finding skilled workers on traditional platforms," said Getley. "Even in the Chathams, we saw people using AI to apply for jobs they weren't trained in, while employers were buried under irrelevant CVs. Our radio and social campaigns got those roles in front of the right people, and we filled three positions with quality candidates."