Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40

Scott Bartlett, the former CEO of Kordia and one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, has passed away after a battle with cancer, the company today announced.

A statement from the Kordia read: “It is with deep sadness that Kordia Group announces its former CEO, Scott Bartlett, has passed away following a valiant and courageous fight against brain cancer.”

Kordia Group acting CEO Shaun Rendell, who was appointed to the role after Bartlett stepped down following treatment for his illness earlier this year, paid tribute to Bartlett in the statement.

“Scott was one of the most respected business leaders in New Zealand,” says Rendell.

“He had a brilliant mind and a natural ability to motivate the very best in the people around him.

“He was known for his big, bold, courageous ideas – brought to life through his passion and ability to make things happen. It’s hard to imagine Kordia being the place it is today without Scott’s relentless drive evolving the business beyond our comfort zone to new heights.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone here.”

Bartlett was diagnosed with multiple tumours on the brain in August last year, after which he took an extended period of leave. He briefly returned to work after treatment in 2020, but stepped down in early October to focus on his cancer battle. He was 40 years old.

Bartlett’s career spanned the technology, business and education sectors, where he held varied and significant roles.

He joined Kordia as CEO in 2012, taking on the Group CEO role in 2016. He also served as a non-executive director with ASB, and as a Council Member at the University of Waikato.

Before Kordia, roles included CEO of Orcon, CEO of Quik Internet, a Director of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and the Number Administration Deed (NAD), and a councillor for Internet NZ.

He was also an advisory board councillor of the Pacific Telecommunications Council and on the Board of CODE (Centre of Digital Excellence) at the University of Auckland Business School.

Kordia Chair John Quirk says Bartlett was one of New Zealand’s most inspirational leaders.

“While this is an immensely sad day for us all, Scott’s life and achievements – particularly at such a young age – are a legacy to be admired and celebrated,” says Quirk.

“His vision, his passion for life and creating a workplace where everyone had an opportunity to thrive are what made him such an incredible leader.

“He was always an advocate for diversity and was very proud of his work with the LGBTQ+ community. The New Zealand business community has lost an outstanding person.”

Kordia Group CFO, Shaun Rendell, remains acting CEO.