Formula V Line previews adjustable-airflow Air Power G10

Formula V Line will preview its Air Power G10 mid-tower PC case at Computex 2026. The chassis leads a broader lineup of 22 products.

The Taiwan-based hardware brand says the Air Power G10 replaces the fixed front fan layout common in desktop PC cases with front intake fan mounts that can be tilted individually.

Each of the case's three front intake fans sits on its own adjustable bracket, allowing users to direct airflow toward different parts of a system, including the graphics card or CPU area. Each bracket is designed for quick release and has its own nylon dust filter, so users can remove a single filter for cleaning without disturbing the rest of the front setup.

The case also has a removable top panel to simplify radiator installation. An interchangeable bottom chamber module can be moved forward or backward to change the thermal layout and internal space to suit a build.

Broader range

The Air Power G10 heads a wider 2026 catalogue spanning cases, air coolers, cooling fans, power supplies, and gaming chairs. The expanded range also includes new showcase-style cases with panoramic glass panels, new air cooler series, and cooling fan products, including a model with built-in displays.

Full specifications, materials, and clearance information for the Air Power G10 have not yet been published. Product names, technical details, and launch timing for the rest of the range are also still to be disclosed.

Alongside the upcoming products, Formula V Line plans to show current models from its Crystal and Air Power case families. Those products have already reached reviewers, and the Crystal U9 PA previously received two editorial awards from TechPowerUp, according to the company.

Market push

The preview comes as Formula V Line seeks wider international distribution. North American availability is scheduled to begin through Newegg and retail partners in September 2026, while its European distribution network continues to expand.

This would give the brand a larger retail footprint beyond Taiwan as it competes in a crowded PC components market, where case makers increasingly differentiate products through airflow design, ease of assembly, and visual presentation.

Desktop PC enclosures have become a more contested segment in recent years as buyers look for systems that can handle hotter graphics cards and more complex cooling setups. Manufacturers have responded with mesh-fronted designs, larger radiator support, modular interiors, and more visible internal layouts, especially in products aimed at gaming and enthusiast buyers.

Formula V Line is positioning the Air Power G10 around airflow control rather than a fixed cooling path. Directing front intake toward specific components addresses a familiar challenge in modern gaming PCs, where the graphics card and processor can produce sharply different thermal loads depending on the system's use.

Company profile

Formula V Line describes itself as a Taiwan-based PC hardware and gaming lifestyle brand that designs cases, cooling products, power supplies, and gaming chairs. Its management team has more than 20 years of combined experience in the PC case and accessories sector, according to the company.

Formula V Line also says it develops products in-house and works with manufacturing partners under its own quality assurance process. Pricing for the Air Power G10 and the rest of the 2026 range has not been announced.

Full specifications, materials, and clearance details for the G10 will be released at the company's booth.