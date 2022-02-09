Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022

In 2022, Forrester expects continuous improvements in vaccination rates, and the progressive reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than the growth they typically recorded before COVID-19.

"As vaccination rates rise rapidly across the region, the pandemic is no longer seen as the main culprit," the research company says. "The most significant risks to growth are supply chain bottlenecks, and persistently high inflation could limit consumer spending and enterprise investments.

"As a result, our current forecast for the APAC tech market indicates it will grow by 6.2% in 2022 in US dollars.

Key highlights from the forecast include: