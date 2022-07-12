FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Freelancing
Employment
tech jobs

Freelance tech jobs boom, NFTs and crypto plunge following crash

By Shannon Williams
Tue 12 Jul 2022

Jobs for Software Development (up 47%, from 2,076 to 2,076 jobs), Statistical Analysis (up 16%, from 1,459 to 1,698 jobs) and Local Jobs (up 12%, from 2,268 to 2,541 jobs) rank as the highest growing project category for Q2 2022, according to Freelancer.com's quarterly Fast 50 Report.
 
NFTs and crypto-related jobs saw the biggest declines in Q2. Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) decreased by 49% (from 2,801 to 1,431 jobs), Bitcoin jobs decreased by 48% (from 1,044 to 542 jobs), Ethereum jobs were down by 34% (from 1,779 to 1,176 jobs) and Blockchain jobs dropped by 33% (from 4810 to 3,226 jobs).

This is a considerable difference in comparison to previous Fast 50 reports, which saw NFT jobs as the highest growing category last quarter and Blockchain jobs booming in Q1 2021.

"The hype has died, the bubble has burst and we've entered crypto winter. Jobs for NFTs and crypto have dominated the past few quarters of our Fast 50 report, but as you can see they're now falling sharply," says Matt Barrie, chief executive at Freelancer.com. 

"What we can learn from the new data is that appetite for tech related skills is growing, particularly in software development, security and machine learning," he says. 

"This is a ripe opportunity for anyone with these types of skills to begin freelancing."

The data reveals that jobs related to tech, software and statistics dominated growth in the quarter. Software Development (up 47%, to 1,959 jobs) took the top spot for fastest growing job in Q2, followed by Statistical Analysis (up 20%, to 1,648 jobs).

Jobs for Statistics (up 14%, to 2,309), Computer Security (up 7%, to 1,141), Machine Learning (up 5%, to 3,357) and Network Administration (up 5%, to 1,555) all ranked in the top 10 fastest growing jobs.

A talent shortage for tech jobs has been a persistent challenge globally. A recent Indeed survey reports that 86% of hiring managers say its challenging to find and hire top tech talent. Management consultants Korn Ferry predict that more than 85 million jobs could go unfilled by 2030, with the US potentially losing out $162 billion due to the inability to find more high-tech workers.

"Freelancers are not only an immediate relief for the tech talent shortage, but also a long-term solution to help organisations source niche tech skills and capabilities," says Barrie. 

"Appetite for a cloud-based workforce has grown due to this reason. We have worked with several enterprises across the globe, such as Deloitte, NASA and IBM, to help source the technical skills they need for these specific projects."

Crypto-related jobs suffer sharp decline in Q2 2022

In Q2, the world entered crypto winter, a popular term used to describe an extended period of losses and declines of cryptocurrency.

There are a series of economic factors which impacted the industry as a whole, beginning with the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and its base currency, Luna. Terra is an algorithmic stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar and backed by reserves to maintain the peg. Once UST lost its peg, it sent its base currency Luna spiraling out of control and wiped US$40 billion off the crypto market within a matter of days.

This ripple effect has sent shockwaves through the crypto market. Bitcoin experienced a major crash, dropping below US$20,000 for the first time since 2020. Ethereum also suffered similar losses, crashing from a high of US $4,878 reached in November 2021 to US$1,661 in June.

A majority of other cryptocurrencies followed suit, resulting in the global market capitalisation crashing to US$969 billion from a high of US$2.9 trillion back in November 2021.

Larger economic factors also had an impact, such as global equity markets down by more than 20%, US inflation reaching a 40-year high of 8.6% in May, and central banks all around the world increasing interest rates to curb inflation.

Major cryptocurrency exchanges began laying off employees. In June, popular crypto exchange Crypto.com laid off 260 employees, while Coinbase laid off 18% of its staff.

As a result of the crypto market turmoil, freelance jobs relating to crypto were heavily impacted. Over one year, jobs for Bitcoin dropped by 80% from 2,610 in Q2 2021 to only 542 in Q2 2022. Ethereum experienced a similar drop in interest, from 2,820 jobs in Q2 2021 to 1,176 jobs in Q2 2022.

NFT projects go from the fastest growing to fastest falling job category

Interest for NFTs ground to a halt for the first time since peak popularity back in January 2022, with Google Search trends showing interest for NFTs hit 0 at the end of June.

Sales of NFTs experienced hiccups throughout the quarter. In June, cumulative NFT sales reached a 12-month low crashing to US$1 billion from a high of US$12.6 billion earlier this year. The NFT of Jack Dorseys first tweet, which was famously sold for US$2.9m in 2021, could only attract a top bid of US$6,800 when resold in April 2022.

The NFT job category was the highest growing job type over the last 12 months, but interest has plummeted by almost half (49%, from 2,801 to 1,431 jobs) over the last quarter. This also had an impact on NFT-related jobs, such as Smart Contracts (from 1,842 to 1,445) and Caricature & Cartoons (3,189 to 2,506) which equally dropped by 21% in Q2.

However, while demand for both crypto and NFT projects are down, there are still many clients on the platform that are turning to freelancers for support. For example, many businesses will use the platform to help integrate Bitcoin payments into their websites, or post projects hiring Blockchain experts to help with adding NFT elements into game applications.

Contests, which allow clients on Freelancer to crowdsource many ideas for their projects, still remain as a popular method for employers who are looking to source ideas and designs for their NFT projects.

Skills for new freelancers: Graphic Design, Website Design and Web Development

In June, Freelancer reached another milestone by surpassing 60 million registered users on the platform. With many new people joining the platform, there's one question many users wonder - what is the best skill to have for new freelancers?

According to the data, Graphic Design, PHP and Website Design rank as the most in-demand type of project posted to the platform, followed by HTML and Photoshop.

Design is the leading category for job type, making up almost half (49%, 145,975) of the 306,000 jobs posted to the platform in Q2. Web development is the next leading category as PHP, which is the programming language related to website development, and website design also rank in the top five jobs.

These two project types are a great starting point for many people who are interested to begin their freelancing journey. A popular way for many new freelancers to get experience freelancing is through winning Contests on Freelancer. Both graphic design and website design are popular job categories which are posted as contests. Local photographers, researchers and trades pave way for Local Jobs growth

Local jobs, which are jobs performed by freelancers in the client's location, was the third fastest growing job category.

In Q2, Local Jobs grew by 12% (from 2,2268 to 2,541). Many freelancers are turning to the platform to hire local photographers and videographers, such as freelancers who specialize in weddings. Another popular category for local jobs are trades, such as site inspections and location certification, and auto services.

Related stories
Crypto app downloads down as market crashes - report
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
Job ad levels remain at record levels, applications falling
NZ sees universal wage growth, highest paying regions revealed
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Employee engagement on the rise in Australia and New Zealand
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review - Xbox Cloud Gaming
I've had the opportunity not just to access the game pass but also its new shiny feature, Xbox Cloud Gaming. In this review, we'll be deep-diving into just what Xbox Cloud Gaming is, how it works and, well, if it works.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Engage 55 wireless headset
We get our hands on a German design professional headset that many knowledge workers could benefit from.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Logitech Astro A10 Gen 2 wired headset
We get our hands on this incredibly good value for money headset for use in wired environments.
Story image
STM
Hands-on review: STM ChargeTreeGo portable wireless charger
We get our hands on the ultimate charging accesory for roadwarriors with a bunch of Apple devices.
Story image
Smartphone
Xreart Studio - Turning old masterpieces into new ones
Xreart now specialises in transforming pre-loved smartphones, smartwatches and handheld game consoles into artistic conversation starters for your office, studio or man cave.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on impressions with PlayStation Plus Deluxe
Finally, the new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers are available now to both New Zealand and Australian PS5 and PS4 gamers.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
This year's major expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online, Zenimax Online's acclaimed massively multiplayer online role-playing game, takes players to the land of the Bretons: High Isle.
Story image
Projector
Hands-on review: BenQ GV30 portable projector
The BenQ GV30 is a portable projector that excels in many aspects but comes up short in a couple of others.
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Web Development
Whitecliffe fosters careers for the future of tech
Do you want a career in Information Technology, Networking, Web Development, Software Development, or are you looking to upskill?
Story image
Digital Transformation
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave are joining forces to help support the mental health and wellbeing of young men around the world.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
When it comes to horror video games, they usually need to have a good balance between suspense and a little bit of action.
Story image
ASB
New ASB campaign helps young people better understand money
ASB is helping 18 to 24-year-olds take advantage of financial possibilities and better understand the world of money.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review – CleanMyMac X utility for macOS
We get hands-on with a useful utility that macOS users never thought they needed but probably do.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4
PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.
Story image
Financial results
Margins & revenues up at New Zealand arm of Acer Computer
We look at the local financial statements of Taiwanese manufacturer Acer Computer Inc.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: GoDice
In a world where we’re more connected than ever to our smart devices, startup company Particula believes that its innovative product GoDice is the answer to getting everyone reconnected with one another - by turning that smart device into an interactive board game.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Adobe says the updates use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to simplify complex workflows and streamline cross-device collaboration.
Story image
Gaming
Sony releases a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers
Sony has unveiled INZONETM, a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that makes gaming more immersive and offers greater gaming ability.
Story image
Terramaster
TerraMaster launches its T6-423 Professional NAS with TOS 5 OS
Shenzhen-based data storage manufacturer, TerraMaster, has launched the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
Christchurch
Enable launches free Wi-Fi in Christchurch city centre
Fibre broadband provider, Enable, and the Christchurch City Council have launched their new Christchurch Free Wi-Fi service in the central city. 
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Data Protection
How secure is accounting software data in Aotearoa?
A recent Xero study found ICT spending for NZ businesses has increased 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels, so how safe is accounting software?
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Retailers must invest in new tech to keep up with online shopping demand
There's a higher demand for more purchasing opportunities at our fingertips, as well as greater expectations when it comes to the online customer experience."
Story image
Cybersecurity
Online bullying, harassment skyrockets since COVID outbreak
Harmful content reports have risen by over 25% since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, according to Netsafe.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Phillips Hue starter kit
The set-up was one of the simplest I have ever had to do. It is also where the products shine. I was able to connect the bridge, the three lightbulbs and the strip within 10 min.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
I have been impressed by the functions Samsung packed into this phone. I did actually make one phone call on this phone, in between trying out as many of its other uses that I could pack in.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?
If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?
Story image
Broadband
Mercury launches broadband and fibre packages for NZ customers
Mercury has officially launched Mercury Broadband, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their existing Mercury account.
Story image
Sustainability
CarbonCrop launches native regeneration scheme, backed by AI
Granted exclusively for native forest, Native CCUs are the first voluntary carbon credits of their kind available in New Zealand.