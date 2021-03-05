Fujifilm launches compact projector with 'spatial presentation' in mind

FUJIFILM has unveiled a new compact projector with a foldable two-axial lens, which means users no longer have to move the entire unit to project images in different directions.

Weighing 18.4 kilograms and measuring 460mm x 510mm x 162.5mm, the FP-Z8000 projector is the latest addition to the Fujifilm Z series or ultra-short throw projectors.

The model follows on from the FP-Z5000 projector that was released in 2019. The main difference between the two models is that the 8000 is able to deliver 800 lumens of brightness.

The projector is able to ‘throw’ large images up to 100 inches from a short distance (as close as 720mm) thanks to the folded two-axial rotatable lens.

The projector uses a warping function that corrects distortion caused by projecting images on a curved surface. This means there is better spatial presentation on curved walls.

Fujjifilm says it is using advanced optical technology to develop projectors that require minimal installation and make the best use of space. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally to enable spatial presentation that makes effective use of what Fujifilm deems ‘otherwise wasted space’.

The FP-Z8000 adopts a high-transmittance lens and a laser light source to deliver bright 8000lm images. It can project vivid high-contrast images even when used for digital signage in brightly-lit commercial facilities.

The projector supports zero-offset projection, eliminating the offset that occurs in conventional mirror-system ultra-short throw projectors to allow maximum use of projection surfaces in spatial presentation.

The use of a large-diameter aspherical lens element delivers the Lens Shift function of up to 70% vertically and 35% horizontally. The function also makes it easy to shift the position of projected images across a wide range without having to change the location of the main unit or direction of the lens.

Furthermore, the FP-Z8000 features 1.1x optical zoom capability, which means the size of projected images can be adjusted. This optical zoom capability can be combined with the Lens Shift function to enable efficient image adjustments.



When up to four FP‑Z8000 projectors are used in combination to project a single larger image, the Edge Blending function helps adjusts the joins. Images thrown by the projectors can be naturally stitched together to produce dynamic images on a massive screen.

The projector offers interfaces including HDMI that supports 4K signal input as well as DisplayPort and 3G-SDI to accommodate the development of versatile systems.

The FP-Z8000 is available now for an RRP of AUD$32,950.