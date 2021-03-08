f5-nz logo
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working

08 Mar 2021
Newsdesk
Fujitsu has designed a new series of LIFEBOOK models for professionals navigating the new working styles brought on by the global pandemic.

The LIFEBOOK U9311 and U9311X models weigh 885 grams and are both equipped with Intel’s 11th generation vPro platform, with processor and hardware-enhanced features for security and performance. Intel Iris Xe graphics provide a smooth experience comparable to other notebooks with entry-level graphics processing units (GPUs).

"We are pleased to partner with Fujitsu on the new, super thin and lightweight LIFEBOOKs, based on the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform. Fujitsu and Intel share a commitment to meeting the varied needs of business users with high-performing, secure and versatile commercial devices," comments Intel VP and GM of business client group, Stephanie Hallford.

"With this new device from Fujitsu, employees can work faster and be more productive on modern thin-and-light PCs - all with the peace of mind that Intel Hardware Shield provides comprehensive, hardware-based security for business."

The U9311 and U9311X models include a front-facing HD camera and Dirac audio technologies that have been tailored for small speakers so that professionals can participate in video or audio conferences with clear video and audio.

And unlike many notebooks on the market today, the models respect wired networking by featuring a full size LAN port accessibly through a folding latch.

The LIFEBOOK also U9311X folds flat into a tablet with a generous 13.3-inch touchscreen. Fujitsu states that the notebooks provide full-working-day battery life, avoiding the need to carry a charging adapter and cable.

The U9311X standardises on USB-C Thunderbolt 4 charging. However, this option is not natively featured in the U9311 - instead it can be included in built-to-order notebooks.  Further, A new four-cell battery ensures enhanced battery performance and durability.

In terms of security features, both models integrate Windows Hello, while Fujitsu’s contact-free PalmSecure biometric authentication provides additional security.

“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre as we designed improvements to the new top-of-the-line LIFEBOOK models. Consequently, we’ve been able to focus on making LIFEBOOK the perfect partner for mobile and remote working – whether you prefer to use a notebook in clamshell mode, like a tablet or docked,” comments Fujitsu’s Australia and New Zealand head of portfolio for Fujitsu Products, Peter Uher.

The new models are available to order now, however, pricing varies depending on country and notebook specifications.

The company has also upgraded its LIFEBOOK U7 line with the 11th Generation Intel vPro platform.

