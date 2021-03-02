f5-nz logo
Story image

Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)

02 Mar 2021
Darren Price
Share:

In the future, the world’s gone to hell and everybody lives underwater. Awoken from cryogenic sleep, players get sucked into an undersea conflict.

Back in 1996 Blue-Byte’s Archimedean Dynasty served up the first part of what would become the Aquanox series. Aquanox: Deep Descent is the third game to carry the Aquanox title.

As with the previous games, Deep Descent plays like a first-person-shooter, but I’d have preferred something with a bit more realism. As fun as it is, the game never seems to impart the feeling of being in control of a submarine. The sub moves too swiftly and precisely for something moving through water.

Deep Descent is a good-looking game. It uses a depth of field to realistically depict murky water, with bubbles and detritus adding to the undersea feel. Rather than pitch-black ocean depths, fumbling around in the dark making for a boring game, the denizens of the undersea world of Aqua have installed some mood lighting. This and photo-luminescent plants light the player’s way.

I found the game a bit slow to get into. In time, though, it develops into a great mission-based shooter with some trading and RPG elements thrown in for good measure. In many ways it’s an undersea Elite-style game, but with a plot.  

The game isn’t really open-world, with players mainly restricted to labyrinthian corridor-like tunnels and chamber areas. Areas like the surface are blocked by dangerous “nano-plankton”. There are large capital subs and structures that game be docked with for missions, trade, and outfitting.

The combat is not bad, but with the constraints of the environments playing a part my restricting moving, somewhat. Taking on enemy subs is a lot more fun than the weird infected fauna that mindlessly comes at your sub.

The story for the most part is engaging. The game does a good job of world-building, with the oceans carved up into several political factions. Different areas of the ocean are traversed using gates, which provides a gameplay solution to the player travelling vast distances in the story.  

The narrative is conveyed by radio transmission and interaction with the occupants of the various city structures and underwater craft in the game. The development budget didn’t stretch to animated interactions, instead, the dialogue is complemented by illustrated depictions of the various characters. 

As well as the main missions, players can take on extra bounty-hunting jobs to earn more cash for upgrades. There’s also salvage to be gathered that can also be used to equip the sub.

The game never pretends to be a AAA title, but still, the developers have done a pretty good job of polishing it up. It’s a nicely presented game, if not the most engrossing. It does however offer some decent underwater action and sci-fi submarine combat, which there’s just not enough of.

Aquanox: Deep Descent is not going to be for everybody, but if you like the idea of piloting your own futuristic submarine in a post-apocalyptic future, you might want to give it a try.

Verdict: 7/10

Related stories:
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
Game review: MXGP 2020 (PlayStation 5)
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
Game review: The Medium (PC)
Dig deeper:
Game review PC Gaming Gaming
Story image
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
"Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we are really ramping it up this year and beyond."More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
Story image
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
Story image
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
"Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we are really ramping it up this year and beyond."More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
Story image
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
Story image
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Story image
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Story image
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news
"Google and Facebook's threat to tamp down their services or pull out of a country entirely creates a new vulnerability for democracies and underscores the need for new rules for digital markets."More
Story image
High demand for hackers on the dark web
"Since March 2020, we have noticed a surge of interest in website hacking, which is seen by the increase in the number of ads on forums on the dark web."More
Story image
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Story image
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility
"Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever amid COVID-19, and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities."More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU suitable for anyone looking for a video card to power their gaming rig.More
Story image
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
While the retail winners of 2020 have enjoyed a phenomenal rise in online sales, they should not get too smug about it.More
Story image
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Story image
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Story image
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
They retail for around half the price of the AirPods Pro but can compete with them in every way.More
Story image
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Expand 80 Bluetooth speakerphone
With their Expand 80, Epos provides a corporate solution to our ever-evolving workplaces. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Story image
First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live
The first West Coast fibre enabled cell site, called Fox West, has gone live. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships
New Zealand’s technology sector is in great need for more digital apprenticeships and internships, according to a new survey.More
Story image
Stalkerware remains significant problem throughout COVID lockdowns
Stalkerware remains a significant problem with more 50,0000 users affected globally in 2020.More
Story image
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
The two popular action games have now been re-released featuring better performance and visuals thanks to the power of the PS5 console.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
This phone is definitely worth a look if you’re after a smartphone with some brunt and without an intimidating price tag.More
Story image
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
The six most in demand tech jobs
COVID-19 disruption has led to a greater reliance on technology, which is fuelling a sharp increase in demand for several roles across the technology sector.More
Chorus looking to spend $1.6 billion - ComCom seeks feedback
The Commerce Commission is consulting on a proposal from Chorus to spend $1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. More
Women in tech: Equality journey not over
The idea of gender equality represents more than just physical bodies through doors. It is also the notion of perceptions, feelings, stereotypes and opportunity.More
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Destruction AllStars is a different type of driving game where the main goal for you is to create as much destruction as possible. More
Tablets and Chromebooks set all-time high shipment records in Q4 2020
“The growth momentum enjoyed by tablets shows just how important easy access to computing power has become in the current time."More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
“Unfortunately, until all students are back in the classroom full-time, educational institutions will continue to be a popular target for criminals."More
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
3 days at home, 2 days in the office? What's the ideal working scenario in the new COVID normal?
The days of physically reporting to an office every day of the workweek are not likely to resume once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. More
Game review: MXGP 2020 (PlayStation 5)
MotoGP 2020 on PlayStation 5 is probably the best off-road motorcycling game I’ve played in years.More
Game review: The Medium (PC)
The game follows Marianne, the titular medium, as she seeks out the origin of her powers.More
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks
Microsoft has maintained its position as the brand most often found in phishing emails, followed by Facebook and PayPal.More
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed
A true testament to the year that's been, when looking the most downloaded apps of the year, TikTok reigned king.More
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
It may not be for everyone, but people who like the Borderlands franchise will love this spin-off title. More
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have moved from the backrooms of computer science into the mainstreamMore
More stories