f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)

26 Aug 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

I always appreciate games that have unique premises and objectives. One of the most unique games I’ve played all generation was Octodad: Dadliest Catch. Sure the controls were hard to master at first, but I got used to them. 

Another unique game I loved in the last few years was Job Simulator. The game was really fun using the PlayStation VR as well as the PlayStation Move controllers that acted like hands. Being a chef in the kitchen felt fun and rewarding. 

Well, a new indie game has just been released for the Xbox One called Brunch Club. Much like the two games I just aforementioned, it too is a small indie game that has a lot of charm. However, the main thing that holds Brunch Club down is the controls on the Xbox One controller. 

Before I talk about the controls, let’s first discuss what Brunch Club is about. In this game, you have to make various food products using the controller. This may seem like an easy task, but it’s much harder than it looks. 

For example, the first mini-game I played was one where I needed to make some toast with butter. In real life making toast and butter is easy, but in Brunch Club it’s impossible to do thanks to the controls of this game. 

The main issue I have with the game is that some of the mini-games are just downright unplayable! You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. 

The biggest problem with the toast mini-game is trying to place the bread inside the toaster itself. It’s an impossible task because there is no jump button that allows you to make the bread jump inside. Instead, you have to rely on when the table shakes and then it’s your opportunity to toast the bread. 

Putting butter on the toast isn’t too hard once you finally cook the bread. You have to use the analogue sticks to get a piece of the butter before you can spread it all over the toast. You only have a few minutes to make as much toast as you can, but it’s hard because moving the bread to the toaster is near to impossible!

If you hate the toasting mini-game, you’ll be happy to know that there are several other games that you can try out in Brunch Club instead. Two of the easiest mini-games in the entire game is making a subway-style sandwich and also making a scone with cream cheese and jam. 

The subway sandwich mode is my favourite mini-game as it feels like you’re actually inside a Subway store. All of the ingredients are there for you to use in containers, and the bread you use comes out of the oven warm and toasted. It made me feel hungry when I was playing it. 

That being said, there are still problems with most of the game’s other controls. One game is called the ‘5-second rule’ and you have to guide food through many checkpoints. This is easier said than done because the food cannot touch the surface for more than five seconds. 

The ‘5-second rule’ game mode is downright unplayable as it’s really difficult to move around the food without it touching the ground. I have no idea how to get through this mode so I left it out altogether because of its shoddy control system. 

There are several other game modes that are much better. ‘Main Course’ is the meat of the game where you or a friend and cooperate and complete all of the food objectives. I had a lot of fun playing this mode with my brother despite some of the objectives being hard. 

The other two modes in the game are for multiplayer madness. ‘Face/Off’ is pretty much a versus mode where you and other players compete in order to finish the tasks the fastest. ‘Arcade’ mode is similar where you can play other multiplayer games like food soccer or sumo wrestling with rice balls. 

The multiplayer is only limited to offline gameplay, so you cannot connect to play with other people online. This didn’t bother me too much though because I still had a lot of fun playing some of the game modes with my brothers. 

Graphically, Brunch Club is far from the best looking Xbox One game I’ve played, but the visuals are nice and colourful throughout. The food and utensils are nicely animated and it was nice and clear to see where all of the objects were. 

Brunch Club overall is an enjoyable little game with a unique idea, but the game falls short thanks to its poor execution. The game needs better controls because some of the game modes in this game are unplayable. If the game had a better control scheme, then it would have been much more enjoyable to play through. 

Verdict: 6.5/10

Related stories:
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
Game review: Hellpoint
Dig deeper:
Story image
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Story image
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Story image
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Story image
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Story image
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Story image
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Link image
HP extends exclusive cashback offer on huge PC range
There has never been a better time to make the next HP purchase – with up to $250 cash back on offer, extra money in the pocket could go a long way.More
Story image
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Story image
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
Story image
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Story image
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets
The gaming arm of the renown audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
More stories