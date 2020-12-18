f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Cyberpunk 2077

18 Dec 2020
Jacques-Pierre (JP) Dumas
Share:

Intro/performance comments

I'm gonna start this by saying I have a decent PC with an RTX 2070 super. So with this setup, I've been lucky enough to enjoy my first playthrough with next to no major performance issues, yep there were glitches here and there, but all pretty minor stuff that I expect from any launch day purchase. 

That being said, I am aware my experience is not that of the community as a whole, CDPR definitely should have delayed the console releases and set more realistic expectations for performance on lower-tier systems. Instead, they opted to just show the game running on top tier PCs during their review/marketing cycle. Bad CDPR, go to the naughty corner (0/10). Cool, now that my view on the launch debacle is out of the way, here's what I thought of the game.

The story, side quests, and worldbuilding (8.5/10) 

Damn, this game shines when it comes to narrative. The main questline is great if a bit short for my taste (around 10 - 14hrs if you just focus on the main quests). Though in my opinion, this game shines in some of its side content, every now and then a side job will land on Vs desk. Some of these are short and snappy, others lead to long quest chains. The longer quests really flesh out the world, some of them even having major implications for the game's end. One quest, in particular, made me feel as if I was playing out an entry in of my favourite sci-fi Altered Carbon and I loved every second of the intrigue. 

When it comes to player choice, I'd say side jobs are where this element shines as well, often how you handle the situation will directly be reflected in how certain NPCs will react to you, and your choices will directly impact the fate of other characters, sometimes the 'right' choice might lead to more harm down the track. 

These morally grey choices are some of the most memorable in my first playthrough. Now, the main quest is a bit more on the rails until the end, you often only really have one choice to progress conversations. CDPR is trying to tell a story here and personally, I think it works, but once again I think they gave players the wrong expectation when it comes to player agency in the main questline as really there aren't many choices. 

Overall for narrative, I'd rate it 8/10 - it's really damn good. I really enjoyed the main quest and viewed quite a few side jobs as simply being part of the main questline, since that's where player agency shines and they have a direct impact on the conclusion of your Cyberpunk experience. 

Gameplay (7/10) 

There's a lot to go through here so I'll try and keep it short. 

Character customisation (7/10). Nothing really revolutionary except for the gender system and you're locked in once you start the game. Still, you have enough choice to make a pretty unique looking V.

Driving (5/10). Some cars handle better than others, too bad they cost 100,000 eurodollars. For the most part, you're gonna be stuck driving a clunky mess that may or may not constantly slam into pedestrians despite your best efforts. Could always try keeping to the speed limit? 

Gunplay (8/10). This is CDPRs first go at gunplay so I'll give them a bit of slack here, it's fun. Not as in-depth as other first-person shooters but hell some of the weapons feel so good to use. I recommend finding skippy as soon as you can, he's great. 

Melee (7/10). It really depends on the weapon here, some are more fun to use than others. Mantis blades are by far the most satisfying in my opinion, and no you don't have to pay to get them, there is a legendary set you can get from open-world questing. The same goes for the nanowire, slightly less impactful than the mantis blades but hell if you like Akame ga Kill this is the weapon for you.     

Hacking (7/10). Not much to say here. Hacking can be really satisfying if you build your deck right. Though sadly it can take a while to figure out how to do this and new Daemons can be pricey.

Crafting (4/10). This system is very clucky, it works but often isn't worth it when you're picking up better weapons every 3 seconds. 

Overall I'd say the gameplay is decent, 7/10, not bad for CDPR's first foray into the realm of FPS. I'd like to see more dynamic mechanics in the future (like being able to shoot out tires GTA style) but overall the gameplay feels smooth and interesting enough to keep me entertained while exploring the stories of Night City. 

Conclusion (8/10) 

Overall my Cyberpunk experience has been far more good than bad, I really enjoyed the story, characters, and worldbuilding. The gameplay was good enough to keep me entertained and in the end game, my weapons and abilities made me feel like a Cyber Demi-God. I'd rate my experience at a solid 8/10. If you have a high-end PC I think you'll have a good time.

Now, all that being said, if you're running on an older PC, PS4, or Xbox One, I'd wait a couple of months for more updates before buying this game because you won't be getting the same experience.

Though I would also say to temper your expectations a bit even then, I'm sure the biggest bugs will be fixed but visually there is only so much that can be done and it definitely won't be running at 60fps, 4K, epic settings on older hardware. It definitely needed a bit more time in the oven, though, there's no denying that.

Related stories:
'High score' for New Zealand's thriving gaming sector
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Game review: Space Invaders Forever
Gamers targeted as identity theft, bullying and cheating increases online
Game review: Twin Mirror
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
Dig deeper:
Game review Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming
Story image
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Story image
'High score' for New Zealand's thriving gaming sector
But it seems larger studios are taking a large chunk of the export pie.More
Story image
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Bartlett, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, passed away after a battle with cancer.More
Story image
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
"There is a risk that attackers will take advantage of standalone 5G networks while they are being established and operators are getting to grips with potential vulnerabilities."More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Story image
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Story image
'High score' for New Zealand's thriving gaming sector
But it seems larger studios are taking a large chunk of the export pie.More
Story image
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Bartlett, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, passed away after a battle with cancer.More
Story image
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
"There is a risk that attackers will take advantage of standalone 5G networks while they are being established and operators are getting to grips with potential vulnerabilities."More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Story image
Gamers targeted as identity theft, bullying and cheating increases online
More than a tenth of gamers have had their ID stolen – which could be worth as much as $347bn globally, according to new research.More
Story image
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Mario Kart Live is an excellent toy for big and small kids that will provide hours of fun. More
Story image
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Story image
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
Story image
Poly A/NZ shares tips for transitioning back to the office
What makes up the modern workplace? As we’ve all learnt, the paradigms of centralised offices, commutes, swipe cards and water cooler gossip have all been turned on their heads in 2020.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
Review: The true wireless earbuds you’ve been looking for?
Today, I’m going to talk about Chinese brand Padmate’s latest offering: the PaMu Quiet which retails at $299.More
Story image
NZ's first hyperscale data centre to be built in Invercargill
Invercargill’s cool climate, land space, remote location and its renewable energy capabilities make it an attractive location for a data centre.More
Story image
Apple reveals AirPods Max, the company's debut in over-ear headphones
Retailing at NZ$999, Apple is marketing the AirPods Max as ‘the ultimate personal listening experience’, and its RRP establishes it as at the very top end of the market price-wise. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
Game review: Space Invaders Forever
Space Invaders was one of the first arcade games to be released when it came out way back in 1978.  Despite being a very old arcade game, it is still influential today.More
Story image
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
The Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has helped to identify and fix network problems.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Research: Pandemic no match for resilient internet infrastructure
Despite fears that the increase in traffic could overwhelm the global internet infrastructure, new research shows it has been absolutely consistent.More
Story image
Documents overtake photos in the cloud amid COVID-19
People are storing documents more often than photos and other media files in the cloud by 29% amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.More
Story image
IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020
The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
Occasionally, I’m sent a product that really blows me away.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser
As an Apple fan, Twelve South is one of my favourite brands to look at when organising a desk space. This time, I got the chance to take a look at the Curve Riser. More
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
If you loved Assassin’s Creed games from 2017 onward, you’ll love what Assassin’s Creed Vahalla has to offer.More
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Hands-on review: EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
D-Link pushes the boundaries of home wireless networking with an impressive Wi-Fi 6 router. We take a look.More
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.More
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
More stories