FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Gaming
Polyphony Digital
Graphics
Gran Turismo
Review
PlayStation 5

Game review: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

By Damian Seeto
Today

The Gran Turismo series started on the PSOne back in 1997, and it easily changed the way we perceived racing games.

It featured 140 cars and was one of the first games that allowed you to tune your vehicles to go faster.

For 25 years, the Gran Turismo series has been one of the best-selling PlayStation exclusives of all time. Now the latest version of the game called Gran Turismo 7 is here, and it’s available for both the PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Polyphony Digital’s last Gran Turismo game was Gran Turismo Sport, and it was a PS4 exclusive. While the game featured gorgeous-looking graphics, it wasn’t as well-received as previous titles in the series. One of the biggest flaws of GT Sport was the lack of single-player content available at launch.

Thankfully, Gran Turismo 7 is not a spin-off title because it features a fully-fledged single-player campaign as well as multiplayer modes. Not to mention it includes the best graphics that the series has ever seen.

I’ve played several PS5 games over the past year, including the likes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. Even though those two games look great, I still think Gran Turismo 7 is the best-looking PS5 game to date.

All the cars look shiny and photorealistic thanks to the game dedicating 500,000 polygons on each vehicle. Not to mention every car has a cockpit, so you won’t see the lack of detailed features like in Gran Turismo 5.

Fans of the series will be happy to know the game has 34 tracks and features locations from all around the world. Fan favourite tracks make a comeback like Trial Mountain and Deep Forest. There are also a ton of real-world tracks, including Nurburgring, Australia’s Mount Panorama, and more.

The game also features a day and night cycle for some tracks, and some locations also feature rain. Rain is quite realistic in this game because it makes racing on the tracks much harder than when the weather is dry. Different cars react differently to the type of terrain you drive on, so you will need the right set of tyres to make your race easier to manage.

While the game features 34 race tracks, there are well over 400 cars available at launch. I like the fact that the game has cheaper used cars as well as expensive supercars. At the start, you can ride a Mazda RX-7, and then, later on, you will have enough credits to buy a Ferrari or a Lamborghini.

Sadly, the only major car manufacturer that seems to be missing in GT7 is Lotus, for whatever reason. Lotus cars were featured in previous games, but it’s sad not to see them featured in this new game.

What I like most about Gran Turismo 7 is how generous the game is in offering you money and cars. By progressing through the single-player campaign, you will accumulate many gift cars for winning races. You will also receive tokens that may allow you to win stacks of money!

By the end of the single-player campaign, I earned 4 million credits and amassed over 60 different cars. I rarely needed to buy cars on my own because the game was so generous. It is quite possibly the most generous game of the entire series.

As for the gameplay, a majority of people will spend most of their time on the single-player campaign. The campaign mainly allows you to win cars, as well as teach you how to tune your vehicles. You will need to tune up your existing cars because you need to go faster if you want to beat the stiff competition.

Aside from tuning the car’s performance, this game also allows you to customise the look of your vehicles. You can add liveries, spoilers, body kits, and tons more. There are even options for you to paint what colour you want for your car as well.

You will also spend some time doing quests when visiting the new Café option. The Café usually tells you to do certain quests to progress through the campaign. Most of the time, you’ll be winning races in order to unlock more cars.

Some other single-player game modes include Licenses and Missions. In Licenses, the game teaches you the basics of race car driving, and it’s helpful for beginners to become better drivers. The licenses are challenging, although you need to complete some of them to access more events in the single-player mode.

Missions are similar to Licenses, although you need to do other things like overtaking cars in a certain amount of time. Again, much like the Licenses, Missions can be challenging, but they are rewarding once you finish them.

There are also multiplayer modes that include online lobbies and split-screen gameplay. Unfortunately, I was unable to test the game’s online modes yet as I played the game a week before release. The split-screen option is fine, although the screen is shrunk down, and it could be hard to see for some players.

The popular photo mode is back, and it’s called Scrapes. You can take photos of your cars in locations all around the world. There is even a location set in New Zealand, and it looks beautiful. Ray-tracing is also available in this mode to make your cars look very nice.

An all-new game mode in Gran Turismo 7 is Music Rally. Here in this mode, you race while you listen to the beats of some of the music in the game. This is a casual mode that will appeal to beginners. I didn’t really spend too much time in this mode, so I don’t have a big opinion on it.

While most of Gran Turismo 7 is fun, there are some flaws that prevent it from being perfect. For one thing, the game doesn’t have a detailed damage system whatsoever. This means you can drive as fast as you want and crash without any consequences. There is not even cosmetic damage on the cars either, like in the Forza Horizon series.

Some people may also dislike the fact that you cannot sell your unwanted cars anymore. There is no option to sell cars, which means you cannot get extra money for cars you no longer use. I also felt the single-player campaign didn’t offer many rally events. Not to mention I finished all the single-player licenses and race events in only 22 hours. It felt shorter compared to older GT titles, although the length of the game is longer if you want to 100% everything.

Another small flaw is that you need to be connected online to save your progress in the campaign. While this isn’t a very big issue, it’s annoying if you cannot save if the servers are offline for whatever reason.

Despite some minor flaws, Gran Turismo 7 is still a huge improvement over Gran Turismo Sport. The single-player campaign is fun, plus the game has the best graphics ever seen on PS5. If you like driving games, you must pick this game up ASAP.

Verdict: 9.0/10

A code was given to us by PlayStation NZ for review purposes.

Related stories
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
Bot malware uncovered using gaming applications on Microsoft store
Mobile threats: Cybercriminals target banking and gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
Game review: Pokemon Shining Pearl
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
Top stories
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Kiwi tech founder pitching VR health tech startup at SXSW
Christchurch-based tech founder Adam Hutchinson has been selected to pitch oVRcome at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
We were fortunate to get access to a hands-on preview of 2K Games’ upcoming Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
The Gran Turismo series started on the PSOne back in 1997, and it easily changed the way we perceived racing games.
Story image
Sustainability
Spark now a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand
The membership appointment will allow Spark to continue working closely with communities to help them thrive using innovative technology and practices.
Story image
PIJF
The Consumer Data Right and what it could mean for Aotearoa's data privacy
“We believe the open data revolution can only strengthen our country’s economic prosperity and individual financial wellbeing.”
Story image
App
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Whanganui city's economic development agency wants to see locals swiping right on a new matchmaking app set up to pair Whanganui businesses with skilled workers.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
Microsoft
Not enough businesses have authentication protection - Microsoft
When it comes to our world online, protecting and defending our most valuable digital asset - our identity - is vital.
Story image
Microsoft
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - An update from Comvita on new Microsoft collaboration
Comvita has recently announced and put in place a variety of interactive sensory experiences for consumers, collaborating with Microsoft to implement its Hololens technology technology.
Story image
Manufacturing
Logitech scales the use of recycled plastic in its products
Logitech has exceeded its commitment to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic into products, reducing its carbon impact.
Story image
HTML
Spark NZ launches Beyond Binary Code for gender inclusion
Spark NZ has launched a new tool intended to promote visibility and inclusion for non-binary communities online.
Story image
Surveillance
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
When planning the house move, security was one of my biggest worries. One of the measures I took was to install a Google Nest camera with floodlights. 
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Recruitment
NZ sees universal wage growth, highest paying regions revealed
Wages are largely up this year, so money may not be the factor it once was in influencing employees willingness to resign.
Story image
Phone
Best looking phone survey reveals surprising market trends
The survey not only found the best looking devices, but revealed some interesting facts about the cellular phone market on a whole.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pokemon Shining Pearl
We’ve seen many different iterations and remakes of Pokemon games over the years. Each so different that it made it hard to predict what this one would look like.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
An Auckland based artificial intelligence company Soul Machines has raised $US70 million ($NZ105m) to meet growing demand for "digital people".
Story image
NZ Government
Govt creates roadmap for growth in NZ's tech sector
The digital technology sector is now one of the country’s top earners, contributing an estimated $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019.
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Microsoft
Bot malware uncovered using gaming applications on Microsoft store
Check Point Research has revealed a new malware Electron-bot that is actively being distributed through Microsoft’s official store. 
Story image
Alibaba
Alibaba cloud will help broadcast the Olympic Winter Games 2022
In collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Services, Alibaba's cloud technologies will be utilised during the Olympic Winter Games, Beijing 2022.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Metaverse pushes extended reality market spend to $4.84 billion
The COVID-19 pandemic quickened the pace of digital transformation, placing technologies at the very centre of how people live and work.
Story image
Wireless
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
After a series of tests and optimisation demonstrations over the last year, 2degrees has announced the official launch of its 5G Network in New Zealand.
Story image
Remote Working
2degrees helps working Kiwis switch off with new app
New research by the company revealed that nearly half of New Zealand adults are looking for a better balance between their online and real lives but don't know how to achieve it.
Story image
Infrastructure
Are New Zealand's sub sea cables a cybersecurity risk?
Submarine cable networks are often perceived as quite an anomaly to some. While they are generally a crucial part of a country's data and communication infrastructure, there is limited knowledge and public perception of the actual technology behind them.
Story image
PIJF
Schooling security: How safe are Kiwi kids in the age of hybrid learning?
With the inevitability of online and hybrid schooling becoming the norm for many Kiwi kids, parents and educators are finding the risks significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Story image
Information Technology
IT issues resurface as 100,000 migrants eligible for fast-track residency
An estimated 100,000 migrants can apply for fast-tracked residence from today - though IT problems have stopped some being able to.
Story image
Gaming
Mobile threats: Cybercriminals target banking and gaming
Cybercriminals are forgoing low hanging fruit to target banking and gaming, according to a new mobile threat report from Kaspersky.
Story image
Food delivery service
My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor
My Food Bag has deployed Infor's Food & Beverage ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
No stranger to supplying gamers with high-quality audio, EPOS enters the streaming microphone space with the B20 Streaming Microphone.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Legal challenge over decision that AI machines cannot be granted patents
A legal challenge is being prepared to overturn the Intellectual Property Office's (IPONZ) decision not to recognise a machine as an inventor.
Story image
Broadband Compare
Best New Zealand broadband providers of 2021 revealed
The best New Zealand broadband and energy providers of 2021 have been revealed at this week's NZ Compare Awards.
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on review: Logitech 4k Pro Webcam
With work from home (WFH) scenarios becoming more common place. We have a look at a high end webcam from Logitech.
Story image
Video
Hands-on review: Elgato Facecam Streaming Camera
Whilst most webcams are fine for zoom calls, they fall short of the specification required for good streaming or YouTube video.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Chorus (PC/PS5)
Chorus is a narrative space shooter set in an interesting almost open world. The game centres around Nora, the pilot of an AI starship called Forsaken.
Story image
Data Privacy
New research reveals data privacy still a big worry for Kiwis
New Zealanders are becoming increasingly worried about their personal data privacy, according to a new InternetNZ survey.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
Guerrilla Games hit the jackpot when the developer released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS4 back in 2017. The developer’s previous Killzone series was well-received, but Horizon Zero Dawn earned the studio lots of GOTY awards.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earphones
It’s been a little a while since I’ve tried a new pair of wireless earphones, mainly due to a couple of rough experiences with them in the past.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Grind and Push Active wireless earbuds
Skullcandy’s earbuds tend to offer a stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio experience. Do the company’s latest earbuds, the Grind and Push Active models continue to impress?
Story image
Google
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
The solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?
New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.
Story image
Snapchat
Snapchat and Ticketmaster announce new media innovation
Snapchat and Ticketmaster have announced a partnership that is set to change the ways of event commerce and media.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC)
Techland’s long-awaited sequel to their 2015 zombie-killing parkour role-playing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is now available.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation, privacy and the 'darkside' of the Metaverse
Technology is growing more and more sophisticated with each passing year. However, as the metaverse begins to unfold, we're only just scratching the surface to leverage data in new and innovative ways. 