Story image
Game review
Milestone
PC Gaming
racing

Game review: Hot Wheels Unleashed (Xbox Series X)

By Darren Price, Yesterday

Mattel’s little cars get the big game treatment via racing game veterans, Milestone in Hot Wheels Unleashed.

I’m no stranger to Milestone’s work. I am, however, more used to tearing around one of their digital circuits on two wheels in MotoGP than firing up diminutive little cars and whizzing them around a plastic track. But Milestone’s involvement means that this game is no cynical cash-in.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a dream game for the five-year-old me. As a kid, I had a collection of little racing cars, most of which my five-year-old now plays with, hammering them into the skirting boards the same way I used to. To see these cars come to life and so accurately modelled in a game is rather delightful.

Despite Milestone’s more realistic racing back catalogue, Hot Wheels Unleashed is unashamedly an arcade racer, as it should be. The cars have boosts, the tracks have loops, jumps, and hazards.

The meat of the game is the Hot Wheels City Rumble campaign. Races and events are performed across a map that mimics a kid's car mat. There are multiple paths with event unlocking as you go. There are also a few secrets to find.

The game also has a couple of quick modes if you just want to race on a particular circuit or test out a car in a time trial. The game can be played two-player locally via split-screen, a mode the is often overlooked. I was also pleased to find a healthy online community on the Xbox Series X for multiplayer racing.

The game looks good, the orange track pieces looking identical, if a little wider, to the plastic Hot Wheels track. They even have blue plastic connectors holding them together. The circuits have the tiny cars banking flying off jumps, looping the loop, and even driving inverted. To help this, there are speed boosts, boost meter refills, and magnetised track sections.

Having the circuits scaled appropriately in real-world settings gives the game a Micro Machines feel that takes me back to that classic game series. The tracks are assembled in places like a skyscraper under construction, a skate park, and a basement. 

Some of the circuits have cars leaving the track and travelling through air conditioning vents and across shiny floors. For the most part, the action is too fast to really be looking at the background scenery.

The cars are expertly modelled on their real-life counterparts. For the preview build, I had access to the complete set, but for the actual retail release, players need to earn the cars in their collection. 

Cars are unlocked as you progress as rewards for winning races and as blind boxes containing random cars. Currency is also awarded during races with can be used to purchase blind boxes or special edition car blister packs. 

The game makes you work for the cars. You can scrap cars for components or sell them for currency. Each of the cars has different attributes, some that are upgradable. 

Most cars have a boost meter that is charged by drifting around the track. The action is exclusively controlled in a third-person view. I’d have liked the option of a cockpit view.
The races mainly consist of three laps around a circuit, but with the odd point-to-point race thrown in for good measure. In the campaign, most of the circuit layouts are a bit on the pedestrian side, with only the boss races really stacking up as a challenge. These races have boost changing direction that can slow down the cars if you don’t keep an eye on what’s going on.

Races take no prisoners, and one stuff-up can send you to the back of the pack. There are plenty of freestyle sections where it’s easy to get caught on the scenery. Similarly, miss-time a boost on the approach to a ramp, and you could find your car overshooting the track. Even in the air, you have some control over the car for a smooth landing. 

There is a track editor included in the game. You can pick a location from all the places in the game to build your circuit. Most of the best pieces need to be unlocked whilst playing the game, which I found a bit frustrating. 

Customisation features heavily in the game with a full livery editor to make your car collection stand out. There’s also a basement area that can be customised using items won in races and purchased using the in-game currency. As far as I’m concerned, this basement area is a waste of resources and time that could be better spent buying better cars or building exciting tracks.

It’s good that Milestone hasn’t gone down the microtransaction route with the game, as it almost seems designed to sell coins for redemption against new cars. A DLC car pack is promoted on the title pagers, and there’s even a car in my collection that the game seems to want me to buy. Something to watch out for if you are letting kids play the game.

The game is very accessible for younger players. The difficulty settings range from easy to extreme. Easy races present little or no challenge for more experienced gamers, but make the game fun for newcomers. 

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a fun arcade racer with a lot of replay value as you collect the 60+ cars digital versions of real Hot Wheels cars included in the game. The races are fun, especially the more devious circuits. The cars handle exceptionally well, with some great drifting. It’s also a very well-presented and polished game. If you are a fan of Hot Wheels, old or new, and fancy some fun arcade racing, you should check this one out.

Verdict: 7.5/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Corsair M65 RGB Ultra and Sabre RGB Pro gaming mouse>>
Game review: FIFA 22>>
Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)>>
Game review: In Sound Mind>>
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)>>
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue
Activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees has been put on pause while discussions of a potential merger continue. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display
At around $630 to $674 at various resellers, it will be a go-to for many creative types, from the amateur to the professional. >>
Story image
Education
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills
The Kordia Cyber Academy will award scholarships to 12 participants, who will detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents every day during the course.>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps
It is the first major operating system update for the tech giant in six years.>>
Story image
Malware
Trickbot remains top malware impacting NZ - report
CPR observed a concerning increase of various malware impacting New Zealanders, with 16 additional malware families tied at tenth place for the month.>>
Story image
Twitter
Twitter trials new advertising system in tweet conversations
The experiment, which inserts ads under the first, third, or eighth reply under a tweet, brings more advertising opportunities for businesses - and more ad saturation to its customers.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+
In a world that’s becoming ever more connected, it’s cool to have the option to control your home’s climate through your fingertips. >>
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa
EV charging company Evnex is on a mission to roll out more charging stations in rural parts of Aotearoa, thanks in part to Spark’s extension of its IoT network.>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report
"Names such as REvil, Ryuk, Babuk, and DarkSide have permeated into public consciousness, linked to disruptions of critical services worldwide.">>
Story image
Partnerships
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits
VIRTIO is an open standard that defines the interface between Android Automotive OS and the underlying hypervisor.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model
The risks of cyber attacks on businesses are in the spotlight as companies around the world begin to return to the office. >>
Story image
Ransomware
New sniper-like Python ransomware uncovered
This is one of the fastest ransomware attacks Sophos has ever investigated and it appeared to precision-target the ESXi platform.>>
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round
"It's a critical time for security education, as w'ere seeing illustrated by increased security incidents in all parts of the world.">>
Story image
Partnerships
Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution
Trend Micro and Fujitsu have agreed to collaborate with automotive-related manufacturers to strengthen connected car security measures.>>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
5G
Communications service providers unprepared to charge for 5G services>>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla>>
Story image
Dell
Dell reveals the latest in its Rugged series laptops >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date >>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost>>
Story image
Ransomware
What Google learned from analysing 80 million ransomware samples>>
Story image
Review
Game review: FIFA 22>>
Story image
COVID-19
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches>>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report>>
Story image
Hacking
Hacking humans: Social engineering exploits business vulnerabilities>>
Story image
Apple
Apple turns the volume up a notch on AirPods, HomePod mini & Apple Music>>
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair M65 RGB Ultra and Sabre RGB Pro gaming mouse>>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data>>
Story image
Small Businesses / SMB
40,000 NZ small businesses reap rewards of Digital Boost programme>>
Story image
Scams
Crypto romance scam targeting iPhone users raking in millions>>
Story image
E-waste
International E-Waste Day: Recycle your gadgets, save the earth>>
More stories