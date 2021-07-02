Today
Story image
Game review
LEGO
PC Gaming

Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)

By Darren Price

Originally an exclusive Apple Arcade title, Lego Builder’s Journey, a Lego brick-based puzzle game, is now available for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. We’ve taken a look at the PC version of the game, which makes use of Nvidia’s RTX-exclusive ray-tracing, for extra-realistic visuals.

Lego Builder’s Journey is a rather surreal game that follows an adult and child that get separated. To reunite with one another they must traverse peculiar Lego dioramas.
It’s not hard to see why the developers have tapped Nvidia’s RTX technology to showcase the use of ray-tracing. The subtle reflections and scattering of light bring the scenes to life, looking like actual interactive Lego photographs. The jaw-dropping visuals raise the bar even higher in the scenes illuminated by a solitary light brick, shadows flickering across the tiny brick landscape.     

As well as looking absolutely beautiful, the levels have been intricately designed. It’s a shame that the camera is only limited to a few degrees of movement as I’d have loved to pan around and examine the levels closely. As I mentioned, the RTX ray-tracing makes the game look photo-real, like you are looking at actual Lego pieces.

The gameplay is very simple. Using the moveable Lego bricks made available in each level, players must make a path for the characters to cross the diorama. The character can only jump small distances from one special yellow tile to another. For some levels, this can be easily achieved by constructing makeshift pathways and leap-frogging across. Other levels require careful observation of the interesting way that the bricks interact with the meticulously designed environments. 

Using one button on a mouse or controller, players can select and pick up the available Lego pieces. A quick tap of the button rotates the piece holding the button clicks it into place. Using the right mouse button (or the right thumbstick) allows limited control of the camera to help line up the pieces.  

The developer has done an amazing job of using Lego pieces to create ingenious puzzles that are surprising and delightful. The puzzles are, for the most part, not very difficult. The game carefully introduces new mechanics to players via crafty repetition before leaving them to figure things out for themselves. The game doesn’t set out to stump players, instead, it does its best to encourage players to take their time and come up with creative solutions.   

Many of the levels are animated with transparent Lego-block water and bubbling Lego-Block mud. Lego pieces flow along the water and structures can sink into the mud. For part of the journey, the child is helped by a little robot who can create blocks for you. Some levels feature contraptions that alter and react to Lego blocks when positioned in a certain way. Some levels even have players building vehicles that are likely to put a smile on your face when they burst into life.

The game is not particularly long. I counted about 65 levels that I completed in just under 3 hours, without rushing. It is a game, though, that you may find yourself going through again.

It’s rather refreshing to play a game so charming and relaxing. Lego Builder’s Journey offers players a moderate but fun challenge with a simple, yet poignant story about an adult and child trying to reunite with each other across a fantastic Lego world. 

Verdict: 9/10

Related stories
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)>>
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)>>
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)>>
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality>>
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO>>
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work
"The developments will unlock better, and more rich, hybrid meeting experiences for everyone.">>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)
It’s time for console gamers to return to Planet 4546B, this time to explore the frozen water of its arctic region.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Avast finds cybercriminals are targeting gamers with cryptomining malware
Avast finds cybercriminals are targeting gamers using cracked games with cryptomining malware Crackonosh.>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones
I was very pleasantly surprised with the Sony WF-1000XM4. They sound great, they look great and they do noise cancelling right.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)
I was scared the game was going to be similar to Code Vein which was Bandai Namco’s take on a Dark Souls game. >>
Story image
Right to repair
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem
What if there was a way to extend the lifespan of products before they end up in landfill? Device repairability seems like a logical step.>>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO
In just six months, LEGO has built out its VIDIYO range into something quite spectacular. >>
Story image
Speakers
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker
With an outdoor party speaker sure to get your neighbours calling the cops, SOUNDBOKS turns the volume all the way up to eleven.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study
"There seems to be a perception that cyberstalking is more out of sight, out of mind.">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)
Biomutant by Swedish developer Experiment 101 is a post-apocalyptic RPG featuring mutated furry animals and martial arts.>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality
When Mario and Luigi team up with one another, they share rewards (and collect extra for syncing actions like flipping, jumping, and walking).>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers unusual malware targeting users of pirated software
Sophos research finds an unusual cyberattack campaign using malware designed to block access to websites hosting pirated software.  >>
Story image
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report
Ransomware attacks are gaining momentum globally across industries, and businesses are being warned against a black market dedicated solely to data leaks.>>
Story image
BitCoin
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200%
“Accelerating interest and demand for bitcoin has provided cyber criminals with a payments method that is virtually untraceable, enabling a multi-billion economy of ransomware.">>
Story image
Gaming
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic>>
Story image
Remote Working
Salary, benefits gap growing between employers and employees>>
Story image
Surveillance
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices>>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft showcases what's new in Windows 11>>
Story image
Lenovo
Lenovo releases latest generation of mobile workstations, targeted at hybrid workers>>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked>>
Story image
Google
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Story image
LinkedIn
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum>>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch>>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Story image
Robotics
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought>>
Story image
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise>>
Story image
Cyberbullying
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic>>
More stories