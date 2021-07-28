Yesterday
Story image
Game review
Flight Simulator
Xbox Series X

Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X)

By Darren Price

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets its console debut on Xbox Series X|S. Now, for the very first time, Xbox gamers can experience a true civil aviation flight simulator on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

It’s been a year since the PC release. During this time Microsoft Game Studios and lead developer, French outfit Asobo Studio (who you may know from A Plague Tale: Innocence) has been hard at work refining the game for the Xbox release. And here it is.

With only a few clicks from the welcome screen Xbox Series X|S owners will find themselves in control of a plane soaring over some of the most beautiful places in the world. Flight Simulator looks absolutely beautiful on Xbox Series X in 4K HDR, and I say that coming from a year playing the game on a very high-end PC. 

There are some compromises but not that you’d actually notice without running both versions side-by-side. The game runs incredibly well. Many airports and cities look almost exactly like their real-life counterparts.

What the developers have achieved is nothing short of miraculous. The incredible technology under the hood combines detailed terrain mapping, artificial intelligence, cloud data streaming, real-time weather, and flight updates that all serve to create a digital twin of the planet earth.

The game takes up over 100 gigabytes of hard drive space. It also requires an Internet connection to update the scenery as you fly about. You can set the game to cache areas that you regularly fly to save bandwidth.

The skies are not empty. As well as scheduled (or AI) flights Xbox pilots can also share airspace with other Flight Simulator pilots as an open-world multiplayer game. 

For such a potentially complex game, Flight Simulator is a masterclass in accessibility and scaled difficulty. The many flight control assists, and even an AI co-pilot, open the skies to all.

Players can choose to sit in the pilot-in-command’s cockpit seat or view the plane from the outside for a more casual arcade feel. You can pick almost any airport anywhere in the world. There’s a choice from a number of aircraft from airliners to single-engine prop planes. All these choices may be a bit overwhelming. New for the Xbox version is the Discovery mode. Here players can pick from a few iconic locales with the aeroplane, weather, and time of day all set. You just select your fight take the controller and start flying the plane, taking in the scenery. 

The Xbox Series X Controller has been better implemented into the Xbox version of the game than using the controller on PC. It is still a bit of a mission to remember even simple controls like the throttle, to begin with. Using the left thumbstick to bank and change the plane’s attitude is very easy to grasp. The left and right triggers for rudder are a bit odd at first and rather sensitive. The right stick to look around is great, allowing players to take in the breathtaking world of Flight Simulator.

It’s easy to get going with your first flights, but as you delve further into the game things start to get a bit more complex. Xbox owners have inherited the PC version’s rather esoteric menu system, made all that trickier to use due to the absence of a mouse. Tiny buttons and sliders are a bit of a devil to select with the Xbox’s virtual mouse cursor. If you have a keyboard and mouse, you may want to consider plugging them into the Xbox for this one.

There is a comprehensive flight school taking players through the controls and procedures in a single-engine Cessna as well as a commercial airliner. There are also some bush tours and landing challenges to get straight into.

The game comes in three flavours, with the standard version included with Xbox Game Pass. The deluxe version includes five extra aeroplanes and five extra handcrafted airports. The premium deluxe version includes the deluxe extra plus a further 10 extra planes and 10 more handcrafted airports. 

Flight Simulator is not going to be for everyone. The experience ranges from mellow to complex. Whilst thrilling, it’s not action-packed. If you love the idea of taking to the skies and looking out over beautiful scenery or navigating hundreds or tonnes of metal across continents, you are going to have a lot of fun.

You can take from Flight Simulator what to want. If you just want to just fly around without worrying about the serious business of being a pilot, you can. There are thousands of labelled points of interest to check out. You can fly in in blue skies, at dawn or dusk, in the middle of a snowstorm, or in rain and even a hurricane (try and find one by searching on the Internet). You can watch the sunset over the Pacific, flying out of LAX, or check out Buckingham Palace on a foggy London morning. If you want more, you can even use real-world aviation techniques to fly using en route radio navigation and autopilot settings. 

This is the first killer app for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft Flight Simulator is a technical marvel that is both beautiful to look at and fun to play. It’s a literal game-changer, and it is likely, as it has been with the PC version, that this is just the beginning.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Microsoft provided a pre-release version of the game for this review.

Verdict: 9.5/10

Related stories
Game review: Cris Tales>>
Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC)>>
Game review: Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC/Xbox Series X)>>
Game review: Chivalry 2 (Xbox One/Series X)>>
Game preview: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC)>>
Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks
More cybercriminals are customising malware for attacks on virtual infrastructure.>>
Story image
Hyperfibre
Enable set to launch Hyperfibre broadband in Christchurch CBD
Starting from next month, Hyperfibre will be available to businesses, schools, and residences within Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey, and Deans Avenues.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink
HP’s Envy Pro 6430 All-in-One encapsulates simplicity while also boasting a litany of features, and its competitive price makes it an attractive option.>>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft announces cloud OS Windows 365 - Full windows 11 experience online
Microsoft moves Windows 10 and 11 to the cloud with newly announced Windows 365. >>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound
Sony has unveiled its new home theatre and soundbar systems, which promise to bring the bass and multi-dimensional sound to every corner of a room. >>
Story image
Data leak
Risk of data leaks high as employees unsure about confidentiality
"If confidential information falls into the wrong hands, it could harm the company in a variety of ways.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030
The tech giant has announced it will aim to power all its global data centres and offices with zero-carbon energy by 2030.  >>
Story image
IT Governance
Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance
"As the opportunities of data and information flows grows for society, so does the complexity of the challenges associated with how this ever increasing volume of data is managed and governed.">>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts
Tech giant Microsoft was again the brand most frequently targeted by cybercriminals.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists
The first report from police on safe use of computer algorithms behind their high-tech crimefighting tools reveals they were developing one to predict motorists' likelihood of getting into serious trouble on the road in the next three years.>>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates
Attacks are driven largely by the emergence of Ransomware as a Service gangs that are cashing in on critical infrastructure organisations. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3
Cricut has something to offer anyone who wants to add pizazz to their crafting projects.>>
Story image
Mobile technology
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone
The first mobile phone call was made 75 years ago, in a car. How has technology changed since then and what does the future of communication technology look like?>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner
"Security and risk management leaders should be more concerned about real world hazards to humans and the environment, rather than information theft.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product
Powered by CrowdStrike, the solution is designed to protect organisations from cyber threats such as ransomware, malware, data breaches and and other sophisticated attacks.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: TerraMaster D5-300 Raid Direct Attached Storage>>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office>>
Story image
Space
Virgin Galactic completes first fully crewed spaceflight>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft playing pivotal role in Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right could empower Kiwis to have more control over their data>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police using algorithms 'a huge problem' for biases, researcher says>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions >>
Story image
COVID-19
Tech-savvy Kiwis able to use scripts to snap up MIQ spots before others>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Gamifying cybersecurity key to preventing attacks>>
Story image
Phishing
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Hands-on review: AG-WHP01K wireless headphones>>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks>>
Story image
Online dating
Online dating users doxed as personal data exposed>>
Story image
Employment
Overtime in NZ business increasing, more than half go unpaid>>
More stories