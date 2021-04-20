FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)

20 Apr 2021
Darren Price
Share:

Off-road veterans Rainbow Studios have been providing me with thrills and spills right back to 1998’s original Motocross Madness. In recent years they’ve pitting motocross bikes against quads in the MX vs ATV series. The developer has since moved on and invites players into the over-the-top world of monster trucks.

I’m familiar with racing off-road in virtual rally cars and motorbikes, but huge trucks with oversized tyres in a new one for me. The truck handling in Steel Titans 2 is very interesting and took some getting used to. The game uses both the left and right thumbsticks to steer the front and rear wheels, independently. This gives you a massive amount of steering control as well as enabling tighter turns. It also makes it very easy to flip the truck if you are going too fast.

The game is set across five huge environments that are unlocked through the course of the single-player campaign. The campaign consists of a series of chapters that feature a mix of event types. The events range from stadium-based races and monster truck stunt antics to waypoint and circuit races across the game’s outdoor environments. 

Freestyle stunt events in the arena require players to get as many points as possible jumping, rolling, and flipping their trucks. Some events add destructible objects for extra points whilst others require only certain types of stunts to be performed. There are also indoor head-to-head races and knockouts.  

The outdoor areas range from an open parkland theme to a spooky nightmare- there’s even a dog-inspired area. The areas start reasonably true-to-life but then start to take a turn towards the absurd. I’ll go into this more a little later, but aside from the Mario Kart elements in the actual races, the environments are very well designed. They even feature deformable terrain that leaves proper tracks and marks as the trucks slide through the mud.

Outdoor events consist of circuit races and checkpoint-to-checkpoint races. Some events divide the participants into two groups and have them going in opposite directions for a bit of extra carnage. 

Each area is paired with a series of similarly themed unlockable trucks. As players progress through the chapters these themed trucks unlock, as do the various events for casual play. The game can be played in a single-player career mode, local split-screen, and online. It’s nice to see local multiplayer, making the game great for some couch tournaments.

Steel Titans 2 wasn’t a game that I was immediately enamoured by. The graphics are passable, propped up by the detail in the monster truck models and the deformation of the ground as the trucks churn it up.

The vehicles drive, unlike anything that I’ve ever driven in a game before. The rear-wheel steer took a little while to get adjusted to. Like motocross, monster trucks need a delicate had to avoid losing control. Once I’d got a handle on this discipline and resisted the desire to open the machine up, the truck became a pleasure to drive. The front axle is enough to traverse most environments, but the rear-wheel steering is very handy for negotiating tight turns and great for donuts as well!

The game tries hard to translate the spectacle of real-life monster truck events but, instead of playing it straight like 2K does with its WWE games, Steel Titans 2 has one foot in Mario Kart territory. This semi-cartoonish approach didn’t sit well with me, reducing what could be a realistic monster truck simulation into an arcade game. It’s a shame, as the physics are good and the trucks are very challenging to drive (in a good way). But the powerups and fantasy elements in the outdoor environments betray a series that doesn’t know what it wants to be. 

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 offers some interesting racing across some great outdoor environments as well as some less interesting arena events. The cartoonish aspects contradict the effort put into bringing these huge trucks to life. The result is a game with an identity crisis that doesn’t seem to respect its subject matter as it should. Fans of the real-life Monster Jam trucks may get more of this game than I did, even though I did enjoy the truck handling and challenge of the cross-country races.

Verdict: 6.5/10

Related stories:
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Dig deeper:
Game review Gaming PC Gaming
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Story image
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Story image
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Story image
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Story image
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Story image
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Story image
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft.More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
Story image
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Story image
"Zoom anxiety" major problem one year into pandemic
"it’s clear that for many video calls bring with them their own set of challenges."More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
Story image
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Story image
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
Story image
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Story image
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
Story image
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19
The Ministry of Health is trialling wearable devices at the border to help detect COVID-19.More
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
See all stories