FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Game review: MotoGP 21 (PC)

14 May 2021
Darren Price
Share:

In another COVID year of restrictions, video games continue to entertain and excite us with digital versions of sporting events and championships from the relative safety of our homes.   

As an iterative franchise, one MotoGP game can feel very much the same as the next year’s game. For MotoGP 21, this marks the first game in the series to be released for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. I’m not sure if this is the inspiration to throw some fresh ideas into the mix, but Milestone has done just that.

As someone that has a foolish tendency to push the envelope, my poor rider falls off his bike a fair bit, especially as I’m getting back into the game. For this year, instead of my rider magically reappearing on his bike, the game made me run over to the fallen machine and get back on, just as you would in real life (if you’d not done yourself a mischief). It’s a little thing, but it’s one more step towards a 100% simulation of this breath-taking motorsport. If you’d sooner the classic respawn, this can be selected in the option.

The game is primarily focused on the riders and machines of the 1000cc 2021 MotoGP season, but players can also partake in Moto2 with Triumph’s three-cylinder 765cc machines and the 250cc Moto3. The game also allows players to compete in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. There are also several classic bikes with their riders from previous MotoGP seasons allowing players to take out 800cc and 900cc 4-stroke bikes as well as 500cc 2-strokes.

The game features 20 circuits from around the world from the 2021 MotoGP season. There are also three bonus former circuits, including historic Donnington in the UK. MotoGP 21’s campaign also asks the player to make decisions off the track in hiring staff and researching technology to improve the team’s success in the tournament. 

The bike handling takes no prisoners. There is a full suite of rider aids, of which I’d only recommend combined braking (taking the need to use the front and rear brakes independently away from the player- who has enough to worry about). Manual gears instil the discipline required to take a corner at a low enough speed to not slide off.

The is a massive difference in performance between the 250cc bikes and the 1000cc machines. Notice riders should stick to the slower bikes until they get used to the handling. The campaign allows players to start their career with the Moto3 and this is what I’d recommend new players. 

Each event features an entire race weekend. On day one, players can practise and tune their bikes as well as carry out performance test challenges. Day two has the qualifying sessions and day three the championship race. Players can select which activities that they wish to partake including skipping straight to the race if they want to.

The game also allows players to select their own championship race pair bikes/riders with circuits, adjusting weather and time, for a unique off-off event. Players can also select an entire MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, or Rookies Cup competition.

The game has online multiplayer, with players able to join and create public and private races. There’s no local split-screen, which is a bit of a shame, but probably more of an issue for console players than PC players. 

The game ran really well on the test rig, I’d say anyone with the reasonable GPU should have any trouble running the game at 1440p, with the likes of an RTX 3070 achieving a healthy result in 4K. I was running the game max setting in 1440p with 200% resolution and hitting over 100 frames per second with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

MotoGP 21 is a good-looking game. The visuals are crisp and the lighting very nice. The circuits do seem a little sterile and could do with a little bit more detail to make them photoreal. The bikes are superbly detailed, something really shown off well in the game’s photo mode.

Once again, MotoGP 21, gives players a chance to experience this extreme motorsport. The learning curve is high and the level of discipline required not to just open up the throttle and spill is huge. The game looks the business and is packed with circuits, bikes and players from the top level of motorcycling both past and present. 

With customisation options and online multiplayer, there’s something for everyone at all levels. MotoGP fans should have no worries in picking up this year’s game, with newcomers catered for with a selection of riding aids and that old faithful, the rewind button.

A PC copy of MotoGP 21 was supplied for review by the publisher.

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories:
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
Game Review: Outriders (PC)
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Dig deeper:
Game review Sports PC Gaming
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Story image
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Story image
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Story image
Most wanted malware Dridex remains in top position amidst global surge in ransomware attacks
"While we are witnessing a huge increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, it is no surprise that this month's top malware is related to the trend."More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks surge in 2021, Triple Extortion threat comes to light
Ransomware attacks have seen 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and there are no signs of it slowing down.More
Story image
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Plan for Christchurch Call to target social media algorithms welcomed
A tech specialist says targeting social media algorithms is an important step to reduce extremist online content. More
Story image
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Story image
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Story image
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Story image
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
Te Ipu o te Mahara, which means ‘A Receptacle of Consciousness’, is an institute that will explore real-time analytics in big data and machine learning.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Story image
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Hackers are attempting to extort Apple in exchange for not leaking stolen files.More
Story image
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Story image
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Story image
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
Story image
Vodafone guilty of nine breaches of Fair Trading Act
In a ruling from the Auckland District Court last week, Vodafone NZ was guilty of being 'liable to mislead' consumers about the nature of its FibreX service.More
Story image
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
Story image
How machine learning is powering the cognitive search for COVID answers
“I just wanted to find a source of information I could trust," says Jennifer Marsman.More
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
Hacking attacks up 300% - report
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working.More
Game Review: Outriders (PC)
Square Enix and People Can Fly step into the looter-shooter arena with their sci-fi game, Outriders.More
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview
We report back on a video preview for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. More
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot
A major shift is occurring amongst the top smartphone vendors as the market continues its recovery.More
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
See all stories