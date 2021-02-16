f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: MXGP 2020 (PlayStation 5)

16 Feb 2021
Darren Price
Share:

The undisputed king of motorcycle game development, Milestone, goes next-gen with the PS5 version of their off-road motorcycle racer, MXGP 2020.

MXGP 2020 has been out for a while on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game has just had a shot in the arm with the release of the next-gen versions from PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X.

The game features 19 circuits from around the world. To the uninitiated, they are all about the same. The major difference between each race being the weather rather than the course itself.

As with all motorcycle games, players are not only racing against the other riders and the circuits but also themselves. The dirt bikes are unforgiving and it’s easy to get overconfident. Unlike racing cars, you can’t just point a bike in the direction you want it to go and open it up.

The circuits offer up some challenging terrain with some breathtaking jumps that need careful control to avoid getting too much air. Similarly, the changes in grade, often paired with some devious turns, need a clear head and a high degree of focus to traverse.  

Whilst the game does have a simplified physics model, as well as auto front/rear braking and weight distribution, leaning, braking, and throttle still needs to be carefully kept in check. There is quite a learning curve if you’ve not played one of these games before. The rewind option will be a welcome tool for the uninitiated.

One of the PlayStations 5’s undisputable advantages over the Xbox Series X is the console’s DualSense controller. Whilst utilised in most PS5 native games for me, it was MXGP 2020 that really highlighted what the controller’s haptic feedback brings to a game.

I’m very used to using a force feedback steering wheel with motor racing games. The varying resistance that you feel through the wheel adds immersion by indicating tyre friction on the road surface. The DualSense controller performs the same sort of task for MXGP 2020, in offering a degree of throttle resistance, stopping you from opening the bike up and losing control. 

The controls are still realistically twitchy, but they are responsive. If you bail out, it’ll be down to your error and not you fighting with the controls. I’d recommend the lower-powered, smaller capacity bikes to begin with as you are less likely to apply too much throttle. 

The game looks crisp and rather nice running on a PS5. The visuals still a fair way from having a photoreal look. With many racing games now starting to look almost indistinguishable from TV footage, I was hoping to see MXGP follow suit. The environmental effects, the rain, wet and mud are all still very impressive.

The game performance on PS5 is, for the most part, silky smooth. I did experience some nasty slowdowns a couple of times, but it seemed more of a glitch than an actual performance issue. 

The game features riders, bikes, and circuits from both the MXGP and MX2. Players can partake in a full career, select their own time trial even, Grand Prix or custom championship. The open Norwegian playground not only has its own activities, but is the perfect environment to hone skills, and perfect jumps away from the competition.

The fun can be extended somewhat with the track editor. The game offers players some rudimentary tools to design a track, but don’t expect them to be anywhere here as much fun as the included circuits.

As you’d expect, there a multiplayer element with lobbies for organised races. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of activity online. This may be best played with friends instead of looking for randoms.

MXGP 2020 on PlayStation 5 gives players the best experience of the game. Not only are the visuals crisp and beautifully rendered, but the performance is also sharp, giving players very responsive controls. 

The DualSense controller, with its haptic triggers, adds another element of realism to a racing genre that is traditionally difficult to translate to a console game. MXGP 2020 on PlayStation 5 is probably the best off-road motorcycling game I’ve played in years.

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories:
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
Game review: The Medium (PC)
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
Dig deeper:
Game review Gaming PlayStation 5
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
They retail for around half the price of the AirPods Pro but can compete with them in every way.More
Story image
High demand for hackers on the dark web
"Since March 2020, we have noticed a surge of interest in website hacking, which is seen by the increase in the number of ads on forums on the dark web."More
Story image
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
“Unfortunately, until all students are back in the classroom full-time, educational institutions will continue to be a popular target for criminals."More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
They retail for around half the price of the AirPods Pro but can compete with them in every way.More
Story image
High demand for hackers on the dark web
"Since March 2020, we have noticed a surge of interest in website hacking, which is seen by the increase in the number of ads on forums on the dark web."More
Story image
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Cyber criminals target education sector as remote learning increases
“Unfortunately, until all students are back in the classroom full-time, educational institutions will continue to be a popular target for criminals."More
Story image
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
Story image
Tablets and Chromebooks set all-time high shipment records in Q4 2020
“The growth momentum enjoyed by tablets shows just how important easy access to computing power has become in the current time."More
Story image
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Story image
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Story image
Microsoft endorses Australia’s proposal on technology and the news
"Google and Facebook's threat to tamp down their services or pull out of a country entirely creates a new vulnerability for democracies and underscores the need for new rules for digital markets."More
Story image
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Story image
Microsoft study reveals improvement in digital civility
"Our societies are relying on and embracing digital technologies more than ever amid COVID-19, and a safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities."More
Story image
Game review: Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Destruction AllStars is a different type of driving game where the main goal for you is to create as much destruction as possible. More
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Story image
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Story image
A look at the Poly Sync 20 vs the Jabra Speak 510
What separates Poly Sync 20 from the rest? For starters, the Poly Sync 20 wins on battery life by up to five hours and has more microphones.More
Story image
Chorus looking to spend $1.6 billion - ComCom seeks feedback
The Commerce Commission is consulting on a proposal from Chorus to spend $1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. More
Story image
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Story image
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Story image
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Story image
Game review: The Nioh Collection (PS5)
The two popular action games have now been re-released featuring better performance and visuals thanks to the power of the PS5 console.More
Story image
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Story image
Microsoft, Facebook and PayPal most impersonated brands during phishing attacks
Microsoft has maintained its position as the brand most often found in phishing emails, followed by Facebook and PayPal.More
Story image
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
This phone is definitely worth a look if you’re after a smartphone with some brunt and without an intimidating price tag.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Expand 80 Bluetooth speakerphone
With their Expand 80, Epos provides a corporate solution to our ever-evolving workplaces. More
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
Microsoft Viva: Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform
Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform designed to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. More
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
The record, 5Gbps for a single smartphone, was announced today by Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm.More
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
I expected the M1-powered MacBook Air to be better than the Intel one, but I did not expect to notice it this much. More
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
“I knew this scarcity provided an opportunity, an opportunity to big to miss out on,” says founder.More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop
This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.More
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iPad Air
While it is a really exciting device on its own, the accessories are what take the iPad Air up to the iPad Pro level.More
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
The 1TB hard drive is “set and forget” meaning you have free local recording for up to 12 months, “with no fees ever.” More
Game review: The Medium (PC)
The game follows Marianne, the titular medium, as she seeks out the origin of her powers.More
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships
New Zealand’s technology sector is in great need for more digital apprenticeships and internships, according to a new survey.More
Poly A/NZ explains how to master the art of working from home
“If you don’t get out, you can get a bit stir-crazy if you focus on your work and you’re not socialising."More
More stories