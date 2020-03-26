f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2

26 Mar 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

We already reviewed One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows earlier this month and that game was pretty mediocre for one that was based on an existing anime/manga. Well now there’s another anime/manga game out this month called My Hero One’s Justice 2

Thankfully, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is much better than the aforementioned One-Punch Man video game. The main reason the former is a much better game is due to a number of different factors. For one thing, the visuals are much prettier than the latter game and the gameplay is much more refined as well. 

If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia. My Hero Academia revolves around a young kid named Izuku Midoriya who is enrolled in a special high school that teaches the students to become heroes. 

The students aren’t ordinary human beings because they have special superpowers that make them all useful in a fight. It’s great that this game has such a huge roster of heroes and villains because you can get to experience a variety of different fighting styles as everyone’s abilities are so unique from one another. 

The story in My Hero One’s Justice 2 picks up right after the events of the first game so you may want to read up beforehand in order to know what is going on. The cool thing about this new video game is that it recaps the storylines that most recently featured in the new anime. 

The cool thing about the story mode is that it’s told via comic book picture panels that have been taken straight from the anime itself. The cutscenes aren’t as flashy as those seen in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the story was still was easy enough for a new fan like myself to understand what was going on. 

Graphically, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a huge set up from the mediocre-looking visuals of One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. For one thing, the game uses the much superior Unreal Engine to power its graphics and the character models look all nice and bright. 

The environments are also more detailed in this game and some of the levels are also destructible. It can be quite entertaining playing this game and seeing your enemies break through the buildings causing debris to fall all over the place. 

Gameplay wise, My Hero One’s Justice 2 features very fast and fluid gameplay. All of the characters have awesome special powers and it’s nice to see what all of them can be capable of. Many characters have projectiles like fireballs, lightning and other dangerous attacks.  

The main star Izuku Midoriya is arguably the best character in the entire game because he’s more of an all-rounder. Aside from his special moves, he can also uses his fists and legs to great effect on any of the enemies he’s facing.

While this game does not have traditional 3-on-3 tag team fighting, you can call for an assist if you have two side characters in your team. They cannot legally get tagged in to a fight, but you can tell them to do their special move once or twice if you need to have a leg up during combat. 

Another great thing about this game is that you don’t need to learn complex button combos in order to do the entire moves list. Everyone pretty much has the same control scheme as you only really need to press two buttons in order to execute the best moves in the entire game. That being said, you will need to fill out your special meter first before you can use the best moves. 

As for game modes, there are several other things you can do outside of the main story. There’s a Mission mode where you can choose to be any hero and villain character going around fighting as many bad guys as you can. It gets a bit difficult, but it’s a nice challenge for those that have mastered the game’s controls and mechanics. 

There’s also a traditional style Arcade mode where you can face consecutive CPU battles that grow in difficulty the more you progress. The game also offers multiplayer modes both online and offline to play with either strangers or your own friends and family members. 

While I did enjoy aspects of My Hero One’s Justice 2, it isn’t without any faults. For one thing, the combat system isn’t perfect because you cannot attack enemies while they’re on the floor. It’s annoying that you just have to wait for them to get up before you can start attacking again. There is also no targeting system so sometimes you’ll be fighting the air instead of your opponent!

Some people may also dislike the fact that this game does not include the Funimation Studio English dub. There is only the original Japanese recording with English subtitles instead. It would have been better to give players a choice since English and Japanese audio is available in other video games. 

My Hero One’s Justice 2 may not be the best fighting game out there, but it’s far superior to the recently released One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. Fans of My Hero Academia are more likely to like this game than others, but it’s not too bad for non-fans. 

Verdict: 7.5/10

Related stories:
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Game review: MLB The Show 20
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
Dig deeper:
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Story image
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Story image
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Story image
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Story image
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Story image
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Story image
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Story image
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Story image
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Story image
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.More
Story image
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Story image
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
The tech giant has also banned outright entertainment or game apps which use the coronavirus as a theme or central idea.More
Story image
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Story image
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Story image
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Arena-packed esports tournaments are no longer a sustainable or safe practice in the wake of the pandemic, so e-sports competitions have adapted to suit the booming ‘stay at home economy’.More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.More
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge
Team Ninja is at it again releasing Nioh 2 which is arguably much harder than the first game!More
More stories