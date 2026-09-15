Game review: NBA 2K27 (PS5)

When a game franchise releases every year, it's hard to get excited because it doesn't add enough new features. I've reviewed NBA 2K games for over a decade now, and I've only enjoyed some of them.

That said, NBA 2K27 is here, and it surprisingly features some new elements that separate it from NBA 2K26 and NBA 2K25. Let's dive in and see what new features have been added this year in our full review of the game.

Graphics

I remember being hyped when NBA 2K21 released for PS5 and Xbox Series X back in 2020. This is because the game looked like a generational leap compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. However, since then, the graphics of the NBA 2K franchise have reached a plateau that has never been improved upon.

That being said, NBA 2K27 still looks very nice on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game runs at 4K and at a smooth 60fps. Not to mention, ray tracing is included for more realistic-looking reflections on the court.

The only platform that has received a generational leap in visuals is if you can play NBA 2K27 on PC with DLSS 5 installed. With DLSS 5, NBA 2K27 literally looks so photorealistic that it almost looks like high-quality NBA footage on TV! If you have been disappointed with the graphics in recent years, DLSS 5 will change that for you.

New features

I remember being disappointed playing NBA 2K25 and NBA 2K26 because those two games didn't feature anything memorable. NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24 were more enjoyable because they featured the playable careers of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, respectively.

NBA 2K27 seems like a step in the right direction because there are some new features in the game that I really enjoyed. The MyCareer mode is excellent because you can now play in different basketball eras. The eras listed are below.

Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird era

Michael Jordan era

Kobe Bryant era

LeBron James in the Miami Heat era

Stephen Curry era

Current NBA era

Not to mention, you can also play through the game's main story mode via two-player co-op. Sadly, this is only online co-op, and your friend must also own a copy of NBA 2K27.

Another great new feature is that your female MyPlayer character can join The City and play basketball games against male-created players.

New gameplay details

Possibly the biggest change in NBA 2K27 is that dunks and layups are not guaranteed makes anymore. You will see a shot meter for both dunks and layups this year to make things more realistic than ever before.

From my experience playing NBA 2K27, dunks and layups are very easy to perform if nobody is guarding you near the paint. All you need to do is release the shot button when the meter moves to the green area.

The only time dunks and layups prove to be more of a challenge is if a defender is in your face, guarding or blocking your chance at jumping to the rim. Some people may hate this new meter, but it does make things easier for defenders that dunks and layups aren't 100% accurate anymore.

Another thing that I noticed is that the AI's defence seems to have been improved this year. In previous games, it seemed pretty easy just to sprint to the paint and dunk your way to victory.

In NBA 2K27, the opponents guard more aggressively, and this forces you to pass the ball to your teammates more often than ever before. You can still use game sliders and change the difficulty to make things easier, but I'm glad the AI plays more like real-life teams now.

Closing thoughts

If you plan on playing NBA 2K27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch 2, you sadly won't be seeing any huge graphical upgrades. Only PC users with DLSS 5 will see more realistic graphics this year.

However, I do applaud that NBA 2K27 allows you to play during different eras in MyCareer because older fans like me prefer the legends over the current players. It's also nice that female-created players can play with the boys in The City.

That being said, aside from a few new features, NBA 2K27 is still largely the same experience as NBA 2K26 for most players because all the same modes exist and the overall gameplay feels far too familiar.

The only people who might enjoy NBA 2K27 are those who love MyCareer or have a PC with DLSS 5. For everyone else, this is still the same experience as previous years.