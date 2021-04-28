FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Game Review: Outriders (PC)

28 Apr 2021
Darren Price
Share:

When Halo veterans Bungie departed Microsoft and the franchise that made their name, we all wondered what would come next. The answer was Destiny, a cross between the first-person shooters that Bungie was famous for and a persistent multiplayer online game. This first game did well, despite its faults: lack of story and infamous moon wizards. The second game, the imaginatively titled Destiny 2, established the franchise as a modern classic, defining the multiplayer looter-shooter genre.

EA Games, which is never a publisher to pass up an opportunity to make a buck, charged Bioware, a studio famous for its tightly-scripted solo role-playing games, such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, to create a similar offering to Destiny. The result was Anthem - an interesting but fatally flawed game that has as good as been abandoned by the publisher.

What’s this got to do with Outriders, you say? Well, People Can Fly, another developer famous for a single-player game, the OK-ish shooter Bulletstorm, is taking on Destiny 2 with their new game. The only thing is, as I started playing, Outriders felt more like Anthem than Destiny 2.

The game starts with a colony ship en route to an Earth-like planet called Enoch, the intended new home of the human race. Earth has been devastated by global warming or whatever, so this mission is a last-ditch effort to save humanity. 

Players take on the role of an Outrider, a member of an advance party sent to the planet from the orbit colony ship to scope things out. The rest of the colonists remained on the ship in cryogenic suspension. It’s a good sci-fi premise.

Players get to customise their character before exploring this new world. But, as you’d imagine, things don’t go as planned. The planet is actually far from being a benevolent surrogate Earth. On confronting a dangerous alien storm, they name the Anomaly, the Outriders advise the leaders aboard the orbiting ship that the colonisation must be aborted. Instead of heeding the warning, security forces are dispatched to the planet in order to silence the Outriders.

The player’s character is mortally wounded, but not before being exposed to the Anomaly. The player’s character is placed in cryogenic suspension, only to be reawakened thirty-one years later.

At this point, the game starts proper. During the intervening years, the colonisation of Enoch has all gone to hell. The colonists have broken up into factions and the local fauna has mutated into dangerous monsters. Thankfully, the player’s character has been granted special abilities, but so have some less-savoury types. The scene set, the game becomes a co-op mission-based third-person shooter/RPG, with main story missions and side quests.  

The game uses a series of hubs each with vendors and mission givers.  These main hubs seem larger than they need to be, reminiscent of Anthem, and suggesting that the developers have future plans for the game. As players proceed to explore, more and more hubs are revealed, some being settlements, and others just temporary camps.

Missions involve travelling from A to B, either solo or with up to two other players co-operatively, engaging in firefights as you go. The gunplay is very similar to the likes of Gears of War, with the player’s character able to duck behind cover and automatically move from cover position to cover position. 

As with Destiny 2, the combat is rather fun. But it’s not necessarily the multitude of weapons that are the focus of the fun.

Having been affected by the Anomaly, the player’s character has unlockable abilities based on the class that the player chose at the beginning of the game: Trickster (who manipulates time), Pyromancer (the same with fire), Devastator (Seismic attacks), or Technomancer (who uses technology and devices). A skill tree allows these abilities to get upgraded providing some interesting gameplay.

The abilities are the star of the game. I played as a Trickster, whose time effects came in really handy when overwhelmed by attackers. The abilities add depth to a game that elevates it from just being a series of missions with rather repetitive firefights, one after the other, and punctuated with a boss at the end.

As you’d expect everything drops weapons and armour, continuously allowing players to upgrade their kit as well as their primary and secondary weapons, and their pistol (which has infinite ammo - very handy). As well as obtaining loot from the bodies of the fallen, crates are lying around full of extra goodies.

Extra items can be obtained by fulfilling contracts to take down fugitives and hunting specific unique creatures. These can be turned in at one of the outposts for loot. 

As players progress, there are opportunities to claim areas, which creates a fast travel point.  At strategic intervals, there are also crates for resupplying weapons, which also hint that things are going to start to get dicey. Obsolete or unwanted guns and armour can be broken down for crafting or upgrades.

The game is very accommodating when it comes to difficulty. Players that just want to enjoy a casual experience can play the game’s story mode. As you progress, harder difficulty World Tiers unlock which if used to grant better rewards. This can be set to automatically be selected as they unlock or adjusted at any time by the player. 

Enemies range from human grunts, specialists, and heavies to Enoch’s bizarre hostile fauna. The AI isn’t bad and not afraid to flank you. They present quite the challenge, especially on the harder difficulty tiers.      

Playing on a very high-end gaming PC rig I was treated to a top-level game experience. The game uses Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to provide a better framerate via this AI-based upscaling technology. 

The graphics are very good, but they don’t really do anything to set them apart from the high-quality visuals achieved in most modern games. The level design is that of a branching linear route to the various mission areas from the hubs. Whilst this is less than an open world, you are not going to get lost in a labyrinth.

Outriders is a rare thing in that a series of reasonably good gameplay mechanics together make for a very good gameplay experience. This with an interesting story elevates the game a lot higher than it probably deserves. 

Whilst not as polished as Destiny 2, unlike Anthem, Outriders is a sound concept that I can see only getting better as the developers refine and add to the game post-launch.

It’s pretty clear to me that we are only just seeing the start of the Outriders story. I can see this game getting better and better. If you are into RPG looter-shooters, Outriders is definitely worth taking a look at. If you have Xbox Game Pass, Outriders is free for Xbox console owners, so giving it a go is an absolute no-brainer.

Verdict: 8/10 

Related stories:
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Dig deeper:
Game review EA Games PC Gaming
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Story image
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Story image
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Story image
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Story image
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
Story image
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Story image
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Story image
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
Story image
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft.More
Story image
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
Story image
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
Story image
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
Te Ipu o te Mahara, which means ‘A Receptacle of Consciousness’, is an institute that will explore real-time analytics in big data and machine learning.More
Story image
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Story image
Apple jumps on the Bluetooth tracker bandwagon pioneered by Tile
Apple has entered the market for Bluetooth trackers, pioneered by companies like Tile - but as always, Apple puts its own spin on things.More
Story image
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Story image
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Story image
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
If you love baseball you will find this game very enjoyable. This is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
Story image
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Hackers are attempting to extort Apple in exchange for not leaking stolen files.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Story image
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
Story image
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
Story image
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Story image
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Story image
New iPad Pro gets the M1 treatment
Among the new iPad Pro’s features: a Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch screen, 5G capability with cellular models, and a Thunderbolt USB-C port.More
Story image
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
Apple TV gets 4K upgrade & features a new Siri remote
If you found yourself dreaming about the day your Apple TV could broadcast videos, TV shows, and movies in 4K, today Apple has made that dream a reality.More
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Time for some off-road action driving huge trucks courtesy of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.More
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19
The Ministry of Health is trialling wearable devices at the border to help detect COVID-19.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
See all stories