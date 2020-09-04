f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)

04 Sep 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

Pathfinder: Kingmaker was released back for the PC, Linux and Mac in 2018, after the game was successful via a Kickstarter campaign. While the game’s launch was plagued by some technical issues, the overall consensus was that the game was fun for hardcore computer RPG fans. 

While the game is aimed towards computer users, publisher Deep Silver has now released Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition. This is the best version of the game you can get because it includes all of the previously released DLC. There were six DLC packs released, so there is a lot of content for new players to explore here. 

This version of the game also makes its debut on consoles with it now being available for PS4 and Xbox One. I played the Xbox One version of the game, and I have to say Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition features a lot of content that may seem too overwhelming for casual gamers. 

Before you begin owning your own kingdom though, the first thing that you have to do in this game is create your own character. Some games usually have a lack of content when it comes to creating your character much like the recently released Skater XL. 

Well Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is pretty much the opposite of Skater XL because there are tons of options for you to choose from. Not only can you choose the gender and species for your character, but you also get to choice of class you want to be as well. 

Choosing a class is very important in this game because it will affect how you play. The options available to you include: Fighter, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer and a Cleric. If you’re feeling lazy, you can use the preset characters on offer, although I opted to create my own female elf instead. 

As for the gameplay, combat is dished out in two unique ways. First, you can pause the action and play the game like a turn-based RPG style of video game. In my opinion, this is the best way to play the game as you can have direct control of the characters and their abilities. 

The turn-based system also made the game more fun too. It was enjoyable knowing what skills and abilities I needed to do in order to defeat the enemies. 

The other option you can have is letting the AI fight on its own. This is where you can just stand back and let the characters fight to their own devices. While this mode is helpful, I thought it made the game boring because watching the action isn’t as fun as doing it on your own. 

One thing I do admire about the combat is the fact that you can have up to six people in your party at one time. Most RPGs only allow you to have up to four party members, so the extra firepower made the combat really fun and engaging. You can even tell them where they should be positioned in order to get a better chance hitting the bad guys. 

That being said, I do wish that the gameplay would have bigger looking character models. You cannot zoom in on the action so it’s sometimes hard for me to see what my characters are doing. There’s only one camera viewpoint which is a little annoying to navigate through the levels sometimes. 

The game also has some narrative choices you can choose that affects some of the decisions you make in the main story. These added variety to the gameplay and made the dialogue scenes feel more important. 

For RPG fans, you’re going to love this game because the main story is going to take you up to 70 hours or more to complete. If you have a lot of free time on your hands, this is the perfect game for you to fire up. 

That being said, I still think this game is aimed towards hardcore gamers more than casuals. The battle system and the long dialogue scenes might be overwhelming for those that just want to play something casually. 

Overall, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs. It is also the best version of the game to get since it comes with all of the previously released DLC packs. If you’re not a huge RPG fan though, you’re better off playing something else instead as it can be super long and overwhelming. 

Verdict: 7.0/10 

Related stories:
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
Game review: PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
Dig deeper:
Link image
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Link image
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Story image
EPOS brings new looks to high-end headsets
The audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Story image
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Story image
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Story image
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
EA Sports’ biennial UFC entry, UFC 4, starts this new season of EA Sports games.More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Game review: PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
2K cements its PGA Tour golf licencing deal and adds PGA Tour Golf 2K21 to the 2K line-up of sports sims.More
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
More stories