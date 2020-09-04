Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker was released back for the PC, Linux and Mac in 2018, after the game was successful via a Kickstarter campaign. While the game’s launch was plagued by some technical issues, the overall consensus was that the game was fun for hardcore computer RPG fans.

While the game is aimed towards computer users, publisher Deep Silver has now released Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition. This is the best version of the game you can get because it includes all of the previously released DLC. There were six DLC packs released, so there is a lot of content for new players to explore here.

This version of the game also makes its debut on consoles with it now being available for PS4 and Xbox One. I played the Xbox One version of the game, and I have to say Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition features a lot of content that may seem too overwhelming for casual gamers.

Before you begin owning your own kingdom though, the first thing that you have to do in this game is create your own character. Some games usually have a lack of content when it comes to creating your character much like the recently released Skater XL.

Well Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is pretty much the opposite of Skater XL because there are tons of options for you to choose from. Not only can you choose the gender and species for your character, but you also get to choice of class you want to be as well.

Choosing a class is very important in this game because it will affect how you play. The options available to you include: Fighter, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer and a Cleric. If you’re feeling lazy, you can use the preset characters on offer, although I opted to create my own female elf instead.

As for the gameplay, combat is dished out in two unique ways. First, you can pause the action and play the game like a turn-based RPG style of video game. In my opinion, this is the best way to play the game as you can have direct control of the characters and their abilities.

The turn-based system also made the game more fun too. It was enjoyable knowing what skills and abilities I needed to do in order to defeat the enemies.

The other option you can have is letting the AI fight on its own. This is where you can just stand back and let the characters fight to their own devices. While this mode is helpful, I thought it made the game boring because watching the action isn’t as fun as doing it on your own.

One thing I do admire about the combat is the fact that you can have up to six people in your party at one time. Most RPGs only allow you to have up to four party members, so the extra firepower made the combat really fun and engaging. You can even tell them where they should be positioned in order to get a better chance hitting the bad guys.

That being said, I do wish that the gameplay would have bigger looking character models. You cannot zoom in on the action so it’s sometimes hard for me to see what my characters are doing. There’s only one camera viewpoint which is a little annoying to navigate through the levels sometimes.

The game also has some narrative choices you can choose that affects some of the decisions you make in the main story. These added variety to the gameplay and made the dialogue scenes feel more important.

For RPG fans, you’re going to love this game because the main story is going to take you up to 70 hours or more to complete. If you have a lot of free time on your hands, this is the perfect game for you to fire up.

That being said, I still think this game is aimed towards hardcore gamers more than casuals. The battle system and the long dialogue scenes might be overwhelming for those that just want to play something casually.

Overall, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs. It is also the best version of the game to get since it comes with all of the previously released DLC packs. If you’re not a huge RPG fan though, you’re better off playing something else instead as it can be super long and overwhelming.

Verdict: 7.0/10