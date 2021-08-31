Story image
Game review
Gaming
Xbox

Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)

By Darren Price, Today

Psychonauts 2 is the sequel to the original Psychonauts game released back in 2005. The game follows on from the VR game, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin available on PlayStation VR and PC VR.

Apart from a quick dabble a few weeks ago, I was not really aware of the original Psychonauts game. Whilst the game has since gained quite the following, it was not very well received at launch. So, I passed over it back in the day.

The sequel requires no knowledge of the first game or the VR-only follow-up. Psychonauts 2 is a platform/puzzle game, very reminiscent of the platformers from the 1990s. That’s not to say the game looks at all dated, as it does not.

Players, once again take on the role of Razputin "Raz" Aquato, former circus performer and now an intern with the Psychonauts, a secret agency specialising in operatives with psychic powers. Raz and the other interns find themselves swept up in a conspiracy of double agents, a sinister foe, and a devious cult. To succeed players must uncover the secrets of the original Psychic Six, the founders of the Psychonauts by literally entering the minds of others.

The plot is an interesting premise although, starting with the rather odd trigger warning at the beginning of the game, seems to be a bit overly preachy when it comes to the game’s attempts at moralisation.

The developers seem to think that they are addressing mental health issues, which they are not really. Sure, the story has more to do with mental health than Mario Bros. has to do with plumbing, but not by much. Some of Raz’s monologues sound like they have been plucked from a 90s corporate training video. If you want a journey into the struggles of mental health, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice does a better (and more disturbing) job.

Psychonauts 2 is a rather old-school platformer that reminded me very much of early Crystal Dynamics games. I didn’t immediately warm to the game, probably due to feeling preached at. But as I progressed the more engrossed I became. The game mechanics are finely polished as is the entire game. 

Raz has a selection of interesting psychic abilities that can be assigned to the trigger and bumper buttons enabling him melee, set things alight, possess others, float, etc. All these abilities come into play as Raz negotiates both the hub of the Psychonauts HQ and the various minds that he must enter. 

With a lot of the game being set inside the various characters’ minds, the developers have had an absolute field day with the level design. Be it the toothy dental theme of Dr. Loboto's tortured mind or the gambling addictions of Hollis Forsythe, the levels are surreal and fun to play. There are loads of collectables and each of the brain areas can each be revisited, once complete, to hunt down any secrets not previously found. 

The character designs are amazing and the developers deserve a lot of credit for the game’s unique art style. Even the areas outside of the fantastic brain levels are meticulously detailed and fun to explore. I did find the hub area a bit too big, but there is a fast travel network to help Raz get around. 

Whilst exploring, players will find Psitanium to collect which can be used to purchase upgrades and items. All this is stored in a handy journal that also keeps track of objectives.

I played the Psychonauts 2 on PC and Xbox Series X in 4K and on Xbox One in 1080p. It performed very well across all the platforms, offering a nigh-on identical experience. On the Xbox One, the loading times were considerably longer, but not a game-breaker. The game is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, and so progress is transferable between PC and Xbox One/Series X.

Psychonauts 2 offers some old-school platforming with a very polished and stylish aesthetic that makes the game one of the most unique-looking games I’ve played in a while. Even as not the greatest fan of the genre, I found Psychonauts 2 a hugely enjoyable game. As a game free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you’d be out of your mind to not give it a go.

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)>>
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)>>
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)>>
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory>>
Kingston launches FURY DDR4 range built for gamers and overclockers>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)
Born from The Farm 51’s Chernobyl VR documentary, Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival game set in the haunting ruins of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine.>>
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge
"Winning the competition serves as proof of our business acumen, technical skills and presentation ability.">>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report
Trade Me says it works hard to keep 'scumbags' off its site, but it also wants to protect customer privacy.>>
Story image
Employment
Gartner: Gaps between employer and staff sentiment on the future of work
"If left unaddressed, this division may lead to a critical failure to build trust and employee buy-in for future of work plans.">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)
Nintendo Switch players get to experience one of the most influential video game series in history with Space Invaders Invincible.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Employee experience critical in remote working environments - study
"The remote work trend has resulted in many positive benefits but still there are some challenges.">>
Story image
IDC
PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, but the future is in laptops - IDC forecast
According to a new forecast by IDC, global shipments of PCs are expected to grow 14.2% to 347 million units in 2021.>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells
“We wanted our newest line to give you the most comprehensive set of intelligent alerts right out of the box, and easily work with your other Nest products, like displays.”>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data
"Many users do nothing to protect their smart devices," says security firm.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Samsung QN900A TV and Soundbar
The QN900A paired with the Q950A Soundbar is hands down the best way to consume content in 2021.>>
Story image
Microsoft 365
1 in every 4 companies using Microsoft 365 suffered security breach
User-compromised passwords and phishing attacks were the reason for 62% of all security breaches reported.>>
Story image
Virtual machine / VM
Parallels Desktop 17 announced - Apples M1 chip and Windows 11 enable impressive new features
Parallels announce Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, with major new features for running native Windows applications on Macs with Apple M1 and Intel chips. >>
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tipped for top role as UK Information Commissioner
“While this consideration reflects the expertise of the Commissioner, it also reflects the work of the strong and stable team within the Office... and the results they have achieved for privacy in New Zealand.” >>
Story image
COVID-19 vaccine
Surge in fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates on darknet following delta outbreak
"The broader market surge is fuelled by the rapidly spreading Delta variant and the stemming urgency for everyone to become vaccinated.">>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees 
"It is concerning to see a lack of trust between business owners and their employees.">>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership>>
Story image
Chromebook
HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices>>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
Story image
Telecommunications
The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing>>
Story image
Smart Glasses
TCL's NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses bring home theatre direct to your eyeballs>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
COVID-19 lockdowns make New Zealand business sitting ducks for a cyberattack>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G>>
Story image
Online security
Online security a concern as screen addiction surges during COVID lockdown >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round>>
Story image
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home>>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th>>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Story image
3D Printing
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Rise of the machines: Security risks of connected devices during COVID  >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Google Nest Hub 2nd generation >>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Com Com to head to court on Google Ads price fixing>>
Story image
Headset
Poly releases wireless headset for hybrid workers with 50m roaming capability>>
More stories